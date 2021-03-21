Was This All God's Plan?

Let me be honest from the start of this. I’m not religious. I’m an agnostic. That is, I cannot say with any degree of certainty whether God exists or not. That would be any God, Christian, Muslim, or take your pick. My belief is much like a coin, flipped into the air to land, improbably, on edge and stand there. Perhaps wobbling and teetering a bit, but not ready to take that leap of faith one way or the other.

To me, it seems that deciding to believe that God’s there or not, has to be done without the benefit of convincing evidence for or against simply because such evidence won’t be found. The choice, whether made deliberately or accidentally, must come directly from the heart. That is what’s being tested after all. And perhaps God, assuming he’s around to care at all, considers reliance on mere physical proof as a form of cheating. Sort of like peeking at crib notes when you were supposed to have learned the subject matter by heart.

The consequence of my agnosticism is that I sit here and dither, wobbling but never falling as the winds of events blow. Ideally, I should just make the decision on principle since I can’t discern the difference between God’s nonexistence and an actual God’s determination to withhold firm proof. Practically speaking, though, I suspect that God bedevils me with crafty hints just when I lean too far away from Him. A case in point is the 2020 election and its ongoing aftermath.

We don’t need to dip too far into details. It’s clear to anyone who will look at the numbers that the Democrats cheated. The frenzied efforts of big tech and the media to stifle investigation is an attempt to delay the public’s inevitable realization of just how big of a scam it all was. Interested readers can reference Lincoln’s quip about fooling all of the people some of the time. The leftists, however, think that if they can change the voting laws fast enough, they can cling to the power they’ve stolen.

More troubling than all of that was the successive failures of the fail-safe mechanisms the Constitution, put in place to prevent such fraud. State elected officials certified elections that were clearly questionable. Corrupt Supreme Court justices hid behind legal double talk to ensure they were still invited to the right cocktail parties. Congressmen and congresswomen shirked and still shirk their duty to safeguard our voting process, then deepened the mockery by voting to impeach a president who had already left office. The totality of this banana republic soap opera would be enough to make me question my beliefs even if my coin had tipped towards the existence of God.

And yet, there is some good to come from the past few months. If there hadn’t been the shenanigans in the five states in question, those state’s citizens (and their legislators) would still slumber, unaware of the rot so close to home. If the Justices we fought so hard to seat hadn’t blatantly chosen politics and privilege over duty and the law, we would still think them worthy of trust. If the GOP establishment politicians who love their power more than they love America hadn’t been forced to declare their true loyalties, they would still infest and derail the MAGA movement. Was it the hand of God that shook us from those comfortable delusions, or just pure dumb luck? Who can say? Does it matter? We are now awakened to reality, distressing as it is.

The smart thing for the Democrats to have done would have been to let Trump be reelected to a second term. As happened when Reagan left office, the establishment could’ve regained control of the swamp after the temporary distraction of a constitutionalist president. Instead, Democrat powers decided to rip off the mask and show us all who’s really in charge.

This is in keeping with the world view of the statists, the socialists, who think the world works in a top-down manner. All things derive legitimacy from the state, and they just got impatient with your reluctance to acknowledge that. Whoever has control of the institutions (political, cultural, social, and financial) gets to impose their will on the people. So, why bother with the charade any longer?

But everyone was in for a surprise, with more surprises to come, I’ll wager. An election is supposed to reflect the will of the people, and a rigged election stinks like a rotten fish. Politicians’ lies, celebrity outrage, and censorship won’t cover up that smell. Institutions (political, cultural, social, and financial) that serve themselves and no longer serve the people are no longer of any use to us.

We now face the long, tedious, and nasty task of prying the scoundrels’ hands from the levers of power, one sticky finger at a time. Methods and tactics will likely have to be tried, the most effective pursued, and the useless abandoned. But the longer this job is delayed the messier it will be in the end.

Above all of it, I can almost glimpse God's stern, yet patient, visage as we re-learn lessons we forgot. The socialists believe that they can force people to be good (which they define as agreeing with them) by imposing a Utopia. Utopias don’t make people good. Utopias make people weak and rob them of purpose. In contrast, we should build good, strong people, who will prosper (morally and financially) whether they live in a Utopia or not.

It seems to me that building good, strong people has been God’s plan all along, assuming He’s even around to care about us. But you don’t have to believe in God to recognize the wisdom of founding society on people, rather than politics. When you simply allow people to run their own darned lives, the results tend to be closer to a Utopia than any socialist’s fever dreams. This has been the lesson of the past several centuries, and we should pay attention to it now. If we don’t, I imagine God or the universe, will patiently teach it to us again, and again.

A. Welderson wishes to remain anonymous, preferring morning coffee not fortified with the saliva of some triggered SJW barista. Fame is fleeting; hepatitis is forever.

IMAGE: In God we trust on coin by Kevin Dooley. CC BY 2.0.