This week, I’m sorry to say, the madness of celebrities, corporate media, educational institutions, and the administration, only increased and like Victor Davis Hanson, I wonder if the madness of last year will last?

Let’s start with Harry, formerly known as Prince. He claimed this week that mental health and climate change are linked. I agree they are linked, though not in the way he thinks they are. I think anyone who seriously believes man can control climate is nuts. And when you get right down to it there’s ample evidence for my view that thinking we can control the climate and that we should impoverish ourselves in that effort is utterly unscientific, promoted to useful idiots and grifters by skillful dissemblers. Take the interview with a CBS climate specialist to see the “science” behind the idea that we must impoverish ourselves and send money to the UN to control it:

@tomselliott CBS "climate specialist": It's critical the Earth not warm 1.5 degrees Celsius CBS anchor: Why? Climate specialist: Well b/c that's the number "we chose"

While we are on make-believe science, this week the disingenuousness of the media’s golden boy Dr. Anthony Fauci was more fully exposed along with the stupidity of the corporate media’s covering for him.

Two great articles in PJ Media detail Fauci’s previous mishandling of public health issues and his untrustworthiness.

Media fact-checkers like Chris Cillizza are busy backstroking on their claims that the Wuhan virus could not have escaped from the lab there. (Facebook, in what I think is a first, is no longer blocking posters from claiming that it likely originated in the lab, though their vaunted fact-checkers who denied posters the right to argue that it had seem to remain in place.)

Not only did it “become credible” but it seems now that Trump can’t be ridiculed for claiming this -- the connection is now crystal clear.

An explosive new study claims researchers found 'unique fingerprints' in COVID-19 samples that they say could only have arisen from manipulation in a laboratory

DailyMail.com exclusively obtained the new 22-page paper authored by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen set to be published in the Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery

The study showed there's evidence to suggest Chinese scientists created the virus while working on a Gain of Function project in a Wuhan lab

Gain of Function research, which was temporarily outlawed in the US, involves altering naturally-occurring viruses to make them more infectious in order to study their potential effects on humans

According to the paper, Chinese scientists took a natural coronavirus 'backbone' found in Chinese cave bats and spliced onto it a new 'spike', turning it into the deadly and highly transmissible COVID-19

The researchers, who concluded that COVID-19 'has no credible natural ancestor', also believe scientists reverse-engineered versions of the virus to cover up their tracks

'We think that there have been retro-engineered viruses created,' Dalgleish told DailyMail.com . 'They've changed the virus, then tried to make out it was in a sequence years ago.'

The study also points to 'deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data' in Chinese labs and notes that 'scientists who wished to share their findings haven't been able to do so or have disappeared'

Until recently, most experts had staunchly denied the origins of the virus were anything other than a natural infection leaping from animals to humans

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci defended US funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, saying the $600,000 grant was not approved for Gain of Function research

Did Fauci fund the Wuhan lab’s work to make the naturally occurring virus in bats more infectious through a contractor after such work was banned in the U.S.? He’s denied it, but in 2012 he defended gain-of-function research (making diseases more infectious to humans), saying it was worth the pandemic risk. The U.S. banned gain-of-function research in 2014. In October 2014, the federal government declared a moratorium on gain-of-function research to weaponize viruses related to influenza, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). In 2015 NIH funded a $3.7 million project at Wuhan approved by Dr. Fauci in 2015, after the Obama White House imposed a ban on 'monster-germ' research. NIH lifted that ban in 2017. As my online friend Jeffrey S. Malashock explains:

So he was for it, before he was against it, right before he was for it again but surreptitiously funneling the money through a contractor, a practice that is engaged in every day to a degree that it's a routine way in federal Contracting for a decision maker in any agencies bureaucracy to bypass prohibitions, or just to keep something out of the public eye or out of the eye of congress.

Rand Paul is a hero for having the brains and guts to expose this song and dance by a master information manipulator who is finally being unmasked. But Fauci remains in place, the highest-paid civil servant in the country. Why?

The Madness of President Biden

His actions get crazier every week. This week we saw him claim that unless we do something about Alzheimer’s in 15 years “every single hospital bed that exists in America” will be filled with Alzheimer's patients. If the “do something about it” requires pharmaceutical industry new products, how does that square with his plan to “temporarily” strip those who developed the Wuhan vaccine of their patents? Would you spend hundreds of millions to develop new drugs to treat disorders if your product was suddenly not commercially advantageous to you?

His open border policies allow rapists and pedophiles to cross into this country in record numbers.

These plans will swamp localities with increased education and welfare costs along with uncompensated hospital care. In Midland, Texas alone at least 40 illegal migrant minors racked up charges in excess of $200,000, meaning the town is bearing a substantial burden for the Biden-created border crisis.

His actions on crime defy reason, the latest being releasing from Gitmo Saifullah Paracha, who was plotting to smuggle explosives for Al Qaeda into the U.S. and Great Britain and “also discussed nuclear attacks and attacks against nuclear power plants.” This is a man even Obama declined to release.

