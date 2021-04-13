How the Obama Crew Makes Things Worse

The question confronting us Neanderthals during the present leftward lurch is: who exactly is the man behind the curtain pulling the levers of the Biden operation? Sundance thinks it’s the Obama crew:

Barack Obama and his ideologues (who took over the DNC) are now completely in control over the leftist policy execution... Today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the former spokesperson for Obama’s State Department, essentially admitted that Obama’s network was in charge, and Biden receives his instructions from the crew.

In a way, I’m encouraged, because I don’t think the Obama crew is that smart. I think that if President Obama, the First Black President, had granted America absolution from the sin of slavery in 2009, he would have been nominated for bipartisan political sainthood and the Democrats would have owned the future. But he didn’t: instead he doubled down on his race card bet and lost the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2014. He could have invented a new politics -- joining the lower class of all races and the middle class against the eeevil white gentry class and eeevil Brahmin tech. But he didn’t.

So now here we are in 2021 and the Obama crew are justifying gun control and anti-racism as “public health” measures. And everything else is “infrastructure.”

You racists and sexists out there will hear the dog whistles. “Public health” is directed at women who like nothing more than to terrify each other with health care horror stories. And “infrastructure” is an appeal to white males with mega trucks. Not that trucks will be allowed in our glorious future, because roads are racist.

The “tell” that I am getting from all this is that the Obama crew knows that their agenda sucks. But their polling tells them that “public health” and “infrastructure” are good ways to put lipstick on a pig.

I even read that the Biden gun control executive orders will teach the gun nuts a lesson and send them back where they came from.

In your dreams.

Okay. But what should the Obama crew be doing? My answer came to me as I finished up Andy Ngo’s Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. He wrote of Antifa members that

While some are indeed highly educated and in white-collar professions ranging from law to academia to health care, those who are involved in the street violence are disproportionately individuals dealing with housing insecurity, financial instability, and mental health issues like gender dysphoria... Grievance ideologies resonate with millennials and Gen Z because of an economic reality they experience: crushing student debt, job insecurity, and the inability to ever afford a home.

So any decent politician should be solving the student debt problem, the stagnant wage problem and the housing price problem. Right?

Now, you tell me: what have the Democrats done lately to help millennials and Gen Z with all this, other than encourage them to protest and riot?

The student debt problem arose when colleges discovered they could raise fees and increase diversity bureaucracy with all the free government money that comes with students.

The job insecurity problem comes from importing Brahmins into tech and illegals into everything else. Supply and demand, Democrats: you flood the job market with immigrants and native-born Americans suffer.

Housing affordability goes all the way back to the New Deal and the Fannie Mae secondary market in long-term mortgages. It was great for the Fifties generation that bought suburban homes for $10,000 apiece. But not so good when the mortgage subsidy had increased prices to $1,000,000 for a nice suburban home in the months before the Democrats make single-family homes illegal.

Why aren’t we discussing the utter failure of higher education? Why aren’t we outraged by the ruinous cost of housing? Why aren’t blacks rioting against the Great Society programs that put ‘em all back in chains?

It can’t just be because the programs have failed. After all, you can always blame it all on Trump. It goes deeper than that.

I believe that government and politics cannot get beyond going to war against a dastardly enemy and then sharing out the loot among the supporters. When there’s no real war, then it’s a fake war against plutocrats or patriarchs or white supremacists -- and then sharing out the loot among the supporters.

In real war, the savior of his country can never admit a mistake. In fake war you can’t ever reform your failed programs. Instead, you pile on more loot and plunder and call it “public health” and “infrastructure.” You tell your supporters that their troubles are all the fault of “white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, and capitalism,” as Antifa does in “Unit Five: Class Struggle & White Supremacy” from Unmasked. And you blame systemic racism and the colonization of the curriculum as BLM does.

And you haughtily proceed to Make Things Worse.

