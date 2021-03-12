University of Maryland Peddles Propaganda for the Mullahs

The big headline of Kayhan Daily on Saturday, February 27, 2021 read: "73% of the People Support the Parliament's Law to Lift the Sanctions." This is a quote from the University of Maryland's poll survey on the same page. Kayhan Daily (Ali Khamenei's Pravda) cites Western institutions only in cases where the issue is 100% in favor of the Iranian regime in terms of propaganda. The question is why such polls are not conducted by domestic centers and the credit of their research does not reach domestic institutions? Also, why does the University of Maryland conduct polls only when negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic are underway or are to take place, and on issues limited to the narratives and discourses of the regime?

Most Western think-tanks, universities, and media outlets over the past four decades, and especially under Trump, have justified the Islamic Republic's policies, normalizing the regime's behavior and refraining from covering repression in Iran compared to other countries. Compare covering the Khashoggi case with the murder of Zahra Kazemi and Sattar Beheshti by the Western media: a mountain of news against a pebble. But some of these centers have become propagandists of the Islamic Republic not just because of their enmity toward Trump; rather, their programs and products are supplied from Tehran, and the Islamist regime pays for them.

The University of Maryland's Center for International and Security Studies is one of them. The site of this center, as well as the IranPoll Institute, which co-conducted the survey, is also silent about its funding sources. In today's world, a lack of transparency means corruption. If the funds of these centers are not financed from dirty money, the Alavi Foundation and exchange offices in Tehran, why are their sources not announced? What does an academic and polling center have to hide?

Satisfaction policy support with commenting

During the Trump administration, polls by institutions such as Iranpoll and the University of Maryland's Center for International and Security Studies were severely curtailed due to the Islamic Republic's lobby being disillusioned with influencing decisions by White House and State Department officials. They embellished Qassem Soleimani as the most popular figure in the country only for foreign governments (apparently at the behest of the Qods Force), who was to support the regime's expansionist program. But with the advent of the Biden administration, the lobby of the Islamist regime, which has significant input into U.S. decision-making apparatuses, is making the most of its logistics to create space for appeasing the mullahs.

To deceive public opinion in the United States in pursuing an appeasement policy as well as destructive plans of the regime, the regime's lobby needs to introduce the decisions and orientations of the regime and its allies as the majority of Iranians' beliefs and prepare public opinion for more appeasement. The objective of putting the names of two institutes in publishing the survey results is to strengthen trust in the results, while its materials have been cooked by the regime's military-security establishment in Tehran. That's why those polling institutes have been set up in Canada and the United States to lobby for the regime.

Organizational discredit

There is no doubt about the invalidity of security-related surveys by North American–based institutions. IranPoll claims that its polls are carried out inside Iran by domestic groups. Given that the National Security Council and the IRGC consider polls on national security issues a threat, it is not possible for a foreign institution, especially with Iranian staff, to conduct polls inside the country without cooperating with the IRGC and security agencies. Two semi-independent domestic institutions (Ayandeh and the National Center for Public Opinion Research) were closed in the early 1990s, and their members were sentenced to years in prison.

The Center for International and Security Studies at the University of Maryland has never been involved in issues related to human rights, terrorism, regional expansionism, spending tens of billions of dollars of Iranian capital on regional wars, government corruption and inefficiency and waste of resources, and lack of political legitimacy in Iran. All of these issues have both a security and an international dimension. If this institute conducts security studies, why don't they conduct surveys on security incidents, such as the shooting of young people in the reeds of Mahshahr or the fuel exporters in Saravan, in order to reflect the views of the Iranian people in these areas? There is a reason for this.

Those who fund the center and determine the results in their kitchens and send them to Maryland for publication do not want to do the above. These polls also focus on specific results in specific periods, such as showing the popularity of Iran's withdrawal from the IAEA Additional Protocol so the Biden government can comply with Zarif's and Rouhani's demands. It is clear that the subject, approach, and questions are determined by the security and military authorities in Iran, even the manner and time of the distribution of the polls.

Connection points

Many years ago, a Basiji propagandist (whose photos were even published in the United States with the Basij symbol) named Ebrahim Mohseni (without a doctorate or scientific background) was recruited by the University of Maryland with the input of one of the members of the Islamic Republic lobby (a member of the NIAC Board of Advisers), He works as a research team member at the university. To make his résumé longer, other American institutions that promoted Ahmad Fardid's fascist ideas (like New York University) invited him to speak.

Ebrahim Mohseni was a member of the faculty of the Tehran University's World Studies program before being brought to the University of Maryland to mediate for government-sponsored polls to be published by the University of Maryland. This program is focused on anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments and fully justifies and explains Khamenei's expansionist and fascist ideas in Iran's domestic and foreign policies. Other figures of this program besides Ibrahim Mohseni include Mohammad Marandi (head of the program), who is the regime's propaganda mouthpiece in the international media, and Hesamuddin Ashna (deputy minister of intelligence and Rouhani's adviser), who implements the regime's security policies.

Content

The details of the survey also confirm that it is engineered and unscientific because its scientific value cannot be measured in any way we look at it: the questions and text of the questionnaires are never published, how the sample is selected, the members of the questioning team, and poll analysts are unclear at the two institutions named in the survey. Their funding source is unclear, and there is basically no transparency in the process. This lack of transparency bars them from being scientifically or propagandistically assessed. Like Ali Khamenei and IRGC commanders, they want the audience to trust them because of their title.

In the following five issues, the survey is depicting the same propaganda of the regime: 1) the lack of a sense of difference between the positions of Democrats and Republicans, 2) the restriction of the import of pharmaceutical equipment and medicine during the sanctions, 3) the good performance of the government in the coronavirus epidemic (77%), 4) supporting the increase of the activities of the nuclear program, (73%), and 5) 88% of the Iranian people supporting the activities of the Revolutionary Guards.

Image: Chickenonline via Pixabay, Pixabay License.