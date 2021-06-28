Does Early COVID Treatment Work?

Last year I asked my family doctor what he could do should I contract the virus. He shared that there is no approved early treatment for COVID patients at his level other than to recommend self-quarantine and wait until symptoms either go away or become severe enough to require hospitalization. This same rule applies to frontline doctors nationwide. For many patients (especially for the elderly and those with a compromised immune system) this delay is often too late to prevent debilitating side effects or death.

There was a recent surge in COVID-19 deaths in India, but at the time the cause was unknown. The surge was alarming because until April 2021, India’s average daily deaths per million remained well below one per million, unlike the U.S. that peaked above 10 daily deaths per million in January 2021. India was one of the few major countries with an effective early treatment protocol and it included hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). India launched it immediately at the beginning of the pandemic and it was very successful in keeping deaths low. It likely helped that India manufactures almost three-quarters of the world supply of HCQ.

New information indicates India’s recent surge may have been linked to a new ‘Delta’ variant of the virus. This variant is now named after India and is causing some renewed concern worldwide. However, the following chart shows India’s death trend has once again dropped below one per million daily even though only 3.96% of its 1.4 billion population is fully vaccinated as of June 26. In comparison the U.S. has 45.5% fully vaccinated.

India’s recent surge in deaths may indicate the widespread early treatment protocol using HCQ is less effective for the new variant. However, it is more likely that because of its long-term success, local medical personnel may have become overconfident and stopped prescribing HCQ as much. Thankfully, about the time the unexpected death surge started, India had developed and started distributing a new Home COVID Kit costing about $2.65 per person. The kit includes Zinc, Doxycycline, and Ivermectin. Note that India’s early treatment drugs (including HCQ) primarily work by preventing an overreaction (cytokine storm) by the body’s autoimmune system thus allowing it to produce the necessary antibodies early enough to prevent its progression to the severe stage requiring hospitalization and increased risk of death.

A mass distribution of this inexpensive home COVID kit started in Delhi and proved remarkably successful. India’s current downward trend in deaths shown in the above chart implies the kit’s distribution has gone out nationwide and also confirms its effectiveness against the Delta variant. The blog also included the following statement: “Yet, most doctors in this country refuse to prescribe ivermectin, and most hospitals in this country refuse to administer it even to seriously ill COVID patients, citing the lack of double-blind studies -- which are expensive and time consuming and which yield no big profits for anyone since ivermectin is a generic drug with no patent protection.”

The decision by our government medical establishment apparently followed the lead of the climate-change zealots who made their war on CO2 the only permissible answer. The medical establishment likewise wants the (extremely profitable) vaccines to be the only allowable solution. Perhaps their decision made early in the pandemic also involved a desire to discredit Donald Trump for bringing up the fact that alternate, inexpensive, and readily available medications existed. The June 6 edition of the Epoch Times included an article in the “Mind & Body” section that provides additional credibility:

“During a recent Texas state Senate Health and Human Services Committee hearing, Dr. Peter McCullough, vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, testified that according to available data, early treatment could have prevented up to 85% of deaths from COVID-19. Yet despite being inexpensive and readily available, many of these early treatments have been censured and suppressed as public health officials have encouraged people to wait for a global mass vaccination campaign.” “The result for waiting for a gene therapy vaccine has been devastating. Five months into the campaign, the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) shows that more than 4,200 people in the United States have died after getting the shot. Any other vaccine would have been pulled from the market by now.” (snip) “Even if the VAERS data were current, only 1 percent to 10 percent of adverse events after vaccination are ever reported according to studies that have examined reporting ratios. This means while the VAERS records 4,406 deaths as of May 21, this number may be significantly underestimated.” (snip) “If you or someone you love has already received a COVID vaccine and are experiencing side effects, be sure to report it.”

U.S. residents can report vaccine side effects to the VAERS governmental site is or to Vaxtracker, a nongovernmental reporting site. In so doing you may be helping others make a more informed personal risk assessment regarding the vaccine. However, waiting for the government medical establishment to suddenly allow frontline doctors an early treatment protocol like those used in India is unlikely, especially with the Biden/Harris administration fully in charge. After all, it was the pandemic chaos that helped them gain power.

Let’s face it. We will have to find our own early treatment options. But as I suggested previously, there are several safe and effective medications available without a prescription. “Examples include vitamin D3, Zinc, Glutathione, Quercetin, and even low-dose aspirin. There are others, and with some research, you can be your own first responder.

Image: Our World in Data