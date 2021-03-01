Storm? What Storm? It Was Barely a Breeze.

Millions of Trump supporters have been holding out hope for a coming storm to flood and wash away the corrupt deep state. The purported military insider group, known only as the letter Q, had been making such promises for the past several years.

The media are obsessed with the Q movement, not to sure what to make of it. Is it a domestic terrorist group or a grand hoax? Did Q dole out enough truth to provide a glimpse behind the Trump curtain, a behind the scenes look at Trump’s long promised fight against ruling class corruption?

Perhaps it was a psy-op to distract or just a way to get people to pay attention to and engage in a discussion of deep state malfeasance?

Before Donald Trump was elected president, he was clear about his mission,

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.

Promises from the Q group aligned with Trump’s movement. To the media, Q was the latest shiny object to chase around, as they did with Stormy and Avenatti a few years ago. Despite their obsession with the incorrectly named “QAnon” and the FBI’s warning that this is a domestic terrorism threat, as of yet, not a single member of the Q group has been identified.

If FBI sleuths can investigate whether the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs was politically motivated because she sang at Biden’s inauguration, or if a NASCAR garage door handle is racist, surely they could have identified by now the so-called domestic terrorists known only by the 17th letter of the alphabet.

The Q group promised a coming storm, of “biblical” proportions, referring to the movie “White Squall” with the theme of “Where we go one we go all,” or in Q lexicon appearing at political rallies, “WWG1WGA”.

YouTube screen grab

We were told both elections and law and order were “safeguarded” and to trust Sessions, Barr, Durham, and “the plan,” whatever the plan was. How has that all worked out?

We are now into the second month of the Biden administration, witnessing a rapid decline in Biden’s cognition and ability to speak publicly, instead babbling incoherently in a manner that shows the world that while the lights may be on in the Oval Office, no one is home.

The only storm is what Trump dove into on day one of his presidency, when calls for impeachment began minutes after his inauguration. Two unsuccessful attempts were made, with assistance from cranks within his own political party.

His own agencies including the FBI, DOJ, and CIA had their own storm planned, illegally spying on Trump’s campaign, transition, and administration. They spied and wiretapped Trump and his circle, they fraudulently manufactured evidence to obtain FISA warrants, and destroyed real evidence as in phones and emails.

This was all cheered on by print, digital, and social media, political operatives rather than arbiters of truth. We trusted Barr and Durham. Barr is retired, playing his bagpipes, serving up only one spygate indictment of a mid-level FBI attorney who received a slap on the wrist. Barr acknowledged “spying did occur” but like his predecessor, did nothing about it.

Durham recently resigned his position as U.S. Attorney yet continues as special counsel. How long will that last? When Merrick Garland is confirmed as Attorney General, want to bet he either shuts down the special counsel investigation or changes the scope to look at Trump’s taxes instead?

Garland will claim it’s a witch hunt and that America needs to move on. Circle-Back Psaki will repeat this to her stenographers in the White House press corps and the media will praise Garland for his wisdom and bravery.

Nothing will come of any Hunter Biden investigations, past or present, despite him still being invested in a Chinese firm while his father is president.

His laptop will join Anthony Weiner’s laptop and Hillary Clinton’s missing emails in an unmarked box on the top shelf of one of many rows of shelves in some nondescript warehouse.

No one will question the origins of a Chinese virus conveniently unleashed to destroy Trump’s booming economy ahead of an election. Or how the virus provided an excuse for state governors or courts to change, unconstitutionally, election laws favoring mail in ballots which could conveniently be “found” in the wee hours of election night in just the right amount to swing a few key states from the Trump to Biden column.

So much for “safeguarding” the election. Congress and U.S. courts have no interest in examining a fraudulent election, instead using a preplanned riot on the U.S. Capitol as an excuse to quickly certify the election results, blame Trump once again, and try to prevent him from ever running for elected office in the future.

Such a lack of curiosity from the Washington D.C. ruling class and their court eunuchs, also known as the media. They are far more interested in Ted Cruz chaperoning a group of teenage girls to Cancun or Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past tweets than a rigged and stolen election.

This storm blew only one way, blowing Trump out of Washington D.C. and his supporters out of their jobs, reputations, and ability to exercise their free speech rights.

Some storm. Despite promises of a coming “storm,” we had a never ending “calm before the storm” -- it seems the calm bit never ended, and the storm harmlessly sputtered out to sea. The only “pain coming” was for Trump and his supporters being thwarted at every turn, never given a fair shake, and harassed for supporting Trump.

We hear that the military is in control and that the Biden presidency is a actually movie set. Sure thing. Meanwhile the executive orders roll out, cancelling every bit of good Trump brought to America. Biden’s cabinet nominees resemble the characters in the Star Wars cantina scene.

The only movie we are watching is Being There, with Joe Biden playing the role of simpleminded Chance. The odds of Trump having some plan dwindle with every passing day of open borders, gender confusion, and selling out America to her foreign adversaries.

I am all for optimism but if it is February and you are waiting for a pony under the Christmas tree, it’s time to move on. I’ll happily eat crow if I am wrong, and Trump is magically inaugurated on March 4 as some predict. But in the meantime, stop with the coming storm already. It’s only a light breeze, not even enough to turn the blades of a Biden windmill.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.

Image: Screen shot from video posted by Awaken Connects Channel, via shareable YouTube