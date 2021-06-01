A lot has happened in the last two weeks that may result in the retirement of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The face of the government’s Covid-19 response may have finally met his Waterloo. The way things are going, a forced retirement at age 80 may be the best outcome that “Dr. Doom” can expect.

It turns out that all roads to Covid-19 – even more than we expected – lead back to Fauci. Finally, after a year of stonewalling and obfuscation, the news about Fauci’s apparent role in directing U.S. government funding to the notorious Wuhan Virology Lab – and the identification of that facility as the source of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic – has gone incredibly mainstream. Previously, reporting and analysis on these issues had been the province of political outliers like Stephen K. Bannon and the guests on his six-day-a-week War Room Pandemic internet program – which is now getting renewed attention.

As I reported here in “Dr. Fauci Finally Unmasked” on May 17, the cat was coming out of the bag – and “inevitably the truth will out.” But I could not have imagined how quickly the tide against Fauci would turn.

The new bottom line was articulated by Dr. Peter Navarro, who was a top assistant to President Trump during POTUS 45’s entire four years in the White House. Since last fall, Navarro has been indefatigable in his probing of last November’s election fraud and the equally monstrous frauds, cover-ups, and PsyOps surrounding the Covid-19 Plandemic.

Last week, speaking on an episode of Bannon’s War Room Pandemic where he is a frequent guest, Navarro said out loud “Fauci will be gone in 90 days.” This prediction seems like less of a pipe dream every day as the mainstream media does a 180 degree turn on their previous disinterest in the stories of Covid-19’s origin and Fauci’s possible role in it – not only in failing miserably to control the virus but in being an accomplice to its creation in the first place.

A sign of the sea change was reflected in a New York Times page one headline on May 27: “Biden Orders Intelligence Inquiry Into Origins of Virus.” It’s obvious that this order was not a result of effective common sense leadership, rather because of mounting political and media pressure to do something.

The same day, May 27, the Times sent an email to tens of millions of people on its list, titled “The lab-leak theory is everywhere. We have an explainer.”

Two days earlier, the Washington Post published a lengthy article titled “Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible.” This was a de facto mea culpa for the paper’s previous pathetic and politically-driven coverage without calling it an apology. It omitted mention of many sources including Steve Bannon and Red China refugee whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan. It did take note of a scientific paper posted on February 6, 2020, by Botao Xiao, a molecular biomechanics researcher at South China University of Technology. The title of Xiao’s paper was “The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus.” It states that “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.”

Leading the charge to bring these developments to the mainstream, building on the reporting and analysis of many others during the past year, has been Fox News. Last week, for example, Fox featured a variety of reports about the Wuhan Virology Lab being the source of Covid-19 on multiple programs – not only opinion shows but on hard news programs. For a number of days continuing to the present time, it seemed like every Fox News program was featuring reports on these subjects, often as the lead stories. This reporting was accompanied by accounts that Fauci allegedly directed at least $600,000 in National Institutes of Health research funds to the Wuhan lab where – evidence suggests – the funds may have been employed to support gain of function research.

Gain of function is the label put on the controversial work that some scientists do to enhance and weaponize natural animal viruses, making them deadly to humans. During the period between 2014 and 2017 when Fauci allegedly engineered this funding (through a third party), gain of function research was banned in the United States by order of the Obama administration.

The day before the reports that the Biden administration had started an investigation into Covid-19’s source, it was reported – by CNN, of all places – that the same administration had shut down an investigation started by the State Department in the closing days of the Trump administration to determine the source of Covid-19.

President Joe Biden’s team shut down a closely-held State Department effort launched late in the Trump administration to prove the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab over concerns about the quality of its work, according to three sources familiar with the decision. The existence of the State Department inquiry and its termination this spring by the Biden administration – neither of which has been previously reported – comes to light amid renewed interest in whether the virus could have leaked out of a Wuhan lab with links to the Chinese military. The Biden administration is also facing scrutiny of its own efforts to determine if the Chinese government was responsible for the virus. Those involved in the previously undisclosed inquiry, which was launched last fall by allies of then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, say it was an honest effort to probe what many initially dismissed: that China's biological weapons program could have had a greater role in the pandemic's origin in Wuhan, according to two additional sources.

Indeed, on May 27 and May 28, David Asher, the former lead investigator on the federal government’s Covid-19 origins probe that was started under President Trump but shut down by the Biden administration, was interviewed on Fox News. Asher defended the research, and according to Fox News:

Former State Department official David Asher said Friday the coronavirus was "optimized for transmission between humans" in a way no bat-borne coronavirus ever had been, leading him to believe an animal-based origin of the disease was almost impossible.

In March, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director during the Trump administration Robert Redfield said that he believed the virus most likely escaped from a lab

All of this circles back to Dr. Anthony Fauci. It has recently been reported and confirmed that the NIAID which he heads – the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases -- has granted at least $600,000 – and maybe several million dollars, according to Sen. Rand Paul – to the Communist Chinese scientists at the Wuhan lab for virus research! The first question is: Why is our National Institutes of Health doing this?

It looks even worse thanks to reports that starting in 2014 Fauci used his position to circumvent the prohibition of gain of function research by funneling NIH funds to Communist Chinese researchers at the Wuhan lab via a third party.

This is the stuff of a Tom Clancy spy novel, but it’s happening here right now.

By the way, a lot of other research funded by the NIH – and Fauci’s NIAID in particular – is extremely questionable.

