Identifying Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier’s real sin

Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, who commanded the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, was recently relieved of command. Why?

The Communist News Network, or CNN, reports that a Defense Department official told them that “Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, relieved Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier of command…due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead.” What did the lieutenant colonel do to betray trust and confidence?

Did Lohmeier sleep with a Chinese spy, making him a National Security threat? That would certainly result in a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead. No, but Democrat Congress-pronoun Eric Swalwell did. Swalwell was rewarded with an appointment to the House Intelligence Committee following revelations that he was compromised by a sexual relationship with a known Chinese spy.

Did Lohmeier receive questionable payments from shady business dealings with the Communist Chinese? Was he compromised by financial ties to China? That would certainly be suspicious and result in a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead. No, but Joe Biden and Hunter, his immoral, useless, criminal embarrassment of a son, did. Joe Biden is unpopularly believed to be the “President.”

Did Lohmeier encourage rioting and mob rule? That too would result in an erosion of trust and confidence in his ability to lead. No, he didn’t do that either. But Congress-pronoun Maxine Waters did when she called on protestors to “stay in the streets” and “demand justice” during the Derek Chauvin trial. Maxine Waters is still in Congress.

How about “ratting out Israeli covert operations in Syria directly to the Iranian foreign minister.” Nope. That was John Kerry when he was Secretary of State.

Lohmeier wasn’t in bed with the communist Chinese — literally or figuratively. Nor did he encourage violence or spill an ally’s secrets to a shared foreign enemy. Lohmeier’s crime was much worse. Lohmeier went on a conservative podcast called “Information Operation” to promote his self-published book, Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.

In the interview, Lohmeier discussed the impact of “a neo-Marxist agenda at the ground level within our armed forces.” He condemned Critical Race Theory, explained its Marxist roots, alerted the American public to its proliferation within the American military, and warned that this agenda “will divide us; it will not unify us.” In other words, Lohmeier told the truth. This is verboten — illegal in our post-constitutional America.

Lohmeier’s words were reminiscent of the words and warnings of two great Americans -- George Washington and Abraham Lincoln; in other words, the words of an enlightened patriot and statesman.

Washington advised in his Farewell Address that, “in proportion as the structure of a government gives force to public opinion, it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.” Lohmeier sought to enlighten the American public and was punished for it. Enlightenment is verboten.

Abraham Lincoln warned that “if destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” Lohmeier presciently gave the same warning when he said, “There’s nothing more -- personal view -- that Xi Jinping would like to see more than to win a war against the United States without shedding blood…. Xi Jinping would love for nothing more to watch us rot like this from the inside.”

We are indeed rotting from the inside and the Marxist Democrat party is to blame. Whether it’s the incentivized invasion at our southern border, the proliferation of mob rule by anti-American Americans, profligate spending resulting in inflation and government dependency, or the introduction of anti-American Critical Race Theory within our schools and military, the Democrat party is intentionally dividing and destroying America.

“We face our greatest threat right here at home at the moment,” Lohmeier pointed out. He’s right. The Democrat party is the most existential threat to America and Americans are duty bound to oppose them. But Lohmeier was relieved of duty for defending America. Patriotism and common sense are both verboten. In fact, being an American is now forbidden.

George Washington said, “The name of American, which belongs to you, in your national capacity, must always exalt the just pride of patriotism more than any appellation derived from local discriminations.” The Democrat party forbids pride, patriotism, and unity are. Shame, self-loathing, hatred, and division are now prerequisites to enjoying our unalienable Rights. A new dark age is upon us. The message from the Democrat party is clear — our Rights are no longer unalienable but come from them.

The recent attack on Lohmeier is an attack on America and Americans. The leftists sent a clear message to get ‘woke’ or shut up — either to participate in the destruction of our Nation or be punished for defending it.

Lohmeier isn’t the first American patriot the Democrat party attacked; only the most recent. His punishment is tantamount to the Democrat party declaring war on America. That isn’t hyperbole.

Eric Swalwell, Joe Biden, Maxine Waters, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, and the Democrat party are a disgrace to this nation -- not worthy of the title of American.

We must all send our own message: We stand with Lt. Colonel Lohmeier. We must all be courageous and speak the truth. And we should buy Lohmeier’s book. I’m grateful for Lohmeier. Let’s make him rich. To hell with the Marxist Democrat party.

Drew Allen is a Texas-bred, California-based conservative author and speaker, who writes a weekly blog promoting conservative ideals at drewthomasallen.com. Fluent in Italian, Drew has lived and worked in Italy in the fashion industry and in New York City and Los Angeles as an actor, screenwriter, and independent film producer.

IMAGE: Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier. YouTube screengrab.

