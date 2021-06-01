We Can Have An Intelligent Conversation About Guns

The compliant legacy media and woke academia have made it almost impossible to discuss the Second Amendment and most other subjects, for they’ve corrupted sensible, rational thinking, education, revised history, ignored reality and law, and inverted the meaning of words. Until we clear away this plethora of falsehoods and return words to their legitimate meanings, we cannot have an intelligent conversation about guns.

Preliminarily, let’s be clear about what a gun is:

A firearm is a tool just like a crown stapler.

A crown stapler puts holes into objects nearby.

A firearm puts holes into objects further away.

GOVERNMENT “BUYBACK”

This term refers to the government “buying back” firearms it never owned. In a world where words have no meaning and meanings cannot be described with mere words, the government can “buy back” a product it never sold.

These firearms were legally transferred between willing private buyers and sellers exercising their rights to engage in lawful commerce. In firearm transfers, both parties in good faith, within free-market norms, exchange a legal commodity for which both had paid taxes (sales and income). The transfer complies with local, state, and federal law.

This lawful transfer explicitly expresses the universal norm: The non-expiry date of the license that the Constitution bestowed on every American citizen and his descendants in 1791. That’s when attendees at the Constitutional Convention unanimously ratified the Second Amendment. At that moment, the business of gun sales and purchase, according to the Founders and most normal Americans, was none of the government’s -- or your -- business.

These “buybacks” raise other fundamental questions:

How can the government, acting for its convenience and benefit, predetermine the price it intends to pay a seller for goods the seller does not wish to sell?

Is private property still private or does it belong to someone else?

Where do you draw the line between what government can take and what is your private property?

Whose business is your private property, anyway?

How can a government “buy” a firearm that a citizen will not willingly sell?

“GUN VIOLENCE”

The disingenuous phrase “gun violence” is an epic step on the road to tyranny. It links guns to violence and violence to guns as if these two were, in fact, linked. It posits that guns commit crimes and engage in violence merely by existing, something that, in this formulation, hammers, knives, blunt objects, bricks, crowbars, and fists don’t do.

Mohamed Lahouaiyej Bouhlel owned a prayer rug, Q’uoran, and a mind marinated in hatred for his fellow men who prayed to other gods. On July 14, 2016, Bouhlel murdered more victims by truck in a single incident than any mass shooting ever had in the United States.

Nice, France -- Limane Lyes is a bus driver by trade, and his first thought when he saw the truck careening down the Promenade des Anglais was that either the driver had fallen asleep or that the brakes had failed. Then he saw the truck deliberately zig-zagging to target families as they tried to flee his trajectory. “It looked like a combine harvester, it looked like a killing machine.” Lyes, a 31-year-old from Nice, told The Associated Press on Monday, four days after surviving the Bastille Day attack.

Within a few minutes, Bouhlel murdered 86 people for Allah. Driving the truck as a weapon, he repeatedly screamed “Allahu Akhbar!” out his window as he mowed down innocent children. The carnage according to his religion had nothing to do with violence. It had to do with peace. And religion. The Religion of Peace that used “aircraft violence” on 9/11 to peacefully demolish downtown New York and the Pentagon.

The violence in France cannot be connected to trucks, as in “truck violence,” or the knives Muslim Uyghurs used on Chinese citizens in Xinjiang. (Note: The fact that some Muslims commit jihad does not justify the Chinese response with concentration camps, slave labor, and genocide.) The media understand only one kind of violence: By guns. Not the knife violence or truck violence that men of bad breeding in America’s nihilistic ghettos or the Islamic World have committed.

We’ve heard from the Democrat Jihad Squad about Jewish-Christian extremism and Jewish clingers hanging on to their guns and Bibles to defend their tiny strip of homeland, Israel. We also never stop hearing about White Supremacy at the “Insurrection of January 6th.”

Meanwhile, there’s this:

Saipov was an Über and truck driver.

Saipov’s guns didn’t commit violence. His truck performed Allah’s Jihad.

Truck violence has nothing to do with any of the two events described yet, using the Democrat formulation, Saipov murdered eight people with a violent truck and the other gent, 86. Nevertheless, the Democrat nitwits and the Jihad Squad who regularly utter nonsense about “Gun Violence” said nothing about “Truck Violence.”

For Democrats, gangbangers in Democrat-governed ghettos and the global Islamic Jihad are incapable of committing violence because thugs don’t commit violence. Guns do. Guns walk out of their closets, load themselves, drive to their workplaces, and empty themselves while going postal. They then go back home for a martini. Kitchen knives go out into the streets of London and Xinjiang. They even behead women at America’s meatpacking plants.

Maybe kitchen knives should be serial numbered, with blade impressions logged for forensics records in a national database overseen by gun-banner Michael Bloomberg, who is surrounded 24/7 by six armed bodyguards. You see, Mikey knows what you never will: his life is more valuable than your life. His is worth defending. Yours is not.

What stopped the Jihadi truck violence cited above (and innumerable others throughout the world) was gun violence. Gun violence saved the lives of those not yet murdered by truck and knife violence. In China and London knife violence was stopped with gun violence.

These guns were in the hands of Nice’s, New York’s, London’s, and Xinjiang’s violence-prone racists -- i.e., policemen who were not yet defunded by the cited gun-banning politicians.

Progressive politicians keep insisting, “Let’s have an intelligent conversation about guns.”

Was that conversation intelligent enough for you Dear Progressive?

IMAGE: Gun buyback sign. YouTube screengrab.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.