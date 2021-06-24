‘Pride’ Night at the Old Ballpark

Major League Baseball teams have been celebrating “Pride Month” via Pride Nights at ballparks across the Majors. June is Pride Month, in case you’ve missed the hype. Outdoing itself, the MLB is partying “all season long.” One wonders why there needs to be a month of any celebration. Should October be refashioned as “Halloween Month?” Is there an “Irish Month,” which St. Patrick’s Day is the capstone? And why limit Groundhog Day to a day?

Yet gay pride is now LGBTQ+ (the plus is currently optional) pride because being homosexual isn’t enough. Every sexual variant not heterosexual and practiced by a tiny minority of people is to be granted a month’s worth of recognition and celebration. The Grand Old Game has no reprieve from being rainbowed.

Advertises the Phillies for their Pride Night:

The Phillies invite you to celebrate Philadelphia's rich LGBTQ culture at our fifth annual Pride Night presented by the GIANT company at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 25 at 7:05 p.m. when the Phillies host the Tampa Bay Rays. All members of the LGBTQ community, as well as family, friends and organizations are invited to come out and show their pride at this event. The first 1,000 fans to purchase tickets for this event will receive a coupon for an exclusive Phillies Pride Night cap!

Just a thousand caps are being given away. That’s a paltry sum, which hints at what a small draw this event is.

And please cite examples of “rich LGBTQ culture?” What exactly is LGBTQ culture? Is there LGBTQ cuisine? If it exists, does it rival, oh, Cuban cuisine? Don’t cite a guy like Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, as a cultural icon. What does Cook’s sexuality have to do with the iPhone? What would Thomas Edison’s heterosexuality have to do with his inventing the lightbulb? Are Cook’s business accomplishments any different than if he were straight?

The Atlanta Braves were more restrained in promoting their Pride Night. From the Braves’ MLB.com page:

Show your team pride at the ballpark on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 as the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox at 7:20 p.m. [italics added] Arrive early for the pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy from 5:20 to 7:20 p.m., located only steps away from Truist Park. The party will feature DJ Kimber from Nonsense ATL and you'll receive a Braves Pride cooler bag to take home as a souvenir. Each ticket will also include a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found. After the pregame party, you can head into the ballpark and cheer on the Braves!

“Show your team pride” isn’t exactly a call to celebrate Atlanta’s “rich LGBTQ culture.”

There are reasons why the Braves aren’t waving the rainbow flag as conspicuously.

Georgia is a light red or purplish state (last year’s elections “irregularities” have obscured definition). The Braves’ home, Truist Park, isn’t located in dysfunctional, deep blue Atlanta, but in the city’s northern suburbs. Though Cobb County has gone blue, the rest of north Georgia is generally reliably red. The Braves moved out of Atlanta in large part to be closer to their fan base. Red Georgia is more than politically conservative; it’s religiously and morally conservative. The Braves walk a tightrope.

Philadelphia is, well, Philly: deep blue and corrupt as hell (off topic but worth the jab). Most of Philly metro is blue and socially “progressive.” Philly’s lunch bucket crowd, though, won’t be rushing to get pride caps. They’re a socially conservative bunch.

As to who are being celebrated at ballparks, per an outlet wryly named “Very Well Mind,” we learn that:

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or sometimes questioning), and others. The "plus" represents other sexual identities including pansexual and Two-Spirit. The first four letters of the acronym have been used since the 1990s, but in recent years there has been an increased awareness of the need to be inclusive of other sexual identities to offer better representation.

Pansexual? Pansexuals are often confused with bisexuals, but don’t make that mistake. Even a contributor at “Prevention,” who wrote to clear up the confusion, kinda, sorta made matters murkier. He -- one presumes, though one shouldn’t, that the writer identifies as a “he” -- finally offered this definition: “Pansexual simply means a person is attracted to all genders.”

Ah, okay. Now, a lot of reasoning straights, gays, and bis might be scratching their heads. Aren’t their only two genders? You know, male and female? Isn’t that what nature dictates via tens -- hundreds -- of millions of years of evolution, animal and human? But to hell with nature and biology!

And “Two-Spirit?” Gosh, you can’t have a movement unless you fold in “native” Americans (anyone born on American soil is a native, but don’t tell that to Woke box checkers).

Proving that derangement has infiltrated everywhere, comes this hogwash, no less, from the federal government’s taxpayer funded and anti-PC named “Indian Health Service:”

Though Two-Spirit may now be included in the umbrella of LGBTQ, The term "Two-Spirit" does not simply mean someone who is a Native American/Alaska Native and gay. Traditionally, Native American two-spirit people were male, female, and sometimes intersexed individuals who combined activities of both men and women with traits unique to their status as two-spirit people. In most tribes, they were considered neither men nor women; they occupied a distinct, alternative gender status.

Perhaps the Atlanta Braves should declare themselves “Two-Spirit,” thereby proving to be PC, cool, and avoid boycotts (aka, shakedowns) for daring to have expropriated “Braves” as their team moniker?

The steady drumbeat of propaganda continues: LGBTQ+ populations are larger than some claim, we’re told. Ask any man, woman, or trans on the street how big the LGBTQ+ population is and the starting point is usually 10%. That’s because homosexual activists used to routinely overstate their population claims. They did so for political purposes. 10% is dead wrong, and even NPR addressed the topic (June 8, 2011). Gays are maybe 3% or so of any society, though that comes from the Family Research Institute’s thorough, though older, analysis of research surveys.

More current estimates based on survey research from mainstream outlets peg LGBTQs at just 5.6% or thereabouts. The claim by USA Today (February 24, 2021) is that today’s 5.6% self-identifiers are up from 4.5% of adults who declared to be LGBTQ in 2017. Don’t forget surveys have margins of error, plus or minus, usually in the 3-4% range. Chances are, the 5.6% finding is inflated. And survey research is notorious nowadays because of the difficulty in reaching respondents (landlines were polling firms’ lifeblood) and, of course, bias. Need we review 2020 elections polling to cite abundant instances of flagrant bias falsehood?

What’s troubling is how the culture is saturated with a decades-old adolescent preoccupation with sexuality -- and today, bizarre sexuality at that. It’s as if American society -- Western civilization, actually -- decided to take an extended holiday from reality. Isn’t evading reality an aspect of derangement?

There are causes for our societal breakdown and insanity, but that merits other analysis. We’re a society imperiled by intellectual and moral squalor. That certainly began accelerating in the 1960s. It needs to be stopped and reversed. Politics is downstream from culture. Righting our politics without righting the culture won’t amount to a hill of beans, longer term.

Fair being fair, shouldn’t the suits who run the MLB add a “traditional families” night at their ballparks? Might the Phillies celebrate the rich traditional family life that’s the bedrock of stable, healthy, thriving societies? Maybe it’s high time we start demanding a night recognizing what’s foundational to America? Or maybe we just skip buying tickets, hotdogs, and beer.

J. Robert Smith can be found on Parler @JRobertSmith and more so at Gab, again @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover.

Image: Adam Lederer