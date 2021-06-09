June 9, 2021

Follow the Science or Follow the Herd (Immunity)

By Brian C. Joondeph, MD

 
Throughout the past 16 months of COVID, we have been told to follow the science.
 
How has that worked out? We have heeded each word of the guru of science, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Pied Piper of the Chinese coronavirus, who has graced magazine covers and spend more time being interviewed on cable news shows and emailing social media titans than researching the pandemic he has been managing. It turns out he has been leading the world down a pathway of deceit, deception, and ruin.
 
Mask science doesn’t add up. Neither does six feet of social distancing, quarantining the healthy, closing schools and businesses, allowing massive social justice protests but stopping a small family wedding or funeral. Medicines that have been safely taken for 60 years are suddenly going to kill anyone who dares take them, but experimental, non-FDA-approved vaccines are safe for everyone, even young children. What science are we following? Medical science, political science, or Chinese propaganda?
 
Herd immunity is another bit of science that is suddenly on par with the Earth being flat. It’s “magical thinking” according to the “follow the science” left because it can be “achieved only through the use of vaccines.” Why then before vaccines were invented, wasn’t every viral pandemic a human extinction event? Mayo Clinic explains herd immunity
 
Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune.
 
Herd immunity is achieved in one of two ways, through natural infection or vaccination. Once a sufficient percent of the population has immunity, the infection has difficulty finding new victims and burns itself out.
 
The percentage of the population needing to be immune can vary from 50 to 90 percent, depending on how contagious the virus is. Once common viral infections like mumps, polio, and chickenpox are rare now due to herd immunity.
 
What is the herd immunity threshold for COVID? It depends on who you ask and when. Dr Flip-Flop Fauci has been as imprecise regarding herd immunity as he has been on how many masks, if any, we need to wear. According to “follow the science” New York Times:
 

Recently, a figure to whom millions of Americans look for guidance — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, an adviser to both the Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration — has begun incrementally raising his herd-immunity estimate.

In the pandemic’s early days, Dr. Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did. About a month ago, he began saying “70, 75 percent” in television interviews. And last week, in an interview with CNBC News, he said “75, 80, 85 percent” and “75 to 80-plus percent.”

 

Pretty soon it will be 90 or 100 percent, or even more. Let’s keep our masks, distancing, and restrictions until the entire world is vaccinated, perhaps sometime in the next decade. Is Dr. Fauci following the real science or the political science of his deep state masters?

In a telephone interview the next day, Dr. Fauci acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.

It seems Dr. Fauci has been moving more than herd immunity goalposts. He is juggling COVID origin stories as deftly as he juggles appearances on CNN and MSNBC, where he should be asked about an unnatural COVID genome sequencing highly suggestive of lab creation rather than typical media hard-hitting questions about his childhood bicycle.

It’s not a binary choice of allowing people to become infected versus vaccinated. Instead, it’s both. If schools remained open, the virus would have spread through children, few if any becoming seriously ill. This is not to advocate harming children.

Only 300 children, age 0-17 have died of or with COVID, and it's unknown how many were immunocompromised or with medical comorbidities. Compare that to 477 influenza deaths in the same age group during the 2018-19 flu season, without any push to close schools. Also add in children suicide attempts, on the rise, for which Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency as one example

Vaccinations are well underway in the U.S. with 51% partially and 41% fully vaccinated. The CDC estimates a third of Americans have been infected with COVID, meaning we are much closer to herd immunity than naysayers choose to admit. Over the upcoming months, more will be vaccinated or infected, leaving fewer and fewer individuals for the virus to infect.

Other countries are not there yet. Island nations of New Zealand and Australia are only 5% and 2%, respectively, vaccinated, with very few natural cases due to frequent lockdowns and long quarantine periods for visitors, meaning their herd immunity is a ways off, and a few cases making it past their safety measures could devastate their populations.

As vaccines in the U.S. have been readily available for months, most who want or plan to get the jab have done so already. Further efforts at this point, including celebrities and athletes shaming the unvaccinated, are not likely to yield further vaccinations.

Wouldn’t it be a good time for some thoughtful scientific discussion of herd immunity and where we are? Rather than the constant fear porn and continued emergency orders for lockdowns as seen in California. How about some optimism after over a year of doom and gloom?

If we are at or close to herd immunity, the push to vaccinate young children, at extremely low risk of getting sick from COVID, with an experimental vaccine, can and should end.

Unless fear is a good distraction from what the media and deep state would prefer to remain buried. Like the origins of the virus and what role Dr. Fauci and U.S. intelligence agencies played in creation of a bioweapon ultimately used against America and the world. All to benefit China and destroy President Trump. Was that the plan all along?

 

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.

 
 
 