Can Liberalism Survive Science?

So, you believe in science, eh? Excellent, so do I. At the core of this science-thinking is the acceptance of the fact that there is reality. Thus, there are a finite number of things which are true and an infinite number of things which aren’t -- and our beliefs, opinions, and desires have no impact on this.

All “science-folks” accept these as rather self-evident truths -- yet many of these same people also profess to holding liberal views -- even though modern progressivism is premised on many things which simple aren’t true -- which contradict reality.

This isn’t a political or philosophical issue but rather a reality issue.

Let start with their insistence on classifying and grouping individuals -- the only real unit of humanity -- based on a handful of traits or behaviors and acting as though these groups -- their own creation -- are actually real in some physical sense.

Black, white, people of color, rich, poor, Hispanic, Latino, Latinx, conservative, liberal, Republican, Democrat, gay, straight, Trump-supporters, Trump-haters, left-handed, right-handed -- these groupings of individuals are almost endless.

They then “give” these imaginary groups motives, emotions, beliefs, action, and life. If the creators “like” the group, these all will be framed in a positive light. If the groups are “bad,” they will be framed in a negative light.

In effect they act as little gods who have the ability to shape reality. Where they obtained this power is never revealed.

At is core though, the basis for all these groups is rooted in circular logic where the only consistent fact for every member is that they are part of this group. Blacks are black because they are black. Whites are white because they are white. And on and on it goes.

And speaking of their seemingly never-ending focus on race -- it too is a false concept. The science on this is clear, there is no such thing as human "races" -- black, white, Asian -- all an illusion based on a failed and disproven scientific theory from hundreds of years ago.

There are only individuals and they aren’t defined by a handful of visible physical features or where their most recent ancestors came from. Built into this sick thinking is a return to the disgusting racist belief that “it’s in the blood” and even “collective guilt.”

What is in the blood is never determined -- although if they like you it will be positive traits, if not it will be negative. It must be nice to be a god and to have the power to do this.

Their latest assault on human reality is their strange fascination -- bordering on obsession -- with the mental disorder of gender dysphoria, or as it is more commonly called, transgenderism. Yet the science on this is clear: there is no such thing as a transgendered person. They don’t and can’t exist. This is a mental issue, not a physical one.

This progressive assault on reality -- all while shouting “I believe in science” -- is a wonder to behold.

Conservatives and libertarians -- let’s end the charade and stop treating these made-up groups as if they are real. When we do a great deal of liberal thinking falls apart. Ridding liberalism of their god-like abilities turns many -- most? -- of their beliefs into the childish rantings of an immature mind.

Conservatives, please stop participating in this unseemly game. Let us embrace the beauty of the individual -- in all of our varied shapes, sizes, colors, behaviors, and beliefs -- and stop the madness of arguing as though these various made-up groups are real, living things. They aren’t.

Yes, I know most conservatives already believe this but until we stop speaking with liberals as if these groups do exist, we will continue to lose.

I truly do “believe in science” and it is far past time to demand all participants in the debate do the same. Otherwise, we are playing a fool’s game that is certain to end poorly for us all.

John Conlin is an expert in organizational design and change. He also holds a BS in Earth Sciences and an MBA and is the founder and President of E.I.C. Enterprises, www.eicenterprises.org, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to spreading the truth here and around the world, primarily through K-12 education. He has been published in American Greatness, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, American Thinker, the Houston Chronicle, and the Denver Post among others.