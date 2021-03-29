No Storm, No Reckoning, No Nothing

For years we have been hearing about a coming storm. It was to be biblical and would bring pain to members of the deep state ruling class who, after exposure, would not be able to walk down the streets.

The storm was to begin with spygate, a coordinated effort among top officials in the nation’s justice and intelligence agencies, to prevent Donald Trump’s election; then after failing, to undermine his transition, cripple his presidency, then stop his reelection, the latter goals achieved.

Then there were crimes against humanity: child abuse, trafficking, and the like, all to be exposed via the Anthony Weiner laptop or the Jeffrey Epstein cabal. Both seem distant memories now. In fact, we are now going in the opposite direction with the Biden administration suspending FBI background checks for migrant children caregivers.

We have lived in the “calm before the storm” for years and to this day it remains calm. There are no storm clouds building, nothing on the horizon. The forecast is for sunshine and a light breeze, only enough to supposedly knock President Biden to the ground three times while he feebly attempted to ascend a short staircase.

YouTube screen grab

Many of us, myself included, thought there would be an eventual reckoning. We believed this was one of President Trump’s primary goals as president, to drain the swamp. He made it clear before he was even elected what his intentions were. From a speech in October 2016,

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense. This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government. For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds. This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system.

So, what happened? Was Trump blowing smoke? I don’t think so. Or was he hopelessly outnumbered, enemies everywhere, within his own political party and even among his inner circle? Was he Gulliver tied down by a bunch of Lilliputians, each one ineffectual but in unison enough to keep Trump the giant pinned down?

Those claiming to be in the know have been promising big things ahead. From Sean Hannity’s incessant “tick tocks” to ace reporter John Solomon’s constant predictions of indictments from John Durham, both as US Attorney and then as Special Counsel.

In July of 2020, John Solomon reported, “DOJ activity indicates John Durham preparing indictments.” Last May, almost a year ago, Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) said on Fox News he expects Durham’s report in “two to three months.”

Let’s see, that would have been last August. Any report? Any indictments? The only reports were from Dr Fauci and the medical establishment arbitrarily deciding how many masks we should wear and how many feet we need to be apart from each other.

This past January, Solomon told us, “Durham is building a small number of indictments.” Maybe yes, maybe no. Such “building” is going the way of American infrastructure, crumbling while politicians of both parties promise to rebuild it, instead only building an unsustainable national debt.

This is not to bash John Solomon, one of few genuine journalists in the country, unlike the court eunuchs of cable and network news who act more like Democrat press secretaries than actual reporters. Perhaps Solomon’s sources were from the enigmatic and now vanished Q group.

This group, supposedly a small gaggle of military intelligence insiders, were providing a glimpse behind the Trump curtain, explaining current events, and predicting future “storms”. Was this group ever real and legitimate or just an intelligence community psyop to keep Trump supporters hopeful and distracted from the soft coup of the past four years?

Now it’s the left chasing the incorrectly termed “QAnon”, with an HBO special and serving as a bogeyman hiding under the beds of CNN anchors. If Solomon and others forecasting a storm from Durham, basing their predictions on Q drops, that would explain why there was no pony under the Christmas tree, despite assurances to the contrary.

Even President Trump is questioning the exalted John Durham. Just days ago, Trump asked, “Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?”

Good question, one many of us have been asking. Attorney General Barr, who appointed Durham special counsel, believes spying “did occur” on the Trump campaign. Barr retired with his bagpipes and spying was swept under the rug.

The spygate coconspirators are all running free, with university teaching appointments or cable news gigs, some worming their way back into the Biden administration, like John Carlin, who lied to the FISA court, and is now back at main Justice.

The sole indictment was Kevin Clinesmith, a low level FBI attorney who fabricated evidence, and only received probation. Some reckoning.

There is no shadow Trump government, controlled by the military, under devolution or secret executive orders. Deep state actors are not at Gitmo or appearing in public as body doubles or CGI creations. No one is wearing an ankle bracelet.

Biden and the Democrats are running the show, his feebleness of mind and body on full display, mocking Trump and his supporters as losers to a Chauncey Gardiner president. They opened the southern border floodgates, transforming America as Obama promised, pushing the great reset with little if any pushback from elected Republicans.

The longer this goes on, damaging and socializing the country, the harder it will be to stop or reverse. Are we still to “trust the plan”?

Will Trump run in 2024? Who knows? As Hillary Clinton would say, “What difference, at this point, does it make?” If the ruling class stole an election from a sitting president, and is in process of changing election law to make their cheating entirely legal, what chance does Trump have running against a deep state incumbent?

Did Trump “let this all happen” as some claim to wake up the population, the proverbial “red pill”? Was it his intention to allow America to be destroyed to make a point? Will the ruling class ever give up their newfound power? To paraphrase Q, where Democrats go one, they go all.

Tom Clancy said, “The difference between fiction and reality? Fiction has to make sense.” Fiction is a coming storm, Trump and the military riding to the rescue along with a slew of Durham indictments. There is no evidence of this happening and it doesn’t make sense. Reality is Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer and Fauci in charge, and as depressing as that is, it makes sense as it is today’s reality.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.