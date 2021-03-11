Today's Democrats Embody 'Neanderthal Thinking'

Joe Biden thinks it is "Neanderthal thinking" for Americans to take off their masks and get back to church, work, school, and play. One would think a U.S. president who refuses to hold a press conference, and, while in office barely over a month, has been caught numerous times struggling to put together coherent sentences would be careful about hurling around insults accusing others of "Neanderthal thinking."

To be fair, Biden is likely suffering with dementia, and this is no laughing matter — for him or the country. No one dealing with such a struggle should be taunted with insults on his mental difficulties. However, a healthy Joe Biden, along with countless other Democrats, has for decades provided us with numerous examples of what truly could be described as "Neanderthal thinking."

The quickest path into Neanderthal thinking is the "wide road" away from God and His Word and wisdom. The Democrat party in America has been on this dangerous road for a long time. Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler recently reminded us of this when the U.S. House debated the evil "Equality Act." After Republican Rep. Greg Steube used Scripture on the House floor to help shine light on the evils of the "Equality Act," Nadler responded by declaring, "Mr. Steube, what any religious tradition ascribes as God's will is no concern of this Congress."

The "Equality Act" aims to obfuscate what biology and sound morality have always known. In other words, with this wicked legislation, Democrats are ignoring and undermining what was made clear "in the beginning" and attempts to make criminals out of those who live according to the biblical (and biological) view of who is a male and who is a female.

Democrats' struggles with biology are not limited to biological sex. Their Neanderthal thinking on life has led to the slaughter of tens of millions of unborn children. Since the early 1970s, almost every time Democrats gain power in America — whether at the national, state, or local level — they rush to promote and enable the killing of the most innocent and helpless among us. Led by Joe Biden, tragically — and much to the dismay of foolish "Pro-Life Evangelicals For Biden" — today's Democrats are not at all different.

In 2020, abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide. This has been the case for decades. According to Worldometer statistics, last year, abortion killed more human beings than cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, smoking, alcohol, and traffic accidents combined. Additionally, since 1973, when Democrats and their Neanderthal-thinking allies in the U.S. Supreme court legalized the killing of the unborn across America, abortion has been the leading cause of death in the United States. (According to the CDC, in 2019, the leading cause of death in the U.S. — 659,041 total — was heart disease. Every year since 1973, the Guttmacher Institute reports over 700K annual abortions in the U.S.)

Neanderthal thinking among today's Democrats has now led to a "war on mathematics" in America's schools. This has resulted in a stunningly stupid concept called "ethnomathematics." This absurd "education trend," among many other terrible things, argues that "White supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer." According to Fox News, the training on "ethnomathematics" declares:

The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false, and teaching it is even much less so. Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict.

It should be totally unsurprising that those opposed to the Bible and what it reveals would also be opposed to anything that is "purely objective."

It turns out that, according to Neanderthal-thinking liberals, not only is math racist, but so is good writing. An associate dean at Arizona State University recently penned a 358-page book that details how "grading students' writing is a form of racism and white supremacy." According to Legal Insurrection:

In a book titled "Labor-Based Grading Contracts: Building Equity and Inclusion in the Compassionate Writing Classroom," professor Asao Inoue encourages teachers to ditch grading for a "labor-based" grading system wherein students earn grades based on their effort. The quality of a student's writing would not help or hinder their course grade. "This book focuses on one kind of grading contract, one that calculates final course grades purely by the labor students complete, not by any judgments of the quality of their writing," Inoue writes.

Anyone want to guess whom Dean Inoue voted for in the 2020 presidential election?

Only Neanderthal thinking could lead one to be so often wrong on the same issue and yet continue for decades unwaveringly to preach and teach — and attempt to make horrific public policy on — the same falsehoods. This is where modern Democrats are on the matter of climate change. For decades, the climate cultists from the "New Religion of First World Elites" have attempted to use fear (the destruction of the planet) and a fake cause (saving the planet) to convince Americans to vote for Democrats and enact the perverse science-denying — AKA "Neanderthal thinking" — climate agenda of the modern left.

Though their meteorologists often get the five-day forecast wrong, the same people who tell us that "gender is a spectrum" want us to take their 100-year climate forecasts as the gospel truth, because, you know, "SCIENCE!" The Neanderthal thinkers who run the bastions of liberalism in America — like San Francisco — can't even keep their streets free of human feces, yet we're supposed to trust such politicians when it comes to something as magnificently complex as the global climate. Maybe they should put their efforts toward building a better pooper-scooper.

Speaking of "so often being wrong on the same issue," the only recent issue that rivals the Democrats' voluminous folly on climate change is their repeated Neanderthal thinking on the Trump Russia collusion lie. After years of screaming that Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election — and with their lackeys in the media giving them countless hours of airtime to do so — Democrats came up completely empty in their nefarious attempts to prove such.

As Tucker Carlson put it in March of 2019, "we have lived through three separate investigations into Russia collusion, not just Mueller, but a committee in the House and a committee in the Senate and they spent years looking in this and in the end, they found nothing." It turns out that the only campaign that colluded with the Russians was Hillary Clinton's. As the late, great Rush Limbaugh noted, "Mueller knew from day one there was no collusion."

Andy McCarthy rightly concluded that the Mueller report was "[a] hysteria without a cause; a report without a point." As Daniel Greenfield put it, Democrats "invented the Russian conspiracy, then they faked the crimes." When you have to fake crimes in what has been rightly described as "the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States," much Neanderthal thinking ensues.

That brings us back to the issue that started all of this: Democrats and the Wuhan virus. In spite of what Joe Biden would have us believe, since the Wuhan virus entered the U.S., it has been Democrats who have burdened millions of Americans with a mountain of Neanderthal thinking. Take the immoral and unnecessary lockdowns, the useless masks, school closings, cases and hospitalizations, and so on — in order to cling to their COVID authoritarianism, Democrats have repeatedly ignored science and the data. In other words, tragically, the Wuhan virus crisis again reveals who are the real Neanderthal thinkers in America.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com