Not Dead Yet

As we approach the hundredth day of the Biden “presidency,” any logical, patriotic American has to wonder what more would someone do if they were trying to systematically destroy every ideal and virtue our nation has stood for in its history. From porous borders to suppressed citizen freedoms, unbridled spending yet throttled economic growth, inciting divisiveness while promoting untethered morality, our enemies must imagine themselves in an Old Milwaukee commercial, “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

We’re a long ways from 1776, Toto. Our nation began with an initial declaration of independence and now every law and executive order from this administration is leading us toward dependence -- debtor dependence, energy dependence, and government dependence for the begged permission to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. The list of grievances and offenses are staggering and too numerous to mention and if one does, they are censored or banned by the government’s confederate oligarchs of Big Tech.

It’s a depressing situation and the truth of the matter is a sobering one. The diagnostic is that in the predawn darkness of the morning of November 4, 2020, the American Republic flatlined. The nefarious and somewhat dubiously defined Deep State does not want it revived.

We’ve got some work to do.

Our nation was founded upon these principles recognizing God as Creator and Supreme Judge of the world. Our Constitution recognizes Jesus Christ as our Lord. Our nation has an official worldview that aligns with the psalmist who wrote “blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD.” The inspired beauty of our First Amendment is that the American people do not need to hold this official national viewpoint but are free to believe whatever they choose without the fear of government oppression, incarceration, and re-education camps. (Well, at least not yet). Our Founders also professed faith in God as Divine Providence. Has God given up on America?

Judging by our moral condition, we have little to argue in our defense. The slaughter of 55 million unborn is more than sufficient to condemn us and our depravity and insolence to God goes much deeper.

However, God is not dead despite our culture’s increasing trend to shun Him. If conservatism is grounded upon the Divine, then conservatism is not dead either. Even if it was, then we have a God who can raise it back up. The guiding principle and solution to our current dilemma is the same as it was written roughly three thousand years ago: “If we the people, who are called by God’s Name will humble ourselves and pray, seek His face and repent of our wicked ways, then God will hear our prayer, forgive our sin, and restore our land” ( cf 2 Chron 7:14). If conservatism is truly anchored upon God, then it’s time to turn to Him in prayer, repent and like true patriots, act.

The situation is dire and the enemy is strong. The Deep State is a foreboding, modern-day Goliath. Yet, we have the weapon of truth for all truth is God’s truth. Instead of fear and intimidation of the giant before us, our God-dependent, conservative response should be, “For who is this uncircumcised Philistine, that he should defy the armies of the living God?” That’s the heart and mindset we need to guide our actions if we want to revive our Republic.

Fortunately for us, it takes a little while for a republic to die.

It is in that spirit of pursuing truth that all eyes, as well as thoughts, prayers, and support should be focused on the brave group of individuals and legislators who have taken action to conduct a forensic audit in Maricopa county, Arizona. This will be the first application of the paddles to try to shock our nation’s heart back to life. Those who do not act in the best interest of our nation are apoplectic over this. The smell of fear on their side is palpable. Truth is a sword forged with a metal no falsehood can withstand. These brave actions and initiatives must be followed by the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada as well as the efforts in New Hampshire, Virginia, and others. All states should investigate themselves. What is there to hide? The pursuit of truth is never wrong. The discovery of truth may be shocking and its findings even disgusting. We may uncover a stunning level of deceit and depravity. Many suspect that corruption has metastasized throughout our institutions and agencies and fatally so. That is dire, but we have the cure as described above. As Ronald Reagan noted, “If we forget that we are a nation under God, we will be a nation gone under.” We are at that moment of remembrance and our Republic’s life hangs in the balance.

Has God given up on the U.S.? Never. Have we given up on God? If so, then conservatism as well as America is dead. If not, then it’s time to humble our hearts, put God first, and get to work. We need to gather five truth stones; we’ve got a Goliath to kill.

Tom McAllister is a business strategy consultant and author of the book, Short Strolls in Faith.

