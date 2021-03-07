China vs. the USA: Old War, New Tactics

China is and has been at war with the US. This war is as intentional as and more damaging than Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. While no bombs have dropped and no rounds have been fired, nothing can camouflage China's decades-long war on the U.S.

In 1998, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) published Unrestrictive Warfare. Its main premise, after they studied the intricacy of Operation Desert Storm, was that no country could financially or technology-wise compete with or be victorious against the U.S. in a traditional force-on-force war. Unrestrictive Warfare asserts for a country (like China) to defeat the US, future wars would be based on nonviolent methods via financial influence, political bribery, industrial espionage, theft of intellectual property, and other non-traditional means.

The new administration's reversal of all actions by President Trump indicates that the new administration may not be aware of the danger. A major question needs to be asked: is the Biden administration defending the U.S. against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?

Robert Spalding's Stealth War documents the CCP's war against the U.S. as it takes advantage of U.S. technology and open society. Spalding, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, was the senior defense official at U.S. Embassy in Beijing and was director of strategic planning at the National Security Council. Stealth War details China's fleecing of the U.S. by financially incentivizing our politicians and business leaders more focused on their personal gains and the corporate bottom line than on national security interests.

Spalding gives examples of how China conquers without violence, as cited in Unrestrictive Warfare.

The World Bank funds China for its One Belt, One Road program due to its status as an "undeveloped" nation. China finances and (by importing Chinese-only labor) builds infrastructure projects in third-world nations and later obligates these nations as captive markets to buy its "Made in China" goods.

Domestically, China has completed numerous "ghost" cities where high-rise apartment buildings built for more than sixty-four million people sit vacant. Due to quantitative easing, Western/U.S. banks funded these projects, whereupon China's central bank buys U.S. government bonds in return for regular interest payments. While each (empty) apartment has a book value of $100,000, its true market value is closer to $20,000. Invariably, when these loans default, our banks will be short-changed as the apartments are sold at a reduced rate to Chinese families, who will have brand new apartments built and paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

Just as damaging are U.S.-based multinationals that place business interests ahead of national security. They defend the actions of China because they have factories in China exploiting employees to work in slave-like conditions. China allows these U.S. companies to re-invest their profits only in China and requires them to surrender intellectual property rights in the name of joint ventures and technology transfers.

Taking advantage of crony capitalism is the same plan Hitler had for the U.S. in 1940. Hitler gave exclusive rights to new markets in conquered countries, as documented in William Stevenson's A Man Called Intrepid. Hitler originally had no intention of land combat with the U.S., as he wanted to control the U.S. by exerting financial and economic influence on business and political leaders.

U.S. politicians are not immune to the influence of China, as the Unrestrictive Warfare tactics and Spalding's book imply.

Secretary of state Tony Blinken has been deferential to China in both his private and his public service. As Obama's deputy secretary of state, Blinken slowed arms sales to $1.7 billion to a democratic Taiwan to appease the CCP (compared to Trump's $16.9 billion in the last two years of his administration to Taiwan). In a September 2020 speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Blinken stated that decoupling from China would be a mistake. As a private citizen after his time in the Obama administration, Blinken was the managing director of Joe Biden's Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. During that time, donations from China totaled $67 million, and Blinken has not explained the source of the anonymous $22 million in Chinese donations, to include a one-time grant of $14 million in May 2018. By U.S. law, Blinken and Hunter Biden, who was a member of the Center, should have registered under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) but never did. Why not?

National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell is an East Asia specialist whose proposals have not promoted U.S. national security interests. As the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs under Obama-Biden, he did not prevent, deter, or slow down the CCP's building of military ramparts and airfields in the South China Sea, which violate international maritime rules and threaten the freedom of navigation from Singapore to Taiwan to Japan. Furthermore, he was one of the 100 signatories of an open letter entitled "China Is Not an Enemy," published on July 3, 2019, which stated, "We do not believe Beijing is an economic or an existential national security threat."

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell is a member the House Intelligence Committee and has been caught in a honey trap with a Chinese spy. Neither the speaker of the House nor other Democrats have called for his ouster from the committee, nor for an investigation.

The Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is married into a Chinese family with ties to the CCP. McConnell received a $5- to $25-million gift from Gordon SC Chao upon his marriage to Chao's daughter, Elaine Chao. Gordon SC Chao is the founder of Foremost Group, one of the largest shipping conglomerates in the world, whose ships were built by China State Shipbuilding, a China state-owned enterprise. A July 5, 2019 New York Times article cited that 72% of the freight carried by Foremost Group goes directly to China. The elder Chao was a classmate at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the mid-1930s with Jiang Zemin, China's supreme leader from 1993 to 2003; both of them have maintained close ties into their later years. McConnell's sister-in law, Angela Chao, is now the chairman of Foremost Group and also is a director of the board of Bank of China, the state-owned bank of China.

Prior to assuming his role as National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan addressed the Sydney, Australia based think tank Lowy Institute in 2017. Sullivan stated, "We [the U.S.] need to strike a middle course—one that encourages China's rise[.]"

As for the president? Joe Biden's family (brother James and son Hunter) has been given favorable business deals with China. Should the depth of China's infiltration of the First Family be scrutinized?

To circle back, China is waging a war against the U.S. via unconventional, non-traditional means, and our politicians and business leaders are oblivious to this. China is a closed country with no freedoms, entirely controlled by the CCP. The Chinese communists abide by no international agreements for fair trade and no transparency in accounting, nor do they follow any standards for worker rights, consumer protections, or environmental assurances. Our government should be filled with people who recognize the danger this poses on our nation and have the vision and the strategy to defend our freedom-loving democracy.

Image via Max Pixel.