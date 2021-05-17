Why Are Media Ignoring Data Showing Massive COVID-19 Vaccine Death Spike?

If these were any other vaccines, they would already be off the market.

In fact, they would have been pulled a long time ago. Usually a new drug is withdrawn after 50 deaths, which isn't typical because the FDA has a strict approval process. The COVID-19 vaccines have been exempted from it, instead being temporarily "authorized" for emergency use.

These vaccines have coincided with 3,544 American deaths and 12,619 serious injuries as of April 23, according to the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reports System database (VAERS, republished "as is" in user-friendly format here). The flu vaccines by comparison are linked to 20–30 death reports a year, according to Dr. Peter McCullough, and those 20–30 death reports come with considerably more vaccines administered.

This is precisely the kind of thing FDA approval is supposed to prevent.

Dr. McCullough estimated the flu shot at 195 million people annually, while 153 million have currently received COVID vaccinations. The disparity between these two vaccine groups is staggering.

Instead of treating this data seriously, institutions like the NIH are pushing to fast-track FDA approval and give the vaccines to younger and younger children. Regulators lowered the minimum age for the Pfizer vaccine from 16 to 12 on Monday, and shots for that age group could begin as soon as Thursday. Pfizer is currently experimenting on 144 young children in three age brackets: 5 to 11 years, 2 to 4 years, and six months to 2 years. The results will be available in September. The vaccine is already mandatory at many colleges (and only for students), and you can bet they'll make it a precondition for your little ones to continue attending school.

How long until it isn't optional, for you or your children?

Thirty-five hundred reports is 70 times the normal threshold for pulling a drug from the market. Although this is raw data, previous VAERS studies have shown that only 1–10% of vaccine-related deaths are reported to VAERS — or less. This would put the likely real death count in the U.S. at tens to hundreds of thousands.

Inexplicably, Dr. Fauci was able to look at those data and say, "obviously the safety looks really, really good in well over 140 million people having been vaccinated." How can he look at the VAERS data in good faith and say the safety looks good?

The updated number of published death reports as of April 30 is 3,837. That's 300 reports in a week, and those are just the reports: per the studies that show that VAERS underreports deaths, we're on pace for an estimated half a million COVID vaccine deaths by the end of the month. It's remarkable that the press isn't covering this.

They are indeed doing the opposite, insisting that VAERS data are meaningless. They say VAERS reports are unverified, which is always true with raw data, and anyone can make them, so we don't know that 3,544 deaths have happened.

What they leave out is the correlation between death reports and deaths has already been studied, and one report on VAERS correlates with 10–100 deaths. They also leave out the sheer volume of reports. What they don't leave out is their customary appeal to authority: listen to the doctors.

Dr. McCullough is vice chief of medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and the most cited American medical doctor on COVID-19 at the National Library of Medicine. He dedicated his career to COVID when the pandemic began, focusing on outpatient treatment, on which he testified to Congress early in the pandemic. He says the death reports come from medical professionals, and the CDC's investigation into them could only have been falsified.

Having "chaired and participated in dozens of safety monitoring boards and sat on those committees," Dr. McCullough refutes the CDC's March announcement that there were no vaccine-related deaths: "It is impossible for unnamed regulatory doctors without any experience with COVID-19 to opine that none of the deaths were related to the vaccine" in so short a period of time. It would take "many months" to complete an investigation.

Meanwhile, more people would die. This may be why a drug is taken off the market after excessive death reports, before investigating or proving causation.

The CDC has collected VAERS data for 31 years, and while anyone can make a VAERS report, the database is intended to compile data from health care workers, who in turn are required by law to file reports for a long list of vaccines — COVID vaccines not included.

There's absolutely no history of massive VAERS fraud, and if the media want to suggest that, they should say it directly and provide evidence. Anyone filing a false VAERS report is committing a federal crime.

Their point that VAERS reports are meant to generate further studies to contextualize them is true. In the CDC's words, "VAERS is designed to rapidly detect unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events[.] ... If a safety signal is found, further studies can be done."

The COVID vaccines are adding a year's worth of VAERS reports every week. In four months, they've had more adverse reports than any single vaccine has had cumulatively over the past 31 years. This is clearly a safety signal, further studies are not being done, and it appears they're being forged.

Tucker Carlson covered some of Dr. McCullough's findings recently, and, not surprisingly, he was ridiculed for it. He responded:

That very same [VAERS] system has been used for a long time. What was interesting is what the numbers showed consistently across decades, as a relative measure, one vaccine comparing to another. More deaths have been connected to the new COVID vaccines over the past four months than to all previous vaccines combined over a period of more than 15 years.

Mystifyingly, the Washington Post accused Carlson of "using reports submitted to VAERS to suggest that something worrisome is happening," as if large death and serious illness counts are not worrisome.

Dr. McCullough notes that the Post is part of the "Trusted News Initiative," an agreement between Silicon Valley and news outlets to censor any news or data critical of COVID vaccines since that could make people hesitate to get vaccinated. Early on, they set the public curriculum to isolate, mask, and wait for the vaccine, and treatment meanwhile has been discouraged and stigmatized. Stigmatizing treatment and burying safety data are so counter-intuitive and pervasive at this point that the motives must be questioned. Are they getting us sick on purpose to sell vaccines?

It appears either that the bureaucracy is trying to hammer through FDA approval or that the arrangements have been made and they're conditioning the public to accept it. There's a reason that it normally takes ten years for a vaccine to hit the market: long-term testing.

Skipping the Phase III trials, getting these results and not just ignoring them, but testing the product on children and infants, in my view, shows criminal intent.

These reports must be studied and the vaccines taken off the market until completion. Instead, we are seeing the product of a system that, as Dr. McCullough says, has gone off the rails.

