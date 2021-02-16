What Were They Thinking?

I have a question, now that President Trump has not been removed from office in the Senate. Oh gosh, he had already removed himself January 20.

What were the Democrats thinking? What possible advantage could be obtained by kicking Donald Trump in the rear after he had left office?

And what was Nikki Haley -- and her advisors -- thinking when she stepped away from former President Trump? Who thinks that a moderate will have a chance for the GOP nomination in 2024 after Four More Years of cancel culture?

And what were the #NeverTrump people and the Lincoln Project thinking in their plan “to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump and defeat all Republicans in close races running for re-election in the United States Senate?” Did they really think that they could go back to the good old days of “kinder gentler” Bushism? Or kill the populist-nationalist movement that is springing up all over the world?

Here’s another one. Seems like the Democrats all vote as one these days: on impeachment, and probably on all the COVID stimulus loot-and-plunder bills coming down the pike. What are they thinking when all the Democrats can be whipped into voting as one?

What was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thinking when she crashed the House managers’ postmortem news conference to vent her rage over the acquittal of former President Trump? Oh, I forgot: it’s the universal human right of women to “share their feelings.” Silly me!

And what are the Democrats thinking with their H.R.1 bill, the For The People Act, that would impose at a federal level all the Democratic wish-list of same-day registration, mail-in balloting, on-line registration -- and statehood for the District of Columbia? As I keep saying, I thought that Judis and Teixeira in The Emerging Democratic Majority had settled that for all time. So why do Democrats keep needing to change the rules to make it easier for that emerging majority to vote?

And what was the “secret bipartisan coalition” thinking when they decided, according to Molly Ball and Time, that they needed to “save the election?” Now John Derbyshire, mathematician-extraordinaire, asks:

Does the Ruling Class really mean “save the election from a Trump victory”?

Yes of course they do. And you know that, and they know that you know; but they don’t care.

Actually, I don’t think that the Ruling Class was even thinking about “us” in that Time article. I think they were anxious to tell the folks with the BLM yardsigns: look at us woke heroes!

And I don’t think that the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi were really thinking strategically when they decided to do Impeachment 2.0 on Trump. I think they were doing their Greta Thunberg “How Dare You” teenage pout, outraged that Katniss Everdeen from District 12 dared -- dared -- to profane the sacred space of the rulers’ Capitol.

I don’t think that any of these Ruling Class Lord High Everything Else characters are thinking. They are just still reacting to the unthinkable fact of Trump and the Commoner Rebellion. And really, they don’t know what to do, except crack down on the peasants.

Then there is Mark Bauerlein at American Greatness who advises us to go read Marx on class warfare. Because we are in a class war.

Conservatives don’t like to think of themselves as a class. They reject Marx’s definition of history as class struggle. Life isn’t 100 percent economic and human beings have souls that transcend politics. OK -- but the Woke don’t care. They treat you as a class, and it works. They target your livelihood, so you better start thinking about a better response than “That’s not right.”

Funny thing. About a year ago I wrote up A Commoner Manifesto. Here is how it begins.

A spectre is haunting the liberal elite -- the spectre of the Commoners. All the powers of the liberal establishment have entered into a secular alliance to exorcise this spectre: liberal left and Islamic extremists, left-wing professors and Hollywood moguls, Democratic politicians and government unions, feminists and gays, tech lords and social justice warriors.

Yeah, and that was way before the election. Read the whole thing.

It’s really amazing how easy it is to take Marx’s Communist Manifesto and rework it into a Deplorables Manifesto. As Faulkner (!) wrote , history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes.

You want a class war? Here’s what Trump said to the American Commoner after Acquittal 2.0:

Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

But what is Chief Pelosi of the Kapitol Keystone Kopettes thinking? Not much. But she sure knows how to “share” her feelings.

