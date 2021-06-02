Progressive Jews Delude Themselves

To my Jewish brethren who in their heart of hearts think they are being virtuous, you must understand that the Black Lives Matter movement that so many of you marched for, sent money to, and still support with admiration has at its core the deep desire to annihilate Jews and destroy Israel. Here is the proof. In 2015 at a panel discussion at Harvard Law School, Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors called for the end of Israel.

It does not matter what denomination of Judaism you belong to or if you even believe in G-d but as a thinking being you must begin now to acknowledge that supporting a group that calls for the annihilation of your fellow Jews should go against every fiber of your moral compass.

There is no distinction between hating a country and seeking to wipe out its inhabitants. Israel is always the target with leftist groups like Black Lives Matter.

In fact, the latest form of Jew hatred is the delegitimization of the Jewish people. It "represents a fundamentally different set of characteristics from prior expressions of hate" and it operates "differently from prior forms of anti-Jewish expression."

Historically, the Anti-Defamation League's 'model of measuring anti-Semitic attitudes focused on group traits and individual behaviors. This approach, developed in the post Second World War era, does not take into account how as a people and nation-state, Jews today are being re-defined and demonized.' The 'global Jew' is being identified as destroying established cultural and religious norms while promoting Jewish influence and control. The other objective, in connection with this new assault, is the delegitimization of the State of Israel.

In particular, the left-wing Jew hater is now using "whiteness" as a part of the new Jew hatred -- race being a core belief of Critical Race Theory taught in many schools in the United States.

Today’s anti-Semitism has a different set of 'influencers' as social media provides the key delivery system of hate messaging. 'Whiteness' and 'Delegitimization' are the new standards by which Jews and Judaism are being judged. For the anti-Semite, Israel serves as the collective embodiment of the 'international' Jew. These ideas are being constructed and introduced on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Messenger, and various other social media platforms.

Zionism is not racist. Hatred of a people and a desire to commit genocide of them is racist. It was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who stated: "When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You're talking anti-Semitism."

As alleged People of the Book, far too many Jews have ignored the importance of words. Thus equity seems to mean equality. So progressive Jews argue that rights should be afforded to one group of people but not to another by dint of their race. And they disingenuously deem this the banner of inclusion and equity.

Do they not see the illogic, the hypocrisy, the hatred?

When you left your kippah at the synagogue, did that mean you abandoned common sense? To paraphrase Hillel, if you are not for yourself first, you are actually not for anybody else. Do you not realize you are being used, in fact abused as a tool of the Left who simultaneously seeks to wipe you out?

You ignore the fact that "in the critical social justice paradigm, Jews, who have never been seen as white for those for whom being white is a moral good, are now seen as white by those for whom whiteness is an unmitigated evil."

You who keep watering down Jewish education, have accepted that social justice is the same as tzedakah or true righteousness. They are not. Thus, you allow ignorance of Judaism as well as cultlike acceptance of Critical Race Theory to muddy the waters.

You would not be indifferent to the ethical beliefs of business partners, yet you ignore the present administration's anti-Israel staffers -- who publicly show their animus to Jews and the State of Israel. What you probably don't know about 'Joe and the Jews' should truly shock and worry you!

You continue to subscribe and read the New York Times despite its massive fabrications about Israel.

You send your children to universities that teach the most heinous lies about Israel. Why are you not up in arms that ill-educated students proudly claim to be woke as they send money to terrorists whose goal is to blow up Israeli kindergartens? Why are you not banging on the doors of administrators demanding that your Jewish children be safe at college?

Why is American Jewry closing its eyes to the calamitous events that directly impinge on them? Jew hatred attacks are on the rise in the country but too many Jews do not want to investigate the Jew hatred teachings of Islam or acknowledge that the Left has always despised Israel.

Instead, they continue to vote Democrat even though there is "the emergence of a new sort of anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. The new form of Jew-hatred is a combination of anti-Zionism and identity politics. It is convoluted and hard to follow. But contradictions and all, it has arrived."

Consider that "logic is itself seen as a tool of white supremacy, thereby invalidating it as a legitimate way of making a case. Perhaps this is how people who subscribe to critical social justice ideology can be blind to the inherent anti-Semitism within it. They must adopt the doctrine as a belief system rather than doing the critical thinking necessary to work through its internal logic."

The upshot is that progressive rabbis will absolve Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, for his Jew hatred language demonizing Israel just after the Trump administration opened the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Moreover, progressive Jews accommodate the Democrats' new Jew hatred as they agree "to redefine Judaism as progressivism and anti-Semitism as everything that isn't progressive. And if Democrats express anti-Semitism, and even build themselves up on the basis of such expressions, as Tlaib and Beinart and Warnock do, then that's a good thing" because that is what progressives do -- they assert their hatred of Jews, Judaism, and Israel.

So to be a good progressive Jew, you must despise Israel, denigrate Judaism, and ignore attacks on Jews.

Where are the million-people marches to support Israel, to push back on the Jew hatred of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and foes of Israel like Elizabeth Warren, who call for Israel to be banned from obtaining U.S. military aid? Never once is the issue of Palestinian Jew-hatred raised.

American Jews, where is your indignation when "no one notices or cares about the blinding Jew-hatred that is at the very core of modern Palestinian national identity? They can only be made in a world where that hatred is the 'elephant in the room' and everyone studiously ignores it, while blaming the consequences of that hatred -- political violence, Israeli counter-terror measures, war -- on the victims of the hatred, the Jews."

In fact, "[t]he key to the world's prolonged success in ignoring the Palestinian [hatred of Jews] is the widespread denial that anti-Zionism, and using a double standard to judge Israel, are forms of anti-Semitism. In a world where it is unacceptable to say that the Jews alone among the people of the earth are to be denied self-determination in their ancestral homeland, it would be similarly unacceptable for the Palestinians to define their national identity through their rejection of the Jews and co-opting of Jewish history."

Leftist Jews see Israel as a cause of Jew hatred, not a response to it. Where are the Jewish leaders who speak out against the demonization of Jews? When will Jews stop supporting nongovernmental organizations such as Human Rights Watch that lie and claim that Israel is an apartheid state? Nothing could be further from the truth.

As George Orwell asserted "During the times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act." American Jews need to seek the truth and throw off the cape of left-wing treachery. It will be truly liberating to be freed from the House of Bondage of leftist and progressive ideology.

Image: Danny Hammontree