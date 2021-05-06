Does Planned Parenthood Want Justice?

Planned Parenthood leadership is trying to rebrand their organization because they know they can no longer hide what their eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger, stood for. The trouble for Planned Parenthood is that the abortion behemoth hasn’t adjusted course or reckoned with Sanger’s legacy, because it carries on her dream today. And, as the nation’s largest abortion enterprise, Planned Parenthood today eliminates far more of the so-called “unfit” than Sanger could have ever imagined possible.

Margaret Sanger’s legacy cannot be hidden or covered up by mere words of apologies, or simply by acknowledging her racist roots. But this is how Planned Parenthood’s president, Alexis McGill Johnson, seems to think she will deal with the eugenic legacy of her organization’s founder -- and that’s what she tried to do in a recent New York Times op-ed that missed the mark.

In the piece, McGill Johnson dismisses Planned Parenthood’s evildoing as a remnant of the past, stating that, “We don’t know what was in Sanger’s heart.” While it’s true that we cannot determine what is in Sanger’s heart, we do know what actions Sanger took and what words she said. And we know who her friends were -- very dangerous, racist friends like Lothrop Stoddard, Clarence Gamble, and Harry Laughlin. Sanger’s views on the value (or lack thereof) of human life were no mystery when she was alive, and they have been carried on long past her death by the organization she founded.

When asked by CBS if there was a scenario where Planned Parenthood would “discontinue abortion services in order to makes everything else that they do easier, better funded, and easier for their patients,” Alexis McGill Johnson responded without hesitation: “NO.” She explain that when she was on the abortion business’s national board that she “voted to ensure that abortion was one of their core services. That every center affiliated with Planned Parenthood would provide…”

The Planned Parenthood boss wants to have her discriminatory abortion cake and eat it, too. She tells us via her Times op-ed that Planned Parenthood renounces the discrimination of Margaret Sanger, while she promises via CBS to continue carrying out everything Sanger could have ever wished for by suggesting the organization will continue operating killing facilities at the heart of the nation’s low-income, heavily-minority communities, where Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are disproportionately located.

These communities need help -- and that’s not what Planned Parenthood is there to offer. Instead, the abortion goliath profits off of the despair of Black mothers and the fact that young people are alarmingly uninformed about the actual resources that can help them through pregnancy and parenting.

In a Washington Times op-ed this week, Dr. Ben Carson quoted abolitionist and statesman Frederick Douglass, who said, “What I ask for the Negro is not benevolence, not pity, not sympathy, but simply justice.” And today, we know that justice for the Black community is incompatible with the targeted destruction of Black children in the womb.

Carson also acknowledged that, “when we focus on equality of opportunity rather than equality of outcome, everyone wins.” And equality of opportunity begins with the equal right to life for all children, regardless of their race or ability. Planned Parenthood currently stands athwart that equality.

For years it has been my goal to wake up the black community on the genocide that we are facing. I can personally say that the conversation on how abortion is affecting the Black community is the most difficult conversation for me to have.

The number one killer in the Black community is not black on black crime, police brutality, guns, drugs, heart disease, or even cancer. It is the direct and intentional killing of a human life in the black woman’s womb.

This is exactly what Sanger wanted. To control and eliminate populations she and her white supremacist friends considered “unfit” to live. And we are still seeing the results of her choices.

I often quote the powerful words of Pastor Clenard Childress, Jr. who said, “The most dangerous place for an unarmed black person to be is in the womb of their black mother.”

If Planned Parenthood really wants to move away from Sanger’s agenda, it wouldn’t just take Sanger’s name off of buildings (though that is an effort Students for Life -- not Planned Parenthood -- is spearheading). Rather, Planned Parenthood would assess the damage it has done to America, particularly its minority populations, and correct course so that the unspeakable harm of abortion violence does not continue into the future. If Planned Parenthood wanted to reckon with its immoral past, it would cease committing abortion violence immediately. Taking Sanger’s name off a building doesn’t help the child Planned Parenthood is dismembering as you read this. Putting down the forceps and repenting of its brutal injustice is the only path forward if Planned Parenthood wants to do justice and promote peace.

Toni McFadden serves as Minority Outreach and Healthy Relationships Director with Students for Life of America and is an international speaker and founder of the programs Pro-Life speaker and Relationships Matter.

Image: Planned Parenthood

