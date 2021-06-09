Follow the Science or Follow the Herd (Immunity)
Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune.
Recently, a figure to whom millions of Americans look for guidance — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, an adviser to both the Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration — has begun incrementally raising his herd-immunity estimate.
In the pandemic’s early days, Dr. Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did. About a month ago, he began saying “70, 75 percent” in television interviews. And last week, in an interview with CNBC News, he said “75, 80, 85 percent” and “75 to 80-plus percent.”
Pretty soon it will be 90 or 100 percent, or even more. Let’s keep our masks, distancing, and restrictions until the entire world is vaccinated, perhaps sometime in the next decade. Is Dr. Fauci following the real science or the political science of his deep state masters?
In a telephone interview the next day, Dr. Fauci acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.
It seems Dr. Fauci has been moving more than herd immunity goalposts. He is juggling COVID origin stories as deftly as he juggles appearances on CNN and MSNBC, where he should be asked about an unnatural COVID genome sequencing highly suggestive of lab creation rather than typical media hard-hitting questions about his childhood bicycle.
It’s not a binary choice of allowing people to become infected versus vaccinated. Instead, it’s both. If schools remained open, the virus would have spread through children, few if any becoming seriously ill. This is not to advocate harming children.
Only 300 children, age 0-17 have died of or with COVID, and it's unknown how many were immunocompromised or with medical comorbidities. Compare that to 477 influenza deaths in the same age group during the 2018-19 flu season, without any push to close schools. Also add in children suicide attempts, on the rise, for which Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency as one example
Vaccinations are well underway in the U.S. with 51% partially and 41% fully vaccinated. The CDC estimates a third of Americans have been infected with COVID, meaning we are much closer to herd immunity than naysayers choose to admit. Over the upcoming months, more will be vaccinated or infected, leaving fewer and fewer individuals for the virus to infect.
Other countries are not there yet. Island nations of New Zealand and Australia are only 5% and 2%, respectively, vaccinated, with very few natural cases due to frequent lockdowns and long quarantine periods for visitors, meaning their herd immunity is a ways off, and a few cases making it past their safety measures could devastate their populations.
As vaccines in the U.S. have been readily available for months, most who want or plan to get the jab have done so already. Further efforts at this point, including celebrities and athletes shaming the unvaccinated, are not likely to yield further vaccinations.
Wouldn’t it be a good time for some thoughtful scientific discussion of herd immunity and where we are? Rather than the constant fear porn and continued emergency orders for lockdowns as seen in California. How about some optimism after over a year of doom and gloom?
If we are at or close to herd immunity, the push to vaccinate young children, at extremely low risk of getting sick from COVID, with an experimental vaccine, can and should end.
Unless fear is a good distraction from what the media and deep state would prefer to remain buried. Like the origins of the virus and what role Dr. Fauci and U.S. intelligence agencies played in creation of a bioweapon ultimately used against America and the world. All to benefit China and destroy President Trump. Was that the plan all along?
Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.