Biden Privilege: A Tale of Two Racists

We are living in a P.C. culture. In the past few years, we’ve seen multiple celebrities canceled for comments that have been taken to be offensive against African Americans or Black Lives Matter. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, get a free pass when openly insulting Black people.

There’s a long list of celebrates who got canceled after they purposefully or accidentally said or tweeted offensive remarks against Black people, including remarks that were not objectively racist but were perceived as racist. For example, Roseanne Barr, Megyn Kelly, and “The Flash” star Hartley Sawyer were each fired from their positions after either tweeting or making remarks the cancel culture perceived as racist.

Barr tweeted that President Barack Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarret was the “offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.” She was subsequently fired from the Roseanne Barr Show. Kelly was fired for simply talking about the changing attitudes of black face on NBC. Sawyer was fired for racist and misogynistic tweets.

Many individuals who have used the n-word were either fired or pressured into resigning. Papa John’s founder John Schnatter resigned from the company after he was set up to use the n-word on a conference call. Paula Deen was let go by the Food Network for admitting she said the n-word decades before.

Things are different if you’re a Biden. Throughout his political career, Joe Biden has regularly made racist remarks. Beginning in the 1970s, when he started his career, Biden proudly associated with segregationists and said busing would lead to a “racial jungle.” As a U.S. Senator, he said quoted the n-word thirteen times during Senate hearings in 1985. Just fifteen years ago, Biden said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

The 2020 presidential campaign again brought out Biden’s inner racist. While running for president, Biden said, “If you have trouble figuring out whether you are for me or Donald Trump, then you ain’t Black.” He also said, "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

During Biden’s more than forty years of public service, the mainstream media never criticized him for his racist rhetoric. None of Biden’s comments made it difficult for him to run for president.

Just this week, more revelations came from Hunter Biden’s confiscated laptop revealing that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

On Monday, June 7, 2021, it emerged that Hunter Biden sent racist text messages to his attorney George Mesires. This revelation came from Hunter’s laptop and was reported in the Daily Mail. Joe Biden’s son continuously referred to his lawyer as the n-word. Additionally, he shared a meme of his dad calling Obama the n-word.

Since this disclosure, none of the major progressive news sources have covered the story. The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC have all remained silent on the matter. This is a common example of the mainstream media covering up for fellow leftists. If one of Donald Trump’s children had made such a comment, then the media would have crucified Trump. They would have constantly reminded the public that Trump raised awful racist children. There would have been calls for Trump to resign. He might even have been impeached over it.

Back in February, President Biden accidentally said the n-word when speaking at the Virtual Munich Security Conference. While a mistake, imagine what would have happened if Trump had said the same thing as president? The press would have vilified him.

Former President Donald Trump never even had to say something as remotely racist as what the Biden’s said for the mainstream to crucify him. In fact, the mainstream media and Democrats perpetrated a false narrative for nearly four years accusing Trump of praising Neo-Nazis.

For nearly four years Trump has been wrongly accused of praising Neo-Nazis at the Charlottesville, Virginia rally. Neo-Nazis and Antifa got into an altercation over removing Robert E. Lee’s statue. While Neo-Nazis and KKK were calling for violence, not everyone who participated in the protests was violent. Trump said that there were, “very fine people on both sides.” As he instantly made clear, he was referring to peaceful protestors who did not want the statues removed. He was not referring to either Neo-Nazis or Antifa. He condemned the Neo-Nazis during this same speech.

Even though Trump condemned Neo-Nazis it did not stop the mainstream media from painting Trump as a racist. News outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, and NPR constantly accused Trump of not condemning Neo-Nazis. In fact, they blatantly lied to the public telling the public that Trump praised Neo-Nazis and the KKK.

Throughout the years this lie has continued. Biden used this false narrative to challenge Trump for the presidency. In painting Trump as some evil racist, the mainstream media and Democrats convinced many voters that Trump actually is a racist. The left has continued to push this narrative to win support among African Americans.

On June 8, 2021, Obama continued to push this false narrative by criticizing congressional Republicans who did not speak out about Trump’s “very fine people” remarks in regards to the Charlottesville rally. Of course, congressional Republicans did not correct Trump because they knew he was not referring to Neo-Nazis, as would anyone who was paying attention.

The liberal media are able to convince many Americans that Trump is a horrible racist because they continue to twist his words. Ironically, the ones who are really racists are Biden and his son. They, however, get a free pass when insulting African Americans because they are leftists.

How is it that the party that preaches diversity and inclusion has as its leader a man who has an ugly history of insulting black people? Why are there different standards of rules when dealing with celebrities, Republicans, and Democrats over racism?

As between Trump, Joe Biden, and Hunter Biden, there are only two racists: One is the man in the White House who thinks he owns the black vote; the other is his son, a White man who is fine with using the n-word.

The Bidens can be racist while accusing Republicans and most Americans of being racist because of their leftist privilege. If Biden wants to root out racism, he should deal with his own family first.

IMAGE: Joe Biden (cropped) by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0); Hunter Biden (YouTube screen grab).