Last month, for example, David Daleiden, the founder of the pro-life activist group Center for Medical Progress, said on Fox News that Fauci should testify before Congress about the nearly $500,000 grant his agency awarded to the University of Pittsburgh to conduct research using aborted babies’ scalps grafted on to lab rats.

The Christian Post quoted Daleiden:

At the University of Pittsburgh, they were doing a study where they were taking the scalps of 5-month-old aborted babies, and they were grafting them onto lab rats and lab mice to see how much longer they could keep them growing for. You can actually see the photographs in the published study of little baby scalps grafted onto the backs of lab rats growing little baby hairs. This study was funded by. . . multiple grants from the NIAID office, which is run by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, Daleiden contended, owns “every bit of this study.”

On May 26, Sen John Kennedy of Louisiana had the opportunity to question Fauci at a U.S. Senate hearing on Covid-19. Fauci again denied under oath that his agency ever funded gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab. But when Sen. Kennedy pressed Fauci, there was an interesting admission.

Sen. John Kennedy: “Dr. Fauci, I believe you have testified that you didn’t give any money to the Wuhan lab to conduct gain-of-function research. Is that right?” Dr. Anthony Fauci: “That is correct.” Kennedy: “How do you know they didn’t lie to you and use the money for gain-of-function research anyway?” Fauci: “Well, we’ve seen the results of the experiments that were done and that were published—and that the viruses that they studied are on public data bases now. So, none of that was gain-of-function, so—” Kennedy: “How do you know that they didn’t do the research and not put it on their website? Fauci: “There’s no way of guaranteeing that [emphasis added], but in our experience with grantees, including Chinese grantees, which we have had interactions with for a very long period of time, they are very competent, trustworthy scientists.”

As a result of this and other statements, Tucker Carlson last week called Fauci a “liar.” Sen. Paul has also called Fauci a liar.

Taking his analysis of Fauci even further, Carlson added, “Fauci, in fact, has known from the beginning that the virus may well have come from that lab. Many people have known that. But Fauci lied about it for more than a year.” On May 10, Carlson asked in his opening monologue “Anthony Fauci let the coronavirus pandemic happen, why isn't there a criminal investigation?”

The coverage on Fox News and in the mainstream media has encouraged a number of Republicans to finally grow some backbone and target Fauci for questioning. It was reported on Tuesday, May 25, for example, that:

Republican lawmakers [are] demand[ing] Dr. Anthony Fauci be terminated from his role as the nation’s top infectious disease expert after he was accused of flip-flopping on key COVID-related topics like mask-wearing and the origins of the coronavirus. House Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio, on Tuesday May 25th proposed the “FIRED Act” -- whose acronym stands for “Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal.”

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic, Navarro and Bannon both recalled that in January 2020 they knew the virus came from the Wuhan lab. They noted that the “Bat lady” – the nickname for Shi Zhengli, the director of the Wuhan lab – thanked Fauci publicly for his support for the lab’s controversial research.

But all last year, with the connivance of the media, Fauci was positioned as a hero. More accurately, Navarro said, “This man is a sociopath.”

There were indications from Fauci's earlier role and actions as NIAID director of how he would act during the Covid-19 pandemic – intended to be the crowning achievement of his five-decade-long career in the government bureaucracy.

That’s some of what I reported in my first article on Fauci and Covid over 14 months ago on March 21, 2020, at American Thinker. I’d been reporting on Fauci since 1985 and his role in HIV-AIDS and he didn’t fool me for a minute. Meanwhile, the medical press in this country, including in their decades-long hysterical reporting on HIV-AIDS, has been corrupt even longer than the entire mainstream media. Fauci’s questionable direction of the War on AIDS has never been adequately examined by the Fourth Estate except in a handful of independent reports and books.

Basically, Fauci and his colleagues rewrote the book of science when they contended that AIDS was the result of a virus, HIV. Over time, they changed their stories repeatedly. (Sound familiar?) In the late 1980s, the powers that be were crying wolf and predicting that up to one-quarter of Americans could be expected to die of AIDS. The real death toll over four decades turned out to be about 0.5 percent of what was predicted. Based on these grossly exaggerated estimates, Fauci and his colleagues wanted to test everyone on the planet for HIV and to prescribe expensive – and toxic -- prophylactic drugs if an individual tested positive for HIV and not for AIDS itself. These insane ideas could not gain traction, however. That didn’t stop Fauci et al from spending hundreds of billions of tax dollars on a useless search for an AIDS vaccine that has never been developed. Meanwhile, the cause of AIDS has been known since day one: so-called unsafe sex as practiced primarily by gay men and sharing unsterile needles used to inject illegal drugs.

Fauci and his colleagues also presided over the creation of a monstrous government-influenced and government-run medical establishment. Thanks to Covid-19, this behemoth bureaucracy is now in the driver’s seat for most aspects of our lives – the final dream come true for control freaks like Fauci.

Meanwhile, this news that China’s military discussed weaponizing coronaviruses (which I first reported on fifteen days ago at AT here) has yet to make it to the mainstream, but it can’t lie dormant for too much longer.

The Australian, a leading nationally circulated paper there, published an article on May 7 headlined “‘Virus warfare’ in China military documents.”

Chinese military scientists discussed the weaponisation of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining their ideas in a document that predicted a third world war would be fought with biological weapons.

In its article “New Era’ May Be Upon Us,” the Daily Telegraph, another leading Australian newspaper, reported:

Forget the prospect of war with China. We may already be at war – but simply failed to recognise the weaponry.

