What We Know And Don’t Know About The Events Of January 6th

It takes three days after any event to find out what happened, and 30 days to find out what really happened. The dust storm of information and misinformation takes a while to settle in the perpetually-online United States. The truth lodges in fewer places now. Emigres from the 1970’s Soviet Union advised us that the only real information in Pravda lay between the lines. So it is with the bulk of U.S. media, which doesn’t even try to hide its role as the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party anymore.

After 60 days, what do we, and don’t we, know about the events of January 6th? What we don’t know concerns me. When information that ought to be public isn’t, there’s a reason. It’s seldom good.

We know there was no “insurrection,” “coup,” or “sedition.” Insurrection is an organized rebellion with the intent of toppling a government. A coup d’état, or “coup,” is the seizure of political power by illegal or violent means. Insurrections and coups often involve the military. Always, they involve weaponry. “Sedition” is the act of encouraging them.

No one condones the events of January 6th. I condemn them without equivocation. That said, neither an insurrection nor a coup took place, no matter how often politicians or their media sycophants parrot those words. No attempt was made to topple the government. Not a shot was fired by protesters. Of the hundreds of thousands who rallied, only a handful were arrested for bringing guns (and the FBI didn't recover any guns at all).

What should we call the terrible events of that day? I’d call it a riot, albeit a small one, but the Associated Press prohibited that term in 2020, instead mandating “unrest.” AP covered a great deal of unrest this past year, accompanied by murder, assault, arson, and looting. 700 buildings were destroyed. 28 people died. Hundreds of police officers were injured. Even when silhouetted against a skyline of flames, reporters invariably described the “unrest” as “mostly peaceful.” Following its own rules, the AP would have me call the events of January 6th the mostly peaceful unrest at the Capitol.

We don’t know how many forced their way inside. Charges have been filed against more than three hundred. We were told that would increase by an order of magnitude or more than a thousand. It will not. Because we’ve seen footage, we do know many were allowed into the Capitol calmly by law enforcement. They proceeded between velvet ropes in Statuary Hall, on camera, damaging nothing. They broke no law.

We do know the charges filed against others: trespassing, disrupting an official proceeding (as is done routinely; at the Kavanaugh hearings, roughly every ten minutes), disorderly conduct, and a few cases of destruction of property. Four windows were broken. Some will be charged with assault on officers, a serious crime, routinely ignored of late. At least one may have contributed to the subsequent death of Officer Brian Sicknick, tragically the most recent innocent victim of unrest.

There is, alas, no autopsy or official cause of death for Sicknick. We know he returned to his post after telling his brother he was “fine,” though exposed to pepper spray. His mother Gladys revealed to The Daily Mail, “He wasn’t hit on the head, no. We think he had a stroke, but we don’t know anything for sure. We’d love to know what happened.” FBI Director Wray testified on March 2nd that he still couldn’t tell her -- or us.

We don’t know why police officers let protestors in. They may have done so in defiance of orders. They may have been directed to. We’ve seen footage of the red-hatted protestor screaming at a group of riot-gear-clad officers to repel others forcing their way in: “This is the Capitol! Stop them!” They do nothing. Why? We don’t know that, either. Dozens of Capitol police are suspended and being investigated. Chief Steven Sund resigned almost immediately, but maintains his department “did not fail.”

We don’t know why the Capitol wasn’t better-defended. We know Sund begged House officials prior to January 6th for reinforcements, including National Guard. President Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops. All were turned down, reportedly because of “optics.” Additional law enforcement was deployed during BLM unrest last summer. We saw photos of them lining the Capitol steps, well-equipped. We’re told the disparity was motivated by racism. That claim is preposterous.

We don’t know how many agents provocateur were in the crowd. AP’s are sent by the opposition to encourage rash and illegal action during a “false flag” event. It’s a very old tactic, often employed effectively by Communists.

We do know at least three such agents were present. One, unidentified, wears a black helmet with a Trump sticker. In the video, he breaks a window with a staff. He’s wrestled down with shouts of “He’s Antifa!” Two others were John Sullivan, “Jayden X,” a left-wing activist who urged the crowd forward, exhorting them to “burn it down,” and Jade Sacker, accompanying Sullivan and filming. Both appeared on CNN under misleading premises. They were paid an extraordinary $35,000 for the film by two network news sites.

We’ve seen additional video from Sullivan’s phone. He congratulates Sacker: “We did it!” and “Is that the greatest film you’ve ever shot?” She’s concerned when she realizes their exchange is being recorded.

FBI Director Christopher Wray denies Antifa involvement. This comes as no surprise; Wray believes Antifa is only an “idea,” though Sullivan, an Antifa agent, is charged. Were there more such? We don’t know. The presence of agents provocateur doesn’t excuse criminal behavior. It does reveal there’s much more to know.

Perhaps most of all, I’d like to know why a police officer dealing with unrest could fire a fatal shot at an unarmed woman without consequence. I’d also like to know the officer’s identity. On any other occasion, we would. Police officers tell me that’s often done before they’ve finished the paperwork.

We know the unrest of January 6th was caused by a tiny percentage of radicals at a mostly peaceful protest over the disenfranchisement of 75 million-plus Americans. We know the President did not incite or encourage it. We heard his words. The unrest at the Capitol building began before he even finished speaking, a half-hour away by foot. We have highly credible evidence it was planned long before. The President was impeached by the Democrat House for inciting insurrection because he questioned the results of an election. If questioning election results qualifies as incitement to insurrection, we know our constitutional republic is lost.

Nonetheless, the chilling phrase “January 6th” is now used to brand President Trump, Trump voters, conservatives, and Republicans, as domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, and (in defiance of logic) white supremacists, a term properly reserved for fringe groups like neo-Nazis and the Klan.

The unrest of January 6th was the most fortuitous possible event for the Left, whose goal is to marginalize and silence anyone opposing their radical agenda. They will use it as a bludgeon, with the tacit approval of many.

Such events seldom happen by sheer luck. There is far too much we still don’t know about this one.

Charles Turot is a pseudonym.

IMAGE: Police seemingly opening doors for Capitol protesters. Rumble screengrab.