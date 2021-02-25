When Will American Jews Wake Up?

The Red-Green Alliance of radical leftists and Islamic jihadists have the same goal of destroying America. As such, it has been a continuing conundrum why liberal Jews support such groups' philosophies.

The question of why Jews vote against their own self-interest was analyzed in Norman Podhoretz's 2009 book Why Are Jews Liberals? One overriding reason was that most liberal Jews claim their liberalism stems "from the commandments of Judaism or more broadly the 'spirit' of the Jewish 'religious tradition.'" They often mention the term tzedakah.

But tzedakah, which means righteousness, is not social justice. Liberal Jews have taken the left-wing notion of social justice and have distorted the idea of tzedakah to align with radical left-wing ideology. Social justice involves but is not limited to "restrictions on free speech; restrictions on due process protections; support for the Black Lives Matter movement; mass release of criminals from prison; open borders; [and] race and sex preferences in education and employment." This is not Jewish teaching at all.

Also, "support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction [BDS] movement is part of the social justice creed, and mob violence is advocated to enforce any and all of these objectives" -- hardly Torah mandates.

Hence, to liberal Jews, affirmative action which rests on the premise that racism must be used to end racism is allegedly mandated by their interpretation of Jewish beliefs. Consequently, Rabbi Sidney Schwartz of the Institute for Jewish Leadership and Values in 2008 asked "[i]sn't it obvious that social justice is the primary mandate of Judaism?"

And herein is the "fatal flaw of those liberal Jews who would cite Jewish law as the reason for the embrace of leftwing ideology. If the theory were valid, the Orthodox would be the most liberal sector of the Jewish community since they are the most familiar with the Jewish religious tradition and whose lives are the most shaped by its commandments." Yet, the Orthodox "oppose the politically correct liberal positions taken by most other American Jews -- precisely because these positions conflict with Jewish law," i.e., positive euthanasia, premarital sex, unequal justice under the law.

Podhoretz maintains that Jewish liberals are embracing views that are actually in conflict with the teachings of Judaism.

For most American Jews, "liberalism is not… merely a necessary component of Jewishness; it is the very essence of being a Jew. Nor is it a 'substitute for religion'; it is a religion in its own right, complete with its own catechism and its own dogmas and... obdurately resistant to facts that undermine its claims and promises."

Dennis Prager states that "[d]espite their secularism, Jews may be the most religious ethnic group in the world. The problem is that their religion is rarely Judaism; rather it is every 'ism' of the Left."

Thus, it is a challenge "to shake a liberal Jew's belief in the Left and in the Democratic Party" especially when the Jew asserts that his liberal views are entirely the product of rational inquiry. Yet, when the views are held up to scrutiny, they fall apart. It needs to be emphasized that in voting left, "Jews are actually voting against the interests of the poor and the underdogs of our society."

Moreover, Rabbi Seymour Siegel states that "[l]iberalism expects Jews… to yield their own interests for the sake of 'progress' and 'justice' even when the Jewish community will be harmed."

The Biden administration has fully embraced the Critical Race Theory -- an ideology that states that one race is clearly not worthy and must be shamed and demeaned because of its melanin level. Echoes of Nazism, anyone?

Then consider that Biden, who imbibed Obama's belief system, is busy installing radical jihadists to carry out anti-Semitic policies. Joe Biden, "whose biggest bundlers included the Iran Lobby, ended support for American allies fighting the Houthis" and removed the group from the list of designated foreign terrorist organizations. The Houthis' motto is, “Death to America.” The motto of Iran’s Houthi Jihadis is, "Allahu Akbar, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews, Victory to Islam."

Joe Biden's nominee for undersecretary of civilian security, democracy, and human rights, Uzra Zeya "played a key role in assembling a book claiming the nefarious influence of the 'Israel lobby.'" As a staffer, Zeya worked for the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, "a staunchly anti-Israel publishing group that promoted claims about Jewish media control and dual loyalty to Israel."

Moreover, Biden has chosen Hady Amr as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel-Palestine. A year after 9/11, Hady Amr wrote that he "was inspired by the Palestinian intifada" as he discussed his work as the national coordinator of the anti-Israel Middle East Justice Network. In essence, "Biden’s move puts Amr, who has repeatedly advocated for a deal with Hamas, and worked closely with a terror state [Qatar] that serves as a major backer of Hamas, in a key policy [making] position."

David Wurmser asserts that "Joe Biden has named notorious anti-Semites and Israel-haters to key national security posts."

This dangerous process of normalizing anti-Semitism, especially on the far Left, thereby validating it, has now moved the very pinnacles of power in the United States. Regrettably, the Biden Administration is oblivious to this problem and is allowing leftist radicals to place notorious anti-Semites and Israel haters in key national security posts.

It would appear that the cognitively compromised Biden is being influenced by Barack Obama and his allies. After all, the Muslim Brotherhood, which advocates for the extermination of Israel and the Islamic jihadist infiltration of America, was always welcome to the Obama White House.

Moreover the Obama-era official Ben Rhodes recently invoked anti-Semitic tropes in an anti-Israel tirade. That he is a Holocaust Memorial Museum board member tells more about the Holocaust Memorial Museum. Mourn for dead Jews but distort the truth about those who wish to live safely as Jews in Israel.

In addition, the Biden administration is tapping Maher Bitar to be the senior director for intelligence programs at the National Security Council. In fact, Bitar spent his college years as an executive board member of the Students for Justice in Palestine, and he organized events at Georgetown featuring Hamas speakers who advocated for terrorism Thus, Bitar who spent years at the forefront of efforts to boycott Israel and has called Israel an apartheid state, would be "coordinating the intelligence content the president sees."

Whatever the reason, i.e., political payoff, true ignorance, or personal animus to Jews and Israel, Biden is filling his administration with many who have strongly anti-Jewish or pro-BDS positions despite the fact that the BDS movement is blatantly anti-Semitic.

When will the liberal Jews finally renounce the Democratic Party of Jihad that has at its helm, people who despise them? Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib embrace outright anti-Semitism. Yet Jews remain besotted to liberalism and mute in the face of their vicious attacks.

Rabbi Berel Wein has written that "[o]ne of the tested methods of discovering whether the deadly gas methane is present in a coal mine is to place a canary in the suspected area. If the canary dies from the... undetectable gas, then everyone clears out of that mine posthaste. The canary is the forecaster of things to come, whether pleasant or unpleasant."

Sadly, "in the history of civilization, the Jewish people have performed the role of being the canary in the mine. How the world treats the Jewish people - and especially now the State of Israel, eerily forecasts future world conflicts - certainly for the Western world."

American Jewry -- when will you wake up?

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com

