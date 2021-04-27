Believe It or Not, a New Level of Corruption and Depravity for New York City

The district attorney of Manhattan in NYC has announced that his office will no longer prosecute any unlicensed "massage" parlor workers (about 900 cases), nor loitering for the purposes of prostitution (about 5,000 cases). Abigail Swenstein, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society's Exploitation Intervention Project, which works with sex workers, said that while the policy doesn't preclude the New York Police Department making arrests, she hopes officers will choose not to, knowing that prosecutors would not bring charges. Laws against these behaviors are still on the books but will not be prosecuted. The citizenry has not repealed these laws, but the ever wise and dictatorial district attorney will spit in the face of the citizenry (and God) by deeming these activities unworthy of punishment.

This writer could find reference to only one person, New York Assemblyman Mike Reilly, a Republican, who said Manhattan's new prostitution policy sets a dangerous precedent. "It flies in the face of law and order," he timidly said. To me, the fact that there is not an outcry of opposition is as grievous as the decision itself.

This is but the latest in a list of repulsive changes in law enforcement made unilaterally by the D.A. Mr. Vance in his vulgar arrogance boasts that since 2010, he has cut the number of cases handled by his office in half by not prosecuting marijuana smoking and ownership, subway fare evasion, unlicensed vending, nonpayment of fines, loitering for prostitution, peaceful protests (read: looting, burning stores, dousing police with buckets of water and spitting on them). In short, he has retracted the policing practices that so improved the safety and quality of life in New York City begun under Rudy Giuliani's administration as mayor (1994–2001).

This is not merely a case of malfeasance or arbitrary behavior by Vance. Rather, this is what happens when belief in God is taken out of the country. The Old Testament has many references to prostitution. "Do not degrade your daughter by making her a prostitute, or the land will turn to prostitution and be filled with wickedness" (Lev. 19:29). In the New Testament we read, "Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ himself? Shall I then take the members of Christ and unite them with a prostitute? Never!" (1 Cor. 6:15).

Sin is no longer a reality to the unbelieving masses, and where is the outrage coming from New York City's churches? Faith in God is vanishing. Thousands of churches are closing throughout the country. With the collapse of family values, which, since God created the family, are underpinned by belief in God, communism easily ascends. Sex should take place only within the context of holy matrimony. It is perfidy and sinful to think otherwise. Yet the idea of family is premised on this simple proposition.

As the family is sacrificed to unbridled lust, faith becomes diluted or altogether disappears. Killing children through abortion, abortions by minors in N.Y. State without parent or guardian notification, increased legalization of prostitution, children being given authority to have their private parts or breasts removed (but they still cannot buy or drink vodka or vote), homosexual "marriage," and even pedophilia and multiple husbands and wives (polyamory) are being advanced as legitimate in certain quarters.

Drag queens are doing readings to young children and their parents in libraries to the amusement of many. Where are these ungodly and aberrant behaviors being condemned? One would think the churches or synagogues would be doing the condemning, but they are quiet. Society must turn to Christ and seek the forgiveness of their sins. We know from the Bible, that when sin abounds and is treated as a norm instead of as a sin, judgment comes from on high. Without repentance, it is as inevitable as the rising of the sun.



The handsome face of corruption and depravity.

We don't know if Mr. Vance is or is not a communist. But this contempt for the law and for God's values in Holy Scripture is in keeping with the communist agenda, which was on the back burner in the USA for many years going back to the 19th century with the International Workers of the World, then moving forward through the so-called Socialist Party under the leadership of Eugene Debs. By 1948, the Progressive Party under Henry Wallace formed, but the mainstream Democratic Party under Harry S. Truman had the resolve not to compromise with the progressive wing and ran under the banner of the New Deal and victory in WWII without taking the knee to the policies embraced by the USSR.

Meanwhile, in the years just prior to WWII, the collapse of morality in order to implement communism was advanced by Antonio Gramsci, Herbert Marcuse, Max Horkheimer, Theodor Adorno, and Eric Fromm, all from the Frankfurt Institute of Social Research advancing cultural Marxism (communism), who migrated to the USA when Hitler came to power. They observed that the working classes in Europe did not turn to communism during or after WWI as they had hoped, so Gramsci in Italy (where he had been imprisoned) came up with the idea of the "long march" through the institutions — schools, media, higher ed, etc. — in order to weaken capitalist institutions rather than have the out-and-out revolution of the working class that Marx envisioned.

The Gramsci long march really took off in the USA in the 1960s with the leadership of Angela Davis, militant C.P. member, and Mario Savio of the Berkeley anti-cop Free Speech Movement. Add to that mix Huey Newton and Bobby Seale of the Black Panthers, and firebrands like Stokely Carmichael of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (who eventually moved to Senegal) and Mark Rudd as a Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) leader at Columbia University, and we saw a surge of incredible militancy and violence.

The Frankfurt School believed that once the institutions of the capitalist West were sufficiently weakened, capitalism would fall, just like ripe fruit from the tree. It seems that the erosion of the West, even of our religious institutions, which in many cases have embraced Marxist values under the "social justice" rubric, has progressed beyond the point of no return.

The antisocial and disruptive behavior of the sixties has gained momentum during the past 20 years. Handsome and compliant, Mr. Vance has taken the knee and cheerfully sold out the citizenry to satisfy certain constituencies. No Legislature has rescinded those laws, but this dictator (with a judge's rubber stamp) is not enforcing them. He is exposing prostitutes to untold violence as well as disease, and likewise their customers. Moreover, with decisions like the abolition of prostitution prosecution, he has spit in the face of God as well as the principle of law and order.

