Bush Republicanism Must Go Away

The Democratic Party is actively trying to start a race war in the United States, and George Bush thinks it's Republican voters who need lessons in humanity and fellowship.

Bush is on the media circuit these days pushing amnesty (while calling it anything but!) for millions of foreign nationals who have entered the country illegally; lecturing Republican voters on being "more respectful about the immigrant"; and trying desperately to reclaim the Republican Party as the slightly less socialist wing of the Uniparty where neoconservative, offshoring, job-destroying, globalist-advancing, Chamber of Commerce–approved, multinationals-funded, (secret) limousine liberal, military-adventuring, surveillance state, Big Government devotees who follow in the footsteps of Nelson Rockefeller while feigning allegiance to President Reagan's "revolution" can offer Americans the opportunity of voting against Democratic Party by pushing a platform identical to the Democrats' own policies ten years earlier. Go Jeb!

"Isolationist," "protectionist," and "nativist" are the three adjectives Bush has for the energized and expanded Republican Party refashioned by the MAGA coalition of voters who finally found their voices after thirty years in the wilderness and a worthy champion in President Trump.

– "Isolationist" because American soldiers who were led into war twenty years ago under the guise of fighting Islamic terrorism, protecting American freedom at home, and seeking a little payback for 9/11 instead found themselves used as nation-builders, police forces for occupied territories, and political pawns sent to combat "extremism," and many Republicans now question the wisdom of engaging in forever-wars without clear operational goals.

– "Protectionist" because once those soldiers returned home, they discovered that the ravages of NAFTA and trade normalization with China had crushed Middle America's manufacturing and industrial workforces and condemned their hometowns to slow economic deaths.

– And "nativist" because the last thing paycheck-to-paycheck Americans needed while trying to support their own families was a constant flood of both legal (many coming as refugees from the same areas of the world where Americans have been engaged in combat for two decades) and illegal aliens competing for their jobs and balkanizing tens of thousands of small towns across the United States by transforming them from low-crime, highly integrated communities where people lived, worked, and prayed together as extended families into unrecognizable multicultural and multilingual enclaves upending town culture and destroying tight-knit generational bonds.

Imagine sending warriors off to fight and die overseas for causes that almost immediately became tragically politicized and undermined and then chastising the survivors and their families as being "nativist" for simply wanting to live and work in peace and choosing to prioritize America's future over that of other nations.

What unbelievable nerve from a guy who can't be bothered in retirement to fight the full-Marxist takeover of the government, the socialists' racial indoctrination programs meant to brainwash children into hating America's history and foundations, or the Democratic-Bolsheviks' habitual, decades-long weaponization of racial divide-and-conquer tactics (including against the "Katrina" president himself) in their vulgar conquests to amass power and silence dissent. Remaining quiet while the Democrats intentionally provoke racial tensions in America today is inexcusable. Talk about the "soft bigotry of low expectations"!

Ordinary Republicans stood by "W" while Al Gore and Democrat operatives tried to steal his presidency in 2000 (back when it was both "necessary" and "patriotic" to audit the vote); they answered his call for warriors to stand up, say goodbye to their families and friends, grab their rifles, and head off to fight two simultaneous wars on the other side of the world in the aftermath of 9/11; and they defended Bush from the onslaught of a corporate media and Democratic Party tag team that relentlessly slandered him each day of his presidency while he did little to defend himself — and this is how the "compassionate conservative" thanks Republicans for their loyalty and service.

It's the kind of nonchalant betrayal that makes me furious because it is so unbelievably common among the Republican Establishment Class while so unbelievably rare among actual Republican voters. Democrats and the Democrat-controlled media spend all day long calling rank-and-file Republicans the most vile, insulting names possible. They wound freedom-minded Americans by striking them repeatedly where it hurts most — their honor and virtue, sense of right and wrong, and respect for truth. And each and every time the media propagandists finish slicing up Republican voters as no-good racists who deserve to be doxxed, threatened, and attacked, there's always a George Bush or Liz Cheney or John Boehner or Paul Ryan or Mitt Romney or Ben Sasse with a fistful of Epsom salt and a sadist desire to rub it in the wounds of the people he purportedly "represents."

Bush can become best friends with Michelle Obama after her husband spent a decade blaming him for every problem in America; he can embrace "credibly accused" rapist Bill Clinton as a brother and "congenital liar" Hillary Clinton as a sister; but he is incapable of demonstrating empathy for the struggling, salt-of-the-earth Americans who not only elected him to office but also defended his presidency relentlessly. What kind of twisted loyalty is that?

It's sick and abusive. Republican voters must stop pretending the Brahmin Class Republicans who spend more time bashing their own party's faithful than fighting the evil authoritarianism in full bloom on the other side are anything other than double-agents trying to demoralize and fatigue the only Americans principled enough to resist.

My goodness, George, the Marxists have corrupted everything from kindergarten to the military. They're suckling the little ones on a steady diet of "systemic racism" and "white supremacy" while pushing "woke" trans troops as the future standard for American combat forces. The Supreme Court is too contemptibly craven and compromised by the political left to protect Americans from the harms of lawless "sanctuary cities," the unconstitutional mandates of municipal tyrants, or the repercussions of fraudulent elections. The Federal Reserve has stolen Americans' savings and entered into a suicide pact with the Treasury Department to spend the nation into financial collapse on "the road to serfdom." And most of the Republican Party's top political consultants and conservative "intellectuals" for the past thirty years have "come out of the closet" to reveal — surprise, surprise! — that they've been, not just Democrats, but actual authoritarian socialists all along.

There is no American institution not directly or indirectly controlled by the same cabal of corporate fascists and Big Government disciples who daily insist on scapegoating patriotic grandparents and observant Christians as the nation's true security threats. There is nothing of institutional value left to "conserve." The only fight left is for liberty. And if George Bush can't see how hardened those battle lines now are, well, then he needs to get out of the damn bunker, cross the no-man's-land to the Democrats' side, and hide behind the Antifa and BLM shock troops hurling projectiles at police officers; intimidating juries; and already locking arms with Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi while pushing permanent one-party control!

At this point, anybody who believes that it is more important to save the Republican Party from the influences of President Trump than to save the United States from the influence of the Democrats is so out of touch with Americans' disintegrating society and America's escalating police state as to have become an entirely useless "useful idiot." And anybody who still thinks it wise to continue "democracy-building" abroad while America's own health wanes is too blind to see reality, too lost to lead anybody to safety, or too brainwashed to be of any remaining service to our country.

