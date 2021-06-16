Sometimes a Coincidence isn’t a Coincidence

Coincidences are interesting things. They’re considered remarkable because their combined occurrence seems improbable. But sometimes, improbable occurrences really happen. Lightning really has struck the same location twice -- on rare occasions.

But when coincidences start to stack up, their probability of jointly occurring becomes exceedingly low. One begins to wonder if they are not coincidences at all. Could they really be linked outcomes from the same underlying root cause?

In the past year and a half, we have witnessed a remarkable string of apparent coincidences.

Dr. Fauci sponsored “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Put simply, this work increases a virus’s ability to cause disease. It makes a virus more dangerous. Coincidentally, we’re now learning that COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The COVID-19 virus spread throughout the world in the early months of 2020. Coincidentally, this was at the same time that Donald Trump was ratcheting up sanctions against China and rallying worldwide support.

The pandemic resulting from COVID-19 was used as the rationale for fundamental changes to our election processes. These changes facilitated the most questionable election outcome in U.S. history. 51% of the population now believes that fraud affected the election outcome – and that number is growing. Coincidentally, the election of 2020 neutralized China’s biggest threat – President Donald J. Trump.

The beneficiary of the compromised election of 2020 is Joe Biden. Coincidentally, old Joe has deep and troubling financial connections to China. His son Hunter accompanied him to China when Joe was the vice president and subsequently made millions of dollars from Chinese-sponsored business ventures. Emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop indicate that Joe was the recipient of a sizable portion of those proceeds.

In the past week, we learned that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has a high-level defector from China -- whom they’re not sharing with the FBI or CIA. This defector is providing evidence that COVID-19 was not only created in the Wuhan lab but may have been deliberately leaked by the Chinese. This revelation coincidentally came at the same time the FBI was working to discredit scientists claiming the virus was created in a lab.

Representative Matt Gaetz aggressively questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray about the FBI’s behavior relative to COVID-19 scientific whistleblowers. Shortly after this questioning, the press began a series of stories insinuating that Gaetz had inappropriate relationships with underage girls -- though no evidence has been presented yet. But I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

Coincidentally, this is all happening at a time when China is making substantial investments in American property and businesses. After its behavior during the last year, is there any doubt that the NBA is beholden to China? The news media has run cover for China as well, claiming that any attempt to tie them to the pandemic is racism. There are also land purchases. China bought 180,000 acres (280 square miles) in Texas! They say they’re building a wind farm, but the property has a 5,000-foot runway which they’re expanding, and it’s adjacent to a busy U.S. military base. I’m sure the location is just coincidental.

This seems that an unbelievable number of happenstance occurrences have all benefited China. Is it possible that these events are not coincidences at all, but are rather engineered outcomes in support of a higher objective? If so, it raises a number of questions.

Are the FBI and CIA hopelessly compromised? Is it possible that the organizations which supported a coup attempt against an elected President can’t be trusted with national security? They’re certainly no longer the premier law enforcement and intelligence agencies they claim to be. They have too many failures to be a “premier” anything – except maybe a clown show. Are they incompetent, corrupt, or have they been infiltrated? It probably doesn’t matter since incompetence or corruption invites infiltration.

Where does the support for Antifa and BLM originate? They’re both doing their part to destabilize America. BLM is led by self-professed Marxists – making them useful idiots. Antifa seems to believe in nothing but anarchy – making them useful thugs. Whenever members of either group are arrested, there’s plenty of money to bail them out – from somewhere.

How beholden to China is the news and entertainment industry? I notice that those taking a knee for our National Anthem haven’t uttered a word of criticism against China’s use of slavery. News organizations called Trump a "racist" for characterizing COVID as the Chinese virus – even though naming viruses by their point of origin is common practice.

Does China have any inappropriate influence over Joe Biden? We know his family has received millions of dollars from China and there is evidence he has shared in that bounty. Is our President vulnerable to blackmail?

Have we been under attack from China and didn’t know it because our intelligence and political leadership swore to defend the United States, but really had other priorities?

Clearly, we don’t know the answers to these questions. But if China decides to act on its expansionist ambitions, our intelligence community is unlikely to provide any warning. Likewise, our current political leadership is unlikely to take any meaningful action.

But maybe this is all just crazy conspiracy thinking. Perhaps everything we’ve experienced since early last year is just an astronomically unlikely confluence of random events. But isn’t it interesting that these events have left America disengaged at the very time China is expanding its global influence? One final question: If China wanted to neutralize America, could they have done it any better by some other means?

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Star Idaho. He is a retired engineer with 40 years of experience in the areas of product development, quality assurance, organizational development, and corporate strategic planning. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (americanfreenewsnetwork.org). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

