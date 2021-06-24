Wake-up Calls for Today from Yesterday

Before the culture war heated to a boil during the 1980s and 90s, many of us were aware that change agents were infiltrating media, school, pulpit, and entertainment. (I had been awake since my return from the war in Korea in 1955). What was going on in front of our eyes and under our noses finally set me to publishing newsletters that would throw light on how the mainstream was being hoodwinked and brainwashed into accepting “changes” that just a few years prior would have been considered outrageous and unthinkable.

That magic word “change” was being used to sell a bill of goods under the label of “democracy” that would install an “anything-goes culture” in America that would help Marxist activists transform America into a socialist country. If the American public knew what was being planned for them and understood the meaning behind the noble catchwords and phrases being marketed aggressively in media, school, pulpit, and entertainment, then the Teflon-smooth campaign to remake America along Marxist lines would have been stopped in its tracks.

It turned out that the newsletters explaining this de facto treachery of external and internal enemies of America, whom I had sworn as a soldier to protect our republic from, were like firing BB guns at tanks. But if nothing else, the work helped me sleep at night. Scores of other individuals, organizations, and publications, both secular and religious, were in this fight. A good many resisted the wining and dining and “assistance” of leftist agents in their fishing expeditions for mouthpieces from the “opposition,” in order to gain traction for their campaign. Alas, former stalwarts of conservatism like William F. Buckley had by the turn of the century succumbed to the pressure of recycled Marxists, known as “neoconservatives.” The real aim of neocons was to gain a foothold in government.

Seeing the writing on the wall, the courageous Andrew Breitbart began to make big media waves against the great deception that had helped form the Uniparty. About to expose Barack Obama’s love affair with communism, Breitbart tragically died in the prime of life, a hero of the culture war.

It is finally clear to a great many that the transformation of America broke out of the shell of “conspiracy theory” and entered the broad daylight of in-your-face actuality. The dystopian future that now faces us has been (surprise!) predictable, however, for at least a century.

Those of us aware of the insidious subversion of America by political and social Marxists in their long and deceptive drive to take America down for incorporation into a tyrannical global world government, have been howling long enough, our voices continually suppressed by the kind of censorship that was used in Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, and China since the communist takeover – each of these regimes responsible for misery and disaster for millions of people.

The history of America has been bumpy since its beginning. It has “stood on the brink” before – imperiled during the Revolutionary War, severely tested in the Civil War and in the 20th century wars − but America has never stood on a precipice as steep as the one engineered by haters of America in recent decades, using fear, fake science, and high tech like never before in history.

Kick a slumbering giant long enough, however, and you must expect it to finally wake up. Sure, “it’s easier to resist [evil] at the beginning than at the end” (as DaVinci noted), but the inevitable reaction to evil, swift or slow, is “coded in the genes” of all people who love life, the Creation, and the freedom to be themselves, and not just for themselves but for their children, their grandchildren, and future generations.

It is high time for Americans to face up to the writing on the wall that was delivered by Alexander Trachtenberg in 1944 at the National Convention of Communist Parties in Madison Square Garden:

“When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take it under the label of communism; we will not take it under the label of socialism. These labels are unpleasant to the American people, and have been speared too much. We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable; we will take it under liberalism, under democracy. But take it, we will.”

God only knows what it will take to wake us up. Forbid church attendance? Turn kids against their parents? Shut down thousands of legitimate businesses making life for millions not only possible but enviable? Forbid contact with one another and force them to cover their faces with breath-inhibiting masks? Punish them for not submitting to experimental inoculations?

Because they still reverberate, here are some unheeded wake-up calls from the past:

“The business of a journalist now is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to vilify, fall at the feet of Mammon and sell himself for his daily bread. We are tools, vessels of rich men behind the scenes, we are jumping jacks. They pull the strings; we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are the properties of these men. We are intellectual prostitutes.” − John Swinton, contributor to the New York Times, 1880.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered, and the process is continuing, day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is always right.” − George Orwell, 1984.

“Men have forgotten God – that’s why all of this has happened.” − Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

“The twentieth century has shown that in the absence of an absolute, divine reference, words can justify any atrocity.” − Peter Dempsey (“Is Globalism the New End of History?”).

“[We] must all pretend to be dull and foolish as our neighbors.” − Robert Louis Stevenson (Walking Tours, 1876).

“There is no greater danger than underestimating your opponent.” − Lao Tzu (about five centuries before Christ).

“Make yourself sheep and the wolves will eat you.” − Benjamin Franklin.

It is of course impossible to provide a “complete” list of wakeups from the past, but these few samples ought to stir even a heavy sleeper. And let us not forget that censorship, currently at a pandemic level, is a deadly enemy of democracy.

An anonymous tip gets right to the point: “Become the kind of person that when your feet hit the floor in the morning, Satan groans and says. ‘Oh, crap, he’s awake!’”

Anthony J. DeBlasi, a veteran and retired