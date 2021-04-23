Comedy Is a Dictatorship's First Victim

Humor has always been one of the first targets of a dictatorship. It is no surprise that in America, comedians can no longer function because of rampant political correctness. Thus, according to Mel Brooks, "we have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy. Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks." Comedian Gilbert Gottfried says:

Imagine if the most brilliant comedians in history were working today. They'd never stop apologizing. Charlie Chaplin would have to apologize to all the homeless people he belittled with his Little Tramp character.

Irony abounded in the black humor that described life under communism.

A farm worker greets Josef Stalin at his potato farm.

"Comrade Stalin, we have so many potatoes that, piled one on top of the other, they would reach all the way to God," the farmer excitedly tells his leader.

"But God does not exist," replies Stalin.

"Exactly," says the farmer. "Neither do the potatoes."

After the death of Stalin, jokes were one way people could regain their sanity in a world gone mad under communism. One joke that made the rounds went like this:

The regional KGB headquarters in Arkhangelsk suffered a major fire and was almost completely destroyed. Shortly after, a man called looking for help.

"I'm sorry, we can't do anything," said the receptionist. "The KGB has burnt down."

Five minutes later, the receptionist received another call.

"I'm sorry, we can't help. The KGB has burnt down."

Another five minutes passed, and the phone rang again. The receptionist recognized the voice as the man who'd twice called previously.

"Why do you keep calling? I told you that the KGB has burnt down."

"I know. I just like hearing it."

According to the article titled "Laughter in the Dark: Humor under Stalin" by Iain Lauchlan, "comedy, it appears, [is] the first casualty of class war." In fact, in Soviet Russia, "a pair of clowns, Bim and Bom, were amongst the earliest victims of Lenin's secret police. In spring 1918 during one of their performances the famous circus double act began satirising the Bolsheviks. Some angry Cheka officers in the audience decided to put a stop to this: they interrupted the show, chased after the clowns — opening fire as they did so (much to the amusement of the crowd who thought it was part of the act) — and arrested them."

In reality, "Soviet humor inevitably erupted as a reaction to Stalinism" because "the pursuit of universal happiness is so strait-laced it invites ridicule."

With this in mind, freedom loving Americans must begin snickering at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk. We must rebel through ridicule.

Those who study history know how communism ends. It is always a failure. It is never a utopia.

Q: What is the difference between the Constitutions of the USA and the USSR? Both of them guarantee freedom of speech.

A: Yes, but the Constitution of the USA also guarantees freedom after the speech.

Right now we are witnessing a cultural revolution in this country. Daily we see businesses, schools, and religious institutions genuflect to the Marxists, leftists, communists among us. Thus, one of the tools in our arsenal must be to counter with humor, because "jokes make sense and nonsense of novelty." Jokes serve as an "alternative news service."

Because communism eventually collapses from within, there is still hope that Americans can defeat it because we ultimately understand its evil.

A doctor, a civil engineer, and a Communist Party official are sitting in a pub arguing about whose job is the most important. The doctor says, "It is we physicians who came first in the world. Look at the Bible: who do you think created Eve from Adam's rib?"

"Nonsense," says the engineer. "We technicians came first. Who do you think created order out of chaos?"

"You are both wrong," says the communist. "Who do you think created chaos in the first place?"

While never quite forgetting:

Q: How did every joke in the Soviet Union start?

A: With a glance over your shoulder.

Americans need to become more American.

In my musings, I jot down the following — some with humorous overtones, but all aimed at the heart of the left-wing ludicrous and dangerous ideology that is poisoning our country.

One can only surmise how intelligent leaders of Japan can sit through the insufferable and nonsensical ideas of Biden and Harris. Being an inscrutable Asian is useful these days.

Since math is now an example of white supremacy, and 2 + 2 = 5, then every left-wing business should automatically give 25% raises to their employees. Bezos should be the first to ante up.

How many auditoriums will woke universities have to build to have simultaneous separate graduation ceremonies? After all, the LGBTTTQQIAA acronym is getting lengthy.

UFO sightings have been identified. After seeing the mindless mess Marxists have spawned, the UFOs decided to return to their own planet.

How many left-wing companies can Americans boycott before there are no stores left to purchase goods and services?

When will Fauci create a YouTube video about the proper way to remove two masks? He could call it the "Mask of Fauci," since the "Mask of Zorro" is probably on someone's censorship list.

If Facebook users would stop using Facebook, would it be a "man-made disaster"?

If the now anti-Jewish group the ADL would become part of the PLO, what would its logo look like?

Should we now admire BLM leaders? Candace Owens said Patrisse Khan-Cullors "has her respect because [Khan-Cullors is] unapologetic in her approach. She is telling you what she is — she's a Marxist. Marxists steal money from other people, and they enrich themselves. She has stolen money from other people on the pretext of a lie that is Black Lives Matter, and she has enriched herself, and she has bought four homes. You have to appreciate the honesty."

Since inclusion is so important these days, who in Congress will be the first to surrender all taxpayer-paid-for security staff, give up any private guns they own, and not hire armed private guards? Perhaps Cory Booker can have his Spartacus moment and lead the charge to be one with the people.

In the interest of hospitality, Pelosi should open her home and allow as many illegals in for a night of ice cream delight — and for good measure, allow them to live in her house for as long as they want. She will pick up the tab.

It has been a rough year for New York's Mayor de Blasio and his wife — after all, it was a strenuous effort to paint Black Lives Matter murals. It would seem appropriate to send them for an extended vacation to North Korea to enjoy the full benefits of the communist paradise.

We need to marvel at the magic in marketing as producers put less product in the same size packaging while charging more and expect us not to notice. Inflation, anyone?

How many Marxists does it take to recount an anti-Semitic trope?

Most people come to hate their country's leaders because of corruption and a lack of justice. In America, the left is dictating that we should hate our country because of the wonder of American ideals of equality, due process, and a Bill of Rights.

If America is so racist, how come we have such an influx of non-white color from South America, Africa, and the Middle East?

How will solar panels work after Bill Gates blocks the sun to prevent global warming?

And, finally, what difference does any of this make anyway, when, according to Ocasio-Cortez, we have only a little more than a decade before the end of the world?

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.

Image via Pxhere.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.