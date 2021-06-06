The Fall of St. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci's new book, Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, recently had its listing removed by Amazon and Barnes & Noble. What we can say with near certainty is that Amazon and Barnes and Noble didn't delist the political left's most marketable saint for the past year because they disagree with the book's content, which undoubtedly touts his wisdom in supporting compulsory masking and distancing, strict government lockdowns, and the suspension of constitutional freedoms as the panacea for national health crises.

No. Something really, really big is cooking, and it doesn't bode well for Dr. Fauci. This has all the signs of an order that came from above, and it likely has everything to do with a large cache of emails released in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act.

It seems obvious that there's something to be found in those emails that scares the hell out of the Democratic Party and that the Democratic Party has firmly concluded that Dr. Fauci's brand, as political currency, is rapidly losing its value and has decided to quietly and pre-emptively cut ties.

The first clue is the obvious corporate and media separation from Dr. Fauci. Again, Amazon and Barnes & Noble aren't separating themselves due to a moral objection to his book's content, as it seemed that Amazon clearly did when it delisted When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment. That decision was made to advance the globo-corporate technocrats' quest to destroy what is traditional in order to replace it with what is radically "progressive." This decision on Fauci's book was made with no other purpose than to minimize Fauci's exposure by giving his book fewer avenues to market.

When the two largest book retailers in America don't bring a book to market, fewer of those books are sold, and that book will receive less public attention. We would recognize this effort as openly propagandistic toward minimizing exposure of the book, and its author, if these two book-retailing giants were to delist, say, an upcoming book from Donald Trump on his lessons on leadership and how to politically move forward beyond the pandemic. Why would we not recognize it as such when these influential book-dealers do the same to Dr. Fauci?

The bread crumbs here aren't hard to follow. The political surrogate for the corporate technocracy in America, here represented by Amazon, is the Democratic Party.

As Molly Ball wrote at TIME, Republicans were denied their potential victory in 2020 at the hands of an "informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans." The key players in the "secret history of the shadow campaign that saved the 2020 election" want it to be known that the election outcome was determined by a "well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information."

Americans don't like shadowy figures aligning against them to gain political power or to influence cultural norms against their will. So, while business titans and tech moguls and media magnates can afford to only very unconvincingly deny their allegiance to the Democratic Party agenda, it is of paramount importance that Democrats deny that this shadowy cabal is happily sharing their bed in an autocratic tryst that violates nature of our representative government maintained by "we, the people."

This leads to the second clue that something big is happening that bodes poorly for Fauci. Democratic figures are going out of their way to send signals that they will not immediately be following suit in ditching Fauci.

This is a red herring meant to imply a separation of impulses between the corporate left and the political left. We should not be fooled.

Jen Psaki's effort to do this was the most obvious to me. As pressure mounts to remove Fauci from his position for revelations found in the new email dump, Psaki addressed questions about the emails with platitudes about it not being "advantageous" to relitigate emails from 17 months ago" (think of this as a 2021 rerun of Hillary's "what difference, at this point, does it make?" defense) and that she "wouldn't stand by" the attacks made against Fauci. When asked if she "could imagine any circumstance" where Biden would fire him, she simply replied "no."

"Well, that settles that," we're supposed to think. But here's the thing. Biden, under federal law, technically can't fire Fauci. In fact, this was all discussed in great detail last year with regard to whether Trump could fire him, as he had clearly fallen out of favor with our president. As Paul LeBlanc wrote at CNN last year, the "President does have the power to sideline Fauci, keeping him away from press and media interviews," but he "doesn't have the power to directly fire" him.

Psaki's defense of Fauci's emails was anything but full-throated, and she simply stated a fact that happens to be in Democrats' favor right now. Firing Fauci is not possible. Forcing him out via political appointees would be a high-profile and risky move. Sidelining him from the press and media interviews, if the party does seek to quietly cut its ties to Fauci, would be advantageous.

So, in sum, if Amazon and Barnes & Noble delisting Fauci's book has the effect of minimizing his ongoing exposure, and if the administration can quietly sideline him as revelations continue to drop, there is obvious benefit to the political left.

Imagine what the Democratic political and media establishment would have done if it had had the good fortune to know about the revelations regarding how Andrew Cuomo's executive mismanagement of infected patients led to thousands of deaths in his state's nursing homes, or the sexual abuse allegations, before his book was published, and before he went on every talk show in America being touted as a political hero for the Democratic Party. Wouldn't they have done something a lot like this?

Fauci, like Cuomo, has become a liability to the party agenda. The email dump has led to many revelations, including his having provided political cover to Peter Daszak's organization, EcoHealth Alliance, which had "moved millions in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," writes Daniel Greenfield.

When Trump began to speak about a possible lab leak in Wuhan last year and calling for an investigation to identify its origin, Fauci roundly dismissed these notions, to the media's delight. The evidence was "very, very strongly toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated," Fauci said.

While Fauci has, in fact, signaled support of gain-of-function research for infectious viruses, he has insisted that the money provided to the Wuhan lab was not for such research. However, there is no way to imagine that Fauci could neglect to entertain the very serious possibility that, and consequences of, a lab run by a communist dictatorship, given fungible research grants, would opt to use that money for different, potentially nefarious purposes.

Fauci's now coming around to the lab leak theory, "but it's too late to salvage his reputation," writes Greenfield. Where once Fauci's words were gospel, "the faith in Fauci is falling into expert heresy as new revelations arrive every day." The media suppressed the lab leak theory to discredit Trump, but without Trump, "the media no longer has any real reason to cover for Fauci and China." "What was once falsely described by the media as a "conspiracy theory," Greenfield writes, "is now science."

There is a good chance that there will be a lot of that, from the lab leak theory to masks and lockdowns. But what seems all but certain is that the same establishment that elevated Dr. Fauci is currently in the act of discarding him, which will make eventual excommunication much easier.

Image: MSNBC via YouTube.

