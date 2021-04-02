Mass Shootings: Another Consequence of Democrat Majorities

When most Democrats learned of the Boulder, CO shooting last week, they salivatingly checked social media to see if the alleged murderer was a white, male Donald Trump voter. Most Republicans scoured story after story to see if he was black or a Democrat (close to redundant, I know).

I, however, did what I always do when I hear of a shooting: I checked who lives in the area, and who's in charge.

What do you think I discovered about Boulder County? I confirmed that the population is the same as it was (and still is) in Newtown, CT; Orlando, FL; Parkland, FL; El Paso, TX; Atlanta, GA; and the city of Boulder: majority Democrat.

In Boulder County, since 2004, the Democrat nominee for U.S. president has received a minimum of 66% of the vote; Biden got 77% last year. In the county, there are 96,319 active registered Democrats and 36,302 active registered Republicans.

The mayor, and all eight council members of the city of Boulder, are "nonpartisan," but the Rorschach Test of the Homo sapiens species — social media — revealed that all are Democrats. On their social media, here is what I found:

Comparing the hunting and killing of prairie dogs to the Holocaust;

Obama alum;

A pronouns obsessive;

Gay pride;

And, last but not least: wear a mask, mentioned two trillion times.

The suspect's name was one of the last bits of information I acquired. I thought: Uh-oh. We'd better soon figure out how to make a guy named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa a lily-white militia member, with a secret manifesto about the Lost Cause of the Confederacy that's read at the local Aryan Nations cross-burning book club.

The Mass Shooter/Democrat Association

More than who's in office in state legislatures and governorships and who are the U.S. representatives, U.S. senators, and president, shooters are almost always Democrat-created and Democrat-inspired, and they tend to live in a majority Democrat area. That so many of these terrorists are locally produced affirms why local, county, and school board elections are oftentimes more impactful than national elections.

In Newtown, CT, where, in 2012, the deadliest primary or secondary school shooting in U.S. history occurred, sections of the town are among the most affluent in the state. Newtown's political makeup had been majority Republican until 2008, but then it shifted purple. Its county, Fairfield, and metropolitan area, Danbury, have both been majority Democrat for over 9,000 consecutive days. My research has turned up nothing conclusive about the political beliefs of the mass shooter and his parents, who were divorced at the time of the shooting. (Recall that the killer murdered his mother in her sleep and committed suicide in the school.)

Contrary to the popular narrative, the Islamic supremacist from the 2016 Pulse shooting, in Orlando, didn't target the locale because it was a gay club; he wanted a crowded nightclub and chose Pulse because it was the first search result on his phone. Orlando's city council has six seats; four of its councilmen Democrats. Its mayors have been only Democrat for the last 6,500 consecutive days. Orlando is the county seat of Orange; the county mayor (separate from the city mayor) is a Democrat, and five of the six county commissioners are Democrats. There are approximately 381,000 registered Democrats in the county and 225,000 registered Republicans. In Orange, the Democrat nominee for president has won the county every election since 2000; the margin of victory over the last four has never been less than 18 percent.

I have published numerous articles about the Parkland murderer, here, here and here. In 2018, when the shooting occurred, and currently, Democrats are the majority in the city of Parkland, Broward County, the Broward County Public Schools (including its school board) and the Broward Sheriff's Office. There are more registered Democrats in Broward than in any of Florida's other 66 counties. The Democrat nominee for president has won the county every election since 1992; the margin of victory over the last seven has never been less than 30 percent.

The 2019 El Paso, TX shooter, who murdered 23 in a Walmart, was a white supremacist and self-proclaimed "eco-fascist." Predictably, the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) promoted the murderer as "far-right," even though white supremacy and environmental extremism are both Democrat inventions; machine gun-owning Hamiltonian federalists aren't white supremacists and eco-fascists. El Paso currently has a Democrat mayor, and the city and county populations are majority Democrat. Texas does not register voters by party. The Democrat nominee for president has won the county every election since 1988; the margin of victory over the last seven elections has never been less than 13 percent, and it has been at least 32 percent over the last four.

Atlanta, site of the massage parlor shootings a few weeks ago, has elected only Democrat mayors for nearly 52,000 consecutive days. Its 16-member city council is "nonpartisan," but online searches and public statements strongly suggest that they're all Democrats. Atlanta is the county seat of Fulton; Georgia does not register voters by party. The Democrat nominee for president has won the county every election since 1976; the margin of victory this past November was 46 percent.

As a postscript to Newtown: In 2019, Sandy Hook Promise, a charity organization formed in the aftermath of the Newtown shooting, produced and released a video of children actors and actresses simulating an active school shooting — complete with casualties and injuries. Think about that: parents politically prostituted their teenage and pre-teen kids to participate in a school mass shooting re-enactment video under the guise of a "public service announcement."

Lastly, I found nothing conclusive about the political demographics of Columbine, CO, in 1999, when twelve students and one teacher died in a mass shooting at Columbine High School. The two murderers committed suicide in the school. Columbine is a Denver suburb; Denver has had only Democrat mayors, and majority Democrat city councils, for over 20,000 consecutive days. In fairness, that doesn't mean Columbine should be considered Democrat — but even if the scene of the crime isn't necessarily majority Democrat, it's never far from a majority Democrat area.

Cold-blooded murders are leveraged to further condition the approximate 160 million non-gun-owning Americans to "if it saves just one life" infringements upon the guaranteed right to keep and bear arms. Democrats cannot win Second Amendment arguments on data, math, numbers, evidence and facts, the Constitution, or existing laws. That's why Democrats always exploit the deceased.

Democrats are the majority decision-makers, and residents, of the cities where gun-related crime rates (including murder) are highest; the individuals who have created the squalid culture of violence, by relaxing enforcement of laws and prosecutions of criminals, are the same ones who expect you and me to believe they'll fix communities' problems. Liars, these Democrats are.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there are 60,000 to 2.5 million annual defensive gun uses. If you're unarmed, what are you waiting for? Gun-toting killers in malignant majority Democrat areas aren't the new normal; they're just the normal. Don't be a willing victim.

Rich Logis is author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat: How to Make America Grown-up Again. He can be reached at OpinionsAreWorthless.com and on Twitter at @RichLogis.

