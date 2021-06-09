Follow the Science or Follow the Herd (Immunity)

Throughout the past 16 months of COVID, we have been told to follow the science.

How has that worked out? We have heeded each word of the guru of science, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Pied Piper of the Chinese coronavirus, who has graced magazine covers and spend more time being interviewed on cable news shows and emailing social media titans than researching the pandemic he has been managing. It turns out he has been leading the world down a pathway of deceit, deception, and ruin.

Mask science doesn’t add up. Neither does six feet of social distancing, quarantining the healthy, closing schools and businesses, allowing massive social justice protests but stopping a small family wedding or funeral. Medicines that have been safely taken for 60 years are suddenly going to kill anyone who dares take them, but experimental, non-FDA-approved vaccines are safe for everyone, even young children. What science are we following? Medical science, political science, or Chinese propaganda?

Herd immunity is another bit of science that is suddenly on par with the Earth being flat. It’s “magical thinking” according to the “follow the science” left because it can be “achieved only through the use of vaccines.” Why then before vaccines were invented, wasn’t every viral pandemic a human extinction event? Mayo Clinic explains herd immunity

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune.

Herd immunity is achieved in one of two ways, through natural infection or vaccination. Once a sufficient percent of the population has immunity, the infection has difficulty finding new victims and burns itself out.

The percentage of the population needing to be immune can vary from 50 to 90 percent, depending on how contagious the virus is. Once common viral infections like mumps, polio, and chickenpox are rare now due to herd immunity.

What is the herd immunity threshold for COVID? It depends on who you ask and when. Dr Flip-Flop Fauci has been as imprecise regarding herd immunity as he has been on how many masks, if any, we need to wear. According to “follow the science” New York Times