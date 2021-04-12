The Mendacity of Joe Biden and the Ruling Elites

An ex-business partner and I were recently reminiscing about an encounter we had with then Senator Biden at MBNA’s new corporate offices in downtown Wilmington in 1996. (MBNA was then the world’s largest independent credit card issuer.) Biden was running for re-election, so he was glad-handing anyone within reach, and we were, unfortunately, in the line of fire having just left a meeting and walking through the lobby. Flashing a toothy grin, dripping with condescension and insincerity, he grabbed my hand and said, “Good to meet you, hope you’ll vote for me in November. Like your tie.”

Fighting the urge to go and wash my hands and thinking of his disastrous 1987 presidential campaign and history of political sleaze, I said to my partner, after Biden had pressed his flesh, “Damn, I hope that oily bastard is never elected President.”

The chance meeting at the MBNA building was appropriate as Biden was not only a Senator from Delaware but was so blatantly acting as MBNA’s chief “lobbyist” that he was often referred to as “The Senator from MBNA.” In 1996, MBNA hired Joe’s son, Hunter, fresh out of law school, having never worked in finance or banking, as a “senior vice president” making $100,000.00 per year ($168,00.00 in 2021 dollars) plus a substantial signing bonus.

It was after this run-in with Joe Biden that I began to pay more attention to his fabulist tendencies, lack of character and compulsive lying. While his cognitive decline is an ancillary factor in what the American people see today, the reality is that he has always been someone who will do or say anything to advance his personal aspirations. Which has always been more than just mundane financial or material accumulation. Biden has long harbored the dream of being praised in the history books as the next Franklin Roosevelt, the demigod in the pantheon of Democrat party icons. His impatience to achieve that goal had him seriously considering a presidential run in 1980 when he was 37. His first bid for the presidency was in 1987 at 44.

Joe Biden is not an ideologue but a self-obsessed blowhard who is currently promoting extreme leftist ideology only because those policies are now de rigueur in the radicalized left-wing Democrat party and advancing them is the key to the esteem he craves. By stark comparison, during various stages in his 35-year Senate career he was a racist and segregationist, a zealot for tough on crime legislation, a hawk promoting military intervention in a variety of international conflicts and an avowed defender of crony capitalism.

Since he became President, many Americans and journalists in the alternative media have been taken aback by Biden’s penchant to outright lie repeatedly in the course of any speech, pronouncement or press briefing. Throughout his political career, in virtually every speech or answer to a question he has not only trafficked in political obfuscations but repeatedly told overt lies about his life history, legislative matters and his political opponents. He fits the definition of a compulsive liar:

A compulsive liar is defined as someone who lies out of habit. Lying is their normal and reflexive way of responding to questions. Compulsive liars bend the truth about everything, large and small. For a compulsive liar, telling the truth is very awkward and uncomfortable while lying feels right as they oftentimes have a need to embellish and exaggerate.

There is little doubt that Joe Biden is suffering from mild cognitive decline brought about by the aging process, but that should not be viewed as an excuse for his character traits, in particular self-obsession and compulsive lying. In reality, these types of character traits are not developed as a person grows older. Instead, lifelong traits become more pronounced and exaggerated in old age.

Thus, he is not an absent-minded grandfatherly and politically moderate occupant of the White House but the most dishonest, deceitful and mendacious person in a position of power in American history and, along with his influencers in the radicalized Democrat party, an empirical threat to the future of the country.

Determined to rid the nation of Donald Trump, the ruling elites inflicted Joe Biden upon the nation by egregiously and perhaps illegally manipulating election laws and obfuscating and oftentimes burying unflattering and negative stories about him and his family. Biden was an ideal choice for the elites as he is, in many ways, a reflection of who they are. However, this choice also revealed their obliviousness in dismissing the depth of Biden’s narcissism and habitual duplicity.

Professor Ted McAllister of Pepperdine University described the current generation of American elites or the Ruling Class as follows:

The deepest fact of our time is that America has a bad elite, a mendacious one whose skills, values, goals, tastes and types of knowledge are hostile to our nation’s inherited cultures and plural people. The new elite that has emerged in the last generation or two has no interest in preserving anything but perhaps their own power. They lack historical knowledge and vision, which they supplant by, or exchange for, the powers of transformation and change. Intoxicated by the power possible with emerging technologies, inspired by visions that only a deracinated globalist perspective could make attractive, this elite thinks of creative destruction as applied to culture.

The ruling elites in their headfirst dash to transform the culture have aligned themselves with the radical left whose sole objective is to centralize all governmental and economic power in a hybrid socialist federal government with themselves, and not the current ruling class, in permanent control.

Yet, the elites cannot see the forest for the trees. Their naiveté and egotism mirrors Biden’s self-obsession as the elites believe they can ultimately compromise with the militant left to their advantage and Biden mindlessly acquiesces to the left in order to satisfy his lifelong aspirations. This confluence of cowardice has placed the radical Left at the apex of the governing pyramid despite just 15% of Democrat voters (and 7% of all voters) identifying as very liberal.

The three-headed monster of radical leftism, a duplicitous Joe Biden and a credulous ruling elite has unleashed upon the nation the onslaught of identity politics and cancel culture, unconstrained illegal immigration, unfettered money creation and spending, manipulated and unfair elections, racial demagoguery and the near-permanent abrogation of freedoms under the guise of fighting a pandemic.

It is imperative that the American people become more involved in the nation’s governance by actively participating in a patriotic resistance against the tyranny of a central government dominated by the left. In a multi-ethnic nation of 330 million that spans a continent, the primary solution to this descent into potential anarchy lies in forcing an awakening by and a transformation of the elites and related institutions, thus recapturing the culture. As that is the key to permanently defeating the militant left.

This will require political turmoil. The people must force and endure dramatic, painful, institutional battles outside of the federal government: in universities, non-profits, media, arts, and the array of institutions that constitute the sinews of a self-ruling people. Meanwhile, the American people, and in particular the nation’s elites, must reject the false characterization of Joe Biden and recognize the mendacious man he is and the self-obsession that motivates him. Thus, making it imperative that he and his administration be thwarted at every turn by state governors and legislatures, the Congress and the Courts.

