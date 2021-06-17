The Big Club Spit on Trump but Embraces Biden

“It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it” is one of comedian George Carlin’s more memorable lines and provides a succinct summation of the US federal government. The “Big Club” is the establishment, deep state, cabal, elites, ruling class, or whatever you want to call those in power.

Looking at politicians, it is clear who is in the big club and who is not. Most Democrats are in the big club, with few exceptions such as Bernie Sanders or members of The Squad. They may serve as useful idiots to further the Democrat agenda but will never get close to the reins of power, as Bernie learned twice during his ill-fated presidential campaigns.

Some Republicans are club members, typically those referred to as RINOs - Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, the Bushes, and former conservatives, now known as NeverTrumpers. Media cranks like Chuck Todd, Jake Tapper, and Chris Wallace are in the big club. Other media bigwigs like Rush Limbaugh were never in the club.

Members of Congress not in the Big Club are treated like leppers, examples being Devin Nunes, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A simple litmus test is whether someone is given a pass for transgressions that would normally land someone not in the club in prison. Think Bill and Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden. BLM rioters are part of the club and released from jail lickety-split. Those let into the US Capitol on January 6 by Capitol Police, not part of the club, are rotting away in solitary confinement for months.

Donald Trump was the first president since Ronald Reagan to not be a Big Club member. Reagan at least had the advantage of being a major state governor and Hollywood actor, giving him one foot in the Big Club, although that was a different time when media and entertainment weren’t hyper-partisan leftists

Trump, despite being an Ivy League graduate with a successful television, entertainment, and real estate career, never held political office. He was once a darling of the Big Club, back in the days when he donated to Democrats and Republicans alike. Jesse and Al were happy to pose for affectionate photos with The Donald before he entered the political sphere and miraculously transformed into a racist bigot and was kicked out of the Big Club.

Trump speaks with a Queens accent, acting in a brash and in-your-face manner, using Twitter, before the social media Big Club banned him, to work around a monolithic media that despised him and worked tirelessly to undermine his presidency and agenda. Most politicians, media, entertainment, sports, big business, and international elites constantly reminded Trump that “It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.”

This club extends far beyond America’s borders. Europe is filled with political bon vivants – Merkel, Macron, Johnson – and the tea and scone crowd in the EU bureaucracy. French President Emmanuel Macron admitted as much during the recent G-7 meeting wokefest.

We have to face a lot of challenges, a lot of crises, climate change, and for all these issues, what we need is cooperation, and I think it's great to have a US President part of the club and very willing to cooperate.

As expected, Trump immediately replied.

This was a quote by the President of France. He and many other Leaders before him, in France and throughout Europe, were ripping off the United States like never before. We were treated very unfairly with horrible trade deals, and paying for a large portion of their defense. They were taking advantage of the United States and therefore, of course, they like Biden because now they will be allowed to return to their old ways of ripping off our Country. If I were a leader of these countries, I too would like Biden far better than President Trump. They will now get very rich off the United States just like they have in the past until a change is made. I am for AMERICA FIRST!

The haughty European leaders are delighted to have a fellow wokester in the White House. Not a neanderthal like Trump who insisted that European countries “pay their fair share” for NATO defense. Or stand up to Russia, China, and Iran. And support Israel. And refuse to spend US taxpayers’ financial futures on green new deal boondoggles.

Biden will do what his puppet masters tell him to do, insuring his seat at the big boys’ table at the Big Club. Just look how the media treated Biden versus Trump at their respective G-7 meetings.

From CNN, the least trusted name in news. Here is what they said about the two American presidents.

About Biden, “Joe Biden is stepping onto the world stage for the first time as president, an equal to foreign leaders.” About Trump, “Adding to a deepening G-7 divide, better put perhaps as G-6 versus one.”

Why the difference? Biden or any other Democrat president is in the Big Club. And Republicans are not. Not just the Orange Man, but the previous Republican president, George W Bush, who was “highly unpopular” with the European elites according to Pew Research.

Now Pew is singing a different tune, saying “America’s image abroad rebounds with transition from Trump to Biden.” Nothing raises the spirits of European elites like aiding the anemic Russian economy by buying Putin’s natural gas while dotting the beautiful European countryside with giant windmills. Or crapping on Israel in favor of “death to America” Iran. And finally having American taxpayers foot the bill for European virtue signaling.

Biden is treated as the second coming, even though he can’t get through a press conference or simple question without bumbling and babbling. Yet Trump, who was clear, direct, and always confidently a master of the facts, is the skunk at the garden party. One man is in the Big Club and one is not.

Standing up for America is anathema to the Big Club. As are a strong American economy, secure borders, favoring American businesses, and support of the Judeo-Christian values which have guided America to greatness for over two centuries.

Instead, the Big Club stands for identity politics, a weaponized government, open borders, an unlimited welfare state, and a fast track to socialism or worse. As long as those in the Big Club get theirs, living in safe gated communities, enjoying vacation homes far from BLM riots which they encourage, sending their children to private schools, and avoiding rules and laws that apply not to them but only to the hoi polloi deplorables.

Trump was the last stand against the Big Club, and barring a remarkable reversal of fortune, it appears that the Big Club has won, and as sore winners, will rub everyone’s nose in their newfound power.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.

