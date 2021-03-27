The Democrats’ War on Black Americans

Today’s wave after wave of illegal migrants, otherwise human chattel, are overrunning and overwhelming our southern border security, by design from dementia plagued president-in-name-only Joe Biden and his hate-America-first Democrat party Marxist handlers.

This is the Marxist Democrat party war on Black Americans, cynically packaged globalist modern-day slave trading, replacing freedmen citizens with indentured aliens. Interior enforcement officers given stand-down orders are inundated with thousands of CCP Covid-19 diseased, illegal, and illiterate mendicants delivered by open-borders supremacists who have outsourced migratory human-trafficking transit logistics to Mexican cartel criminal enterprises, all encouraged, reinforced, and given sanctuary

Where are the illegal migrants re-settled? Large urban centers and small cities all across the country heavily populated by Black Americans: More than a million each in NYC and LA, hundreds of thousands from Riverside, CA to Charlotte, NC to Lowell, MA.

It all began with seemingly innocuous and noble humanitarian overtures, even possessing an element of economic necessity, given the dropping US birthrate, the nemesis of GDP growth. We can blame the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, the Democrats’ global extension of the civil rights movement.

Democrat operatives, co-opting inner city minorities, primarily Black Americans, manipulated president Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty into creating a welfare state targeting and perpetuating an entire class of the impoverished and dispossessed. Opportunity, jobs, and the nuclear family were quashed to make way for accumulating raw electoral power by institutionalizing dependency, while securing votes to perpetuate -- astonishingly enduring for more than 50 years -- a corrupt and cynical bargain: We’ll give you minimalist economic survival with hollow promises of only marginal living standards in exchange for reliable votes.

But now, finding that urban Black voters are demographically too small a voting bloc when they either tune-out polling stations on Election Day, or vote for Donald Trump, Democrat Marxists have been hustling a new stream of voters, comprised primarily of illegal aliens, most notably in California, but increasingly evident everywhere else.

Of course, California now boasts a spectacularly high poverty rate, the nation’s worst school-age literacy and math skills, intractable homelessness, and record setting unemployment and tax burdens, for which more unskilled and impoverished illegal aliens will do nothing to alleviate.

Meanwhile, Democrats have not only abandoned their erstwhile constituency from urban Black America, they have actively implemented policies that have turned Democrat party-controlled inner cities -- from Philadelphia to Baltimore to Detroit to St Louis to Chicago to Los Angeles -- into third world hellholes, no better than the failed states south of the border providing the subjects for the Democrats’ diabolical human-trafficking enterprise.

And the Democrat open-borders policies have undermined black Americans’ employment, wages, and upward mobility, while draining billions (an estimated $135 billion annually) of dollars from anti-poverty programs to finance free health care, free education, and housing assistance for illegal aliens.

Moreover, the open border logistics management delegated to Mexican criminal cartels has ushered in a pipeline of fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamines, and heroin, much destined for the streets of Black Americans’ neighborhoods, where Black-on-Black killings, and gang wars are epidemic.

More acutely, urban Black American citizens are still suffering from CCP Covid-19 lockdowns, crippling unemployment, never-ending school shutdowns, and energy prices up one third in fewer than six months, while illegals are given free hotel rooms and free transportation to anywhere in the US.

And the latest Covid-19 “relief and stimulus” appropriates nearly $4.4 billion gifts to approximately 3.2 million illegal immigrants ($1,375 each), but only a miserly $25.00 more for each eligible American citizen, the most needy being those in the urban black communities.

Ten years ago Vernon Briggs, a Cornell University School of Labor and Industrial Relations economics professor, reported Black workers’ wages and employment are harmed the most from illegal, and low skill immigration. "No racial or ethnic group has benefited less or been harmed more than the nation's African American community."

In the 2010 Proceedings of the US Civil Rights Commission, “The Impact of Illegal Immigration On The Wages And Employment Opportunities Of Black Workers”, testimony from eight more policy gurus and economists (plus Briggs) found much the same.

“Finding No 5...Illegal immigration…has tended to depress both wages and employment rates for low-skilled American citizens, a disproportionate number of whom are black men. Expert economic opinions concerning the negative effects range from modest to significant.”

And the Black labor participation rate since 1972 peaked in 2000 at 68%, dropped to 60% in 2014, recovering under Trump to 63 %. It is in freefall now, and about to get worse. All the while immigrants’ labor force participation rates have consistently exceeded Black Americans’ at 72% plus for over 35 years.

Black Americans have finally noticed torpedoes aimed at their waterlines, all launched by their erstwhile Democrat Marxist allies, and benefactors. The Harvard Harris poll in 2018 found 48% of Blacks want immigration severely curtailed:

Peter Beinhart wrote for The Atlantic in 2017 “How The Democrats Lost Their Way On Immigration,” a rambling survey of the Democrats’ intellectual and political migration from acknowledging the adverse socio-economic effects of unrestrained immigration, to a dishonest calculus using open borders as the pathogen to spawn more democrat voters.

“In 2005, a left-leaning blogger wrote, “Illegal immigration wreaks havoc economically, socially, and culturally; makes a mockery of the rule of law; and is disgraceful just on basic fairness grounds alone.” In 2006, a liberal columnist wrote that “immigration reduces the wages of domestic workers who compete with immigrants” and that “the fiscal burden of low-wage immigrants is also pretty clear.” His conclusion: “We’ll need to reduce the inflow of low-skill immigrants.” That same year, a Democratic senator wrote, “When I see Mexican flags waved at pro-immigration demonstrations, I sometimes feel a flush of patriotic resentment. When I’m forced to use a translator to communicate with the guy fixing my car, I feel a certain frustration.” The blogger was Glenn Greenwald. The columnist was Paul Krugman. The senator was Barack Obama… “A decade or two ago,” says Jason Furman, a former chairman of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, “Democrats were divided on immigration. Now everyone agrees and is passionate and thinks very little about any potential downsides.” How did this come to be?”

Democrats have been destroying Black American cities for two generations, and now are escorting an invasion that would forfeit a nation.

What and who would remain to govern? Richard Fernandez captured the nihilist central them of the Democrat party, perfectly:

“…It was grand while it lasted, the idea we could live without borders, without defense or even without civilization. Money for nothing and your checks for free. The music played for so long that even now no one can even imagine it could stop. How many will really prefer reality to illusion?”

Alas Richard, Democrat party Marxists prefer the reality of a deadly stroll west of Martin Luther King Blvd in west Baltimore. Democrats prefer the reality of Black-owned funeral parlors in Chicago struggling with a backlog of victims. Democrats prefer the reality of formerly bucolic cities of the Northwest and northern California, and the athletic urban bustle of NYC, now unlivable, burdened with Venezuela-style communism and mobocracy.

U-Boats off the coast of the Carolinas during WWII are an historical curio. Along with the occasional German spies landing in rubber rafts on the shores of Cape Cod, and downeast Maine. The stuff of romantic wartime thrillers. Far from the threat of an actual invasion.

Fast-forward nearly eighty years, and we are witness to an invasion designed to eviscerate urban Black American citizens, already suffering at the hands of duplicitous phony patrons. Worse, Black Americans are being tossed overboard to make room for the next deluge of victims, where the pursuit of power by the Democrat party belies any pretense of compassion, and moral standing.