Hate Crimes are White Boogeyman Chum

When I heard about the Atlanta Asian massage parlor shootings last week, my immediate thought was, Here come more hate crime lies, at the exploitative expense of the dead.

There's no evidence that the alleged killer was motivated by anti-Asian animus.

Annually, 85–90 percent of murders and non-fatal acts of violence are committed by those in the 18- to 64-year-old age bracket (based on known information about the offenders).

With hate crimes, the FBI categorizes known offenders in two groups: 18 and over and those under 18.

Let's apply the 18- to 64-year-old figure to hate crimes. According to the U.S. Census, there are 170 million whites age 18–64 and 25 million blacks. That's nearly 7 times more whites than blacks in 18–64 bracket.

Per the FBI's most recent hate crime data, from 2019, Asians are approximately 2 times more likely to be the victim of a hate crime perpetrated by a black than a white.

How did I conclude this? Ninety-five whites committed a hate crime against Asians, and blacks committed 30; 95 divided by 30 is 3.2, and 7 divided by 3.2 is slightly more than 2.

One out of every approximate 833,000 blacks committed an anti-Asian hate crime (25 million divided by 30); one out of every 1.79 million whites committed the same (170 million divided by 95).

The DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) never reveals this. Black privilege — yes or no?

Jews and Muslims Have Been Duped

The FBI defines a hate crime as "a traditional offense like murder, arson, or vandalism with an added element of bias. For the purposes of collecting statistics, the FBI has defined a hate crime as a 'criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.'"

As a data and numbers obsessive, I prefer that the FBI track hate crimes over not tracking them. Having said that, I've always been ambivalent about defined hate crimes, which the FBI began tracking in 1995, predominately because our mostly worthless DMIC utilizes these crimes as anti-white chum.

Applying again the 18- to 64-year-old, and 170 million/25 million, demographics, let's determine if Jews and Muslims — both of whom vote Democrat 70 percent, or more, of the time — should be more fearful of dopes who dress up like Conan the Barbarian at the U.S. Capitol (the DMIC's anointed de facto leader of Aryan supremacy) or of blacks.

Whites committed 172 hate crimes against Jews, whereas blacks committed 37; one out of every 988,372 whites committed an anti-Jewish hate crime, while one out of every 675,675 blacks did the same. The math shows that blacks commit anti-Jewish hate crimes nearly 5 times more frequently than do whites: 988,372 divided by 675,675 equals 1.46; 7 divided by 1.46 equals 4.8.

Whites committed 108 anti-Muslim hate crimes, whereas blacks committed 38; one out of every 1,574,074 whites committed this type of crime, while one out of every 657,894 blacks did the same. The math shows that blacks commit anti-Muslim hate crimes nearly 3 times more frequently than do whites.

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey never reveal this. Black privilege — yes or no?

One out of every 128,301 whites committed an anti-black hate crime, whereas one out of every 78,616 blacks committed an anti-white hate crime. The math shows that black lives matter more to whites than do white lives to blacks.

One out of every 858,585 whites committed an anti-white hate crime, whereas one out of every 215,517 blacks committed an anti-black hate crime.

Black lives matter less to blacks than to whites. Black lives matter — until they don't.

By the way, data about Hispanic-committed crimes is more complicated than for blacks and whites; most likely, Hispanics are in between whites and blacks.

The Aggrieved Victim Industrial Complex

Let's be honest: most don't care about numbers, evidence, data, math, and contextually correct facts. Most zealously embrace their opinions, because no one has to ever defend his opinion.

Hence why hate crimes narratives, carefully cultivated by the DMIC, are so necessary to keep the eyes of aggrieved members of their respective minority groups on the prize: payback against whites.

Democracy, to Democrats, is not about positive change or progress; it is about leveraging the aggrieved, who believe they are victims and powerless, to outnumber, overtake, and overwhelm their opposition.

Even though the base of the Democratic Party is affluent whites, the messaging of being aggrieved is more convincingly delivered by minorities: Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Ilhan Omar, Pete Buttigieg, Charles Schumer, and Barack Obama (although Obama is cheating, as he's only half-minority).

Equality? Nah, these Democrats are hot to trot in pursuit of bloodthirsty vengeance. Inequality is the new equality. It is whites who deserve to be manacled — branded with a hot iron, as is done for livestock before they're fattened up for slaughter.

Because America is a young nation, there are more years in our history in which minorities (including women) were last-class citizens than truly equally protected under our Constitution than not. The grift is this: get the aggrieved to seek pounds of flesh from whites, who, they believe, are indifferent to the genuine past sins committed against minorities.

Democrats have honed their tactics over a century. They get minorities to view America not through the lens of being an American, but through the lens of an aggrieved, victimized, and dependent minority. The demographic doesn't matter: black, Jew, gay, Muslim, Hispanic — all are conditioned, like Pavlovian dogs, into an aggrieved reality in which they are the latest in a national lineage of subjugated serfs. The members of these minority groups who view the country through the lens of an American are ostracized by other members of their respective minority demographic. Per capita, aggrieved minorities are the easiest to train à la Pavlov; they are kept satiated with a steady diet of white boogeymen.

Reality is objective. Democracy — an exercise in the malignant versus the mostly benign — pits those who know that reality is objective against those aggrieved into believing that reality is fluid and malleable. Democrats do well with minorities because they segregate them into unique castes of victimhood, and Republicans are mostly petrified to engage minorities. Hate crimes affirm the Stockholm syndrome pervasive in 70-plus percent of all minorities; some Democrats openly salivate over the projection of a declining white population. Yes, with hundreds of millions of whites in the U.S., some will be aggrieved, but there is not a singular white I know who cheers for any reduced minority population.

I'll conclude with one last comparison. Do you concur that murder is the most hateful of all hate crimes? In 2019, there were 16,425 murders nationwide (2020 murder totals are not yet finalized, but I am certain they will be horrifying). Whites committed 4,728 (29 percent) of these, and blacks, 6,425 (39.6 percent).

One out of every 35,956 whites committed murder, whereas one out of every 3,891 blacks did the same.

But worry not: the DMIC and our federal law enforcement agencies are diligently investigating the idiot who waved the Confederate flag at the Capitol this past January 6.

Rich Logis is author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat: How to Make America Grown-up Again. He can be reached at OpinionsAreWorthless.com and Twitter at @RichLogis.