Biden’s innumeracy, absurd budget, and Yellin’s counterfactual defense

Joe Biden can’t do simple addition, claiming this week that 58+38+8 equals 100. So we shouldn’t be surprised when he proposes a $6 trillion budget which includes a lot of unnecessary and often foolish big spending, and a proposal to hike taxes, including capital gains taxes. It doesn’t take an economics degree to understand that taxing people and throwing away their money means they’ll have less money to spend as they choose, and the flood of federal money along with increased regulation and energy killing policies will really contract the economy. Already the cost of food, gas, and homebuilding supplies are significantly increasing. Raising capital gains taxes has not resulted historically in a boom in federal revenues. It will, however, punish people by taxing them for the illusory gains due to federal inflationary policies. In sum, people will have less money to spend on goods which are at the same time getting more expensive. Will it hit only the Democrats’ imaginary “fat cats”? Nonsense. If you bought a house 20 years ago, chances are the funny money policies of government have increased its market value on which you will be taxed when you sell it. Farms held for generations by families will also be hit. Entrepreneurs who sacrificed wage income to build their businesses and people who saved and invested in securities for their retirement will lose.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellin isn’t worried about this.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the White House and Treasury were closely monitoring inflation but there was still slack in the economy that can absorb increased spending. "The recent inflation we have seen will be temporary, it's not something that's endemic," Yellen said, responding to numerous questions about inflationary pressures from Republican lawmakers.

I’d not place any large bets on her view.

Biden’s appointees everywhere are radicals who hold views antithetical to ours. The latest is Kristen Clarke to head the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights division. J. Christian Adams writes:

The Civil Rights Division has its tentacles in every single aspect of American life -- schools, jails, elections, hotels, mortgages, movie theaters, church sermons, bathrooms, computer software, rent rates, service animals on planes, pool chair lifts, mental hospitals and forcing police departments to adopt radical policing policies. I left 100 other topics off the list. [snip] The FBI made a serious mistake when it failed to interview her former husband prior to her confirmation. The police came to Clarke’s house no fewer than six times for domestic abuse. Had they done so, the Senate would have learned who made those 911 calls. (Don’t look for that story at Google because they are hiding it. Here’s a link.) Much has been written about how Clarke invited black racist anti-Semites to speak at Harvard. Meow. That was indeed in college and she never disavowed it. I was more concerned about her criticism and sabotage of the Justice Department’s voter intimidation case against the New Black Panther Party, another case I worked on. Clarke poked around the Voting Section, asking anyone who would listen about when the Panther case was going to be dismissed. Recall that the incoming Obama officials spiked most of the case. Clarke was pleased because she doesn’t want the Voting Rights Act to be used against black defendants.

In an effort to keep the phony claims about the January 6 events at the Capitol going, the administration tried and lost a congressional effort to impanel a commission to look into it.

My online friend “The Great Iggy” had thoughts I share on this pretend Reichstag fire:

It will make another commie kangaroo court and three ring prog circus go away. And since the whole purpose of this commission was to never let it go away but to create unending propaganda for Pelosi and company, spare us the sarcasm. Here's an idea for a real commission for a real scandal; a panel to study why people who do not agree with the ruling party and charged with misdemeanors are being held without bail in solitary confinement for months on end while people who are sympathetic to the ruling party and are charged with both misdemeanors and felonies are walking the streets and having their charges dismissed en masse. Doesn't destroying the rule of law through indefinite incarceration for nonviolent minor crimes and having people prosecuted, or not, depending on their political affiliation constitute a threat to self governance and "democracy" a bit more serious than some guy putting his feet up on a desk?

Colleges in the U.S. continue to demonstrate their willingness to accede to the most moronic, partisan minorities they admitted for the sake of inclusion. This week, the chancellor of Rutgers apologized for having published a temperate, anodyne message condemning growing anti-Semitism which never even mentioned the warfare in Gaza. Why apologize for this? Here’s the contra-factual mewl:

“In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused,” the message said. “Our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia,” it added. “As we grow in our personal and intuitional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better. We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced,” it read. Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently said it has recorded a 75 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in just the last two weeks amid the heightened conflict in the Middle East.

So at Rutgers, if you condemn rising anti-Semitism and attacks on Jews, still being smothered in the press, you offend Moslems? You’re supposed to pretend it isn’t happening to appease them?

Critical Race Theory, a theory antithetical to the Constitution and our history, which views everything through a prism of race, substituting race for class but otherwise employing a Marxist unitary view of far more complex social interactions, is being shoved down the throats of our military and educational institutions and corporations. It’s psychopathy, the true origins of totalitarianism. It’s a government-created pseudo-reality that is neither logical nor moral. Refuse to participate in this. One wag tells college students when being lectured on nonsense to bounce a tennis ball over and again and when asked why to respond, ”I want to see if gravity is still real.” If for no other reason than to preserve your own sanity, refuse to participate in pseudo-real frauds like those peddled by this administration and corporate media. Gravity still exists. You cannot change the sex you were born with. This country was not founded on slavery and is not today a racist society. Equal opportunity does not mean equal outcomes, a pernicious idea. Israel is not a colonial apartheid country that engages in mass murder. We cannot control climate, and we need fossil fuels (Compelling electric vehicles without increasing power plants means you won’t be able to use them.)

