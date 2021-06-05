The Unmasking of Dr. Anthony Fauci

The sudden collapse of the COVID-19 animal-to-human transmission theory is just one of many false narratives foisted upon We the People by our legacy Corporate Media with the aid of others in a cabal as reported by Scott McKay in The American Spectator:

. . . the Narrative Wall has come down in a manner metaphorically quite similar to what happened to the civil infrastructure in Jericho, we can see just how devoid of merit is the American mainstream media. For an entire year these people, aided by the totalitarians who run the Big Tech social media sites, . . . have done everything they could to squelch any notion that COVID-19 is the product of irresponsible, if not downright evil, virology research gone wrong in Wuhan, China.

This information is not new. This information was readily available since early last year when the pandemic hit. Many others wrote about the fallacies of the natural theory narrative pushed by the media. These people were derided and marginalized for having heretical thoughts. Big Tech aided by deplatforming, silencing, and suppressing these questioning reports of this narrative as conspiracy theories, false, partially false, lacking context, and other trite phrases as not conforming with the Orwellian World of Newspeak.

What broke the ice was distinguished science reporter Nicholas Wade’s, “Origin of COVID - Following the Clues,” which first was published in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. Wade tediously waded through the current evidence for the animal-to-human transmission theory vs. a lab-leak from the Wuhan Lab in China. See Marilyn Wright’s review of Wade’s article at the American Thinker:

[Wade’s] Origin of COVID article is a clear-eyed analysis of what we do and don’t know. He tells us the details that lead a reasonable reader to conclude that the Wuhan Virology Institute created the COVID19 virus and through sloppy techniques released the virus. The disease spread rapidly, killing millions and attacking elderly populations in particular.

Wade’s article is the metaphorical straw that broke the camel’s back. He exposed the lies that were told to the American people by our elected representatives, the administrative deep state, the media, big pharma, and big tech that united together to tell the big lie for many self-interested reasons and in many cases were criminal. This behavior is typical of organized crime or a criminal enterprise as defined in the federal RICO Act. Organized crime can’t exist without corrupt law enforcement. Why? See my previous article at the American Thinker.

Since Wade’s article was published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists last month, a tsunami drowned the lies of our media and those who aided and abetted in propagating these lies. No longer can this cabal maintain control of the narrative. Dr. Fauci’s almost deity-like shroud was torn asunder. It’s been my professional experience that crooks can’t keep their stories or lies straight. What caught my attention was Dr. Fauci’s duplicity on whether mask should be worn or not. Common sense says face masks provide little if any protection from COVID-19 because of the size of the virus particles. Even Dr. Fauci emails exposed he didn’t believe mask wearing would do any good.

Dr. Fauci was playing with fire in his dogged pursuit and support of – gain of function (GOF) virus research. Is the risk of the creation of potential pandemic pathogens (PPO) and accidental release into the wild worth the benefit rather than safer alternatives? This does not address the dual-purpose issue GOF for bioweapons by malevolent actors. GOF is a two-edged sword, one good the other bad. Dr. Fauci was played as a fool by the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) in thinking this research was for the good of mankind. When in fact the CCP was most likely doing bioweapon research under the guise of civilian white coats. See this piece in Legal Insurrection re the Chinese unique fingerprints, “ . . . Chinese scientists reverse-engineered versions of the virus to cover up their tracks after the pandemic began.”

As Wright said:

Wade’s article does not mention it, these monsters in the laboratory can be used as bioweapons. It’s a legacy technique of biowarfare, wearing a prevention trench coat.

Glenn Greenwald just wrote this intriguing article, “The FBI's Strange Anthrax Investigation Sheds Light on COVID Lab-Leak Theory and Fauci's Emails.” Coincidently, Wright at the time wrote this piece, “The War Within: The Anthrax Vaccine Story.” Has anything changed?

Just breaking is this report by RedState with this analysis by PJ Media, “REPORT: High-Ranking Chinese Defector Working With DIA Has 'Direct Knowledge' of China's Bioweapons Program—and It's Very Bad.” This statement is quite chilling:

Wray [FBI Director] was “ambushed” with the information, according to Van Laar’s sources, as was the CIA. “Sources say DIA leadership kept the defector within their Clandestine Services network to prevent Langley and the State Department from accessing the person, whose existence was kept from other agencies because DIA leadership believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and several other federal agencies,” according to the report.

Sounds like the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) was keeping this information very close to its vest before releasing it at the last minute. I wouldn’t trust the FBI and the CIA senior staff with anything.

As law professor Glenn Reynold, AKA Instapundit, wrote, introducing this article:

ARROGANT, INCOMPETENT, AND POLITICIZED EVEN WHEN NOT ACTUALLY CORRUPT: THAT’S THE KIND OF PEOPLE WHO RUN OUR INSTITUTIONS NOW. . .

#FauciEmails Reveal A Career Bureaucrat Who Followed Political, Not Medical, Science [Legal Insurrection] While the propagandist media is busy fawning over Fauci as some sort of superhuman godlet who was single-handedly battling WuFlu in some kind of one-man cage match against President Trump and the Wuhan coronavirus, these emails reveal a startling truth. They tell the story not just of Fauci’s blatant, politically-motivated lies to the public but also the great lengths the legacy media and Big Tech went to shut down any discussion of the virus’s origins or mask use efficacy. It was not about stopping the spread of “misinformation” but was a calculated political ploy to shut down the truth. But we knew that. And now we have proof.

What were the public policy ramifications of the governmental actions and responses to COVID-19 based on this false narrative?

Many states' current actions are driven by fear of the unknown, not based on objective scientific research. Further, the COVID-19 emergency was weaponized for political agendas . . . The US economy tanked. The airline and tourist-related industries were severely affected, as was the manufacturing sector. Restaurants, bars, and small businesses were closed, and many have since gone under. Schools were closed. We have loosed the “Karens” on the population who do not conform, arrested people (here and here) for noncompliance with governmental fiats. . . . Nanny state mandated intervention has many unintended consequences that result in the cure being worse than the virus’s impact on society.

Funny how the truth will out! The wrath of We the People that have been lied to and whose civil rights were violated by the whim of politicians for political gain by these false narratives will crush Big Tech, the Media, Deep State and our elected that are complicit and or corrupt. I predict other false narratives will be exposed.

The Emperor is now exposed as wearing no clothes. This dam is about to break. This whole damned house of cards will fall. In the words of the great blogger, Instapundit, "FASTER PLEASE!"

Ron Wright is a retired detective from Riverside P.D., CA. B.A. in political science CSUF, M. Adm. University of Cal, Riverside.