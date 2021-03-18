Illegal Immigration’s Consequences Are the Pits

Who had “building even more temporary housing for illegals at the border” on their bingo card?

As a modern, civilized, peace-loving country, we understand that our stability and security depend, in part, on stable and secure neighbors and allies. Joe “no crisis on my border” Biden and the Democrats are enriching the cartels, thereby destabilizing our neighbors and allies.

Biden and his team are also fueling debt bondage, human trafficking, cartel warfare and massacres, rape and assault on vulnerable women and children, and more sophisticated drug production in Mexico. It may take a few more months of multiple hundreds of thousands streaming across the border, but soon it will be apparent that the left’s thoughtless pandering will overwhelm the very American cities that put them in office.

As of 2019, the Census Bureau estimated that there were 45 million foreign-born persons in the United States. That’s quite a powerful draw for others to immigrate to the U.S. I call it the bungee effect. Due to numerical limitations, a little more than 1 million immigrants are officially admitted every year. There are over 3.5 million waiting for their immigrant visas, and over 1 million pending asylum cases to be adjudicated.

Estimates are that around 15 million illegal aliens reside in the U.S. They’re obviously getting by. This only enhances the bungee effect and encourages potential migrants to jump the legal entry lines. Over the past couple of years, Joe and the Dems have tightened that bungee cord to a dangerous level.

On June 27, 2019, Joe & Co. raised their hands and signaled to the world that, should one of them become President, that person would provide free healthcare to illegal migrants. In their party platform, Democrats announced they would stop immigration enforcement activities broadly across many sectors and would pave a pathway to our streets of gold for those illegally resident in the U.S.

Good Ol’ Joe signed an executive order restoring asylum processing at the border, exchanging Trump’s successful “catch and throw back into line” process for the former “catch and release” practice. One effect of this is that sick illegals who are caught and released are not tested for SARS-CoV2. That’s some real compassion there.

And now, thanks in large part to Nancy’s delaying tactics, $1,400 each is flowing to an untold number of illegals. Zing! Hundreds of thousands are now surging toward our borders; many millions are seriously contemplating that move. The powerful snap-back of that too-tight cord will be felt not just here, but across the world.

Todd Bensman, Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, recently wrote about the smuggling cartels’ efforts to manage this surge. Travelers pay $2,000 to $10,000 to get across Mexico and the border. Those coming from abroad pay far more for their entire trip. His recent investigations bear out a Rand Corporation study of a couple of years ago. Smuggling people pays almost as well as smuggling drugs. Billions of dollars a year flowing into the cartels' coffers. Thanks, libsiders.

Jaeson Jones, former Commander of the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center and Captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counter-terrorism Division, was interviewed on a newly released video. The information he shared is alarming.

The entire border is controlled by one cartel or another; all potential illegal immigrants must pay to pass. Human traffickers force travelers into years of bondage to pay off their debts. Rape and abuse along the way are routine. Murder is not uncommon. Mexico has been corrupted and continues to be destabilized by the vast and powerful criminality these organizations manage.

Some of the largest and most violent of these cartels are operating in dozens of other countries. Surely their ability to globalize their operations into other regions of the world is sustained by this rising influx of funding. They have the Progressives to thank for these expanding opportunities.

Bensman is also the author of the recently released book America’s Covert Border War: The Untold Story of the Nation’s Battle to Prevent Jihadist Infiltration. Not only are potential friends part of this mass movement to our heartland, but so are declared enemies. Relaxing border enforcement will only multiply the potential for our failure in this frightening scenario.

According to the Pew Research Center, 60% of all illegal aliens reside in just 20 metropolitan areas, all of which voted blue in 2020. So, how about it, California? If 500,000 more show up by summer, will there be enough water and sewer capacity in your largest cities to take on another 2.5 million flushes each day? How about a million or two more new residents by the end of 2022? Where are the housing and the food, and where are the doctors and nurses to handle all this?

The flood will crash over the sanctuary cities and states like a series of tsunamis. The Dems’ staunchest supporters will see their cities become even more of a dystopian nightmare than they already are. False document vendors and immigration legal services will flourish. Medical and educational infrastructure will falter. Overcrowded housing and exhausted community services will abound.

Will there be a lost generation morphing eventually into a permanent underclass as newly arrived young people opt not for education but to try to work? I predict that the market for used cars will explode putting more dangerous vehicles back on the road. So too will disease, drug use, and trafficking, and felonies. Construction code and workplace safety may be negatively impacted when more and more folks unfamiliar with first-world standards are hired on.

Never mind the clashes that will arise between our college-educated snowflakes and the streets full of those who haven’t mastered wokish. Agribusiness will clamor for more water as agricultural labor will be plentiful. Entry-level jobs for natives and legal immigrants will dry up. Despair, suicide, and drug use will continue to rise as it has under recent restrictions. I believe debt slavery will increase exponentially.

Taking the discussion beyond the virus, Biden’s very dark winter may last a very long time. He did tell us that things will get worse before they get better.

Author’s credit - Anony Mee is a retired public servant.

IMAGE: Illegal aliens on the U.S. border. YouTube screengrab.