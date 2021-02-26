The Democrats Are Not Governing

Let’s just state this unequivocally right up front: The Democrats have no interest in governing the country with the aim of enhancing the country’s fortunes for the benefit of the entire population. Instead, the Democrats have two aims and they’re quite clear to anyone who is paying even the most casual attention:

Pander to their selected special-interest groups with over-the-top rulings and executive orders for the express purpose of buying their votes and hopefully cementing future electoral victories. Undo every possible policy put in place by President Trump for the purpose of eradicating any vestige of his presence on the American political scene.

Most of Biden’s executive orders accomplish both goals at the same time -- they pay debt service to the voting blocs that are key to future Democratic victories, while simultaneously dismantling President Trump’s America First accomplishments.

Personal communications style controversies aside, no president has ever been more focused on the overall good of the American people than President Trump. From promoting the expanded energy production that led us -- finally! -- to true energy independence and seemingly permanent low petroleum prices to rebuilding our military and greatly enhancing America’s security and influence on the global stage to building the border wall and straightening out our ridiculously haphazard, costly and disruptive immigration system to promoting a business environment where private businesses felt confident and supported -- instead of vilified and demonized by the federal government -- leading to the best unemployment numbers among minority groups in history, everything President Trump did redounded directly to the good of the American people.

That was his intent: make life better for all Americans. And he did it, as a matter of verifiable, indisputable record. However, he made two big mistakes:

He thought his political enemies (the Democrats and the liberal media) would eventually come around and see the good that the citizenry was enjoying as a result of his policies and thus back off from being unrelentingly hostile to being merely the loyal opposition. He misjudged the personal hatred his caustic style, his defeat of Hillary, and his intent to rip the cover off D.C. corruption and “drain the swamp” would engender among his opponents. (Opponents in both parties, by the way.) For over four years, the unfounded witch hunts never ceased.

So, after unprecedented, undeniable, documented fraud, we are left with Joe Biden as the country’s “President.” (Note to the Fraud Deniers: Liberal Media reporting dishonesty along with judicial cowardice in not taking up the cases does not constitute “debunking” of voting fraud.)

Now we have Biden being propped up to do the far Left’s bidding and remake America into something they desire. Joe is simply a puppet. One look at his vacuous blank stare, the robotic, wooden manner in which he speaks to the camera -- painfully struggling to read the 20/200-sized teleprompter words -- his badly mangled syntax when, despite his handlers’ best efforts to control his every utterance, he manages to say something spontaneous, it’s quite clear that the Hair-Sniffer-in-Chief is not exactly operating as a fully-functioning president. No, he’s operating exactly as everyone expected him to.

His puppet masters are pulling all the strings, molding America into something unrecognizable, a distorted, mutant caricature of the country we once lived in. The street names and physical landmarks are familiar, but everything else around us is changing. And it’s changing for the worse, very quickly.

Here are just a few negative developments:

In words spoken on December 9, 2015 , Kerry commits the worst sin a politician can commit: He tells the truth --

…The fact is that even if every American citizen biked to work, carpooled to school, used only solar panels to power their homes, if we each planted a dozen trees, if we somehow eliminated all of our domestic greenhouse gas emissions, guess what -- that still wouldn’t be enough to offset the carbon pollution coming from the rest of the world. If all the industrial nations went down to zero emissions -- remember what I just said, all the industrial emissions went down to zero emissions -- it wouldn’t be enough, not when more than 65% of the world’s carbon pollution comes from the developing world.

We’ve opened the southern border and relaxed our immigration standards. Unrestricted, job-stealing, taxpayer-funded refugees are once again flooding into the country.

The Keystone pipeline has been canceled and exploration/production leases on Federal lands have been rescinded. With the world oil market reacting instantly to what it correctly sees as a marked reduction in supply coming from the U.S., crude oil prices have shot up from the low $40’s to the mid-$60’s/bbl in no time, and gasoline has risen from around $2.10/gal to $2.70/gal. Summer 2021 promises to be fun.

We’re trying desperately to find a way to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, remove the economic sanctions on them and help them threaten Israel with nuclear annihilation.

Finally, landmark social changes like the Equality Act (allowing men to compete against women in sports and shower in their locker rooms) and reparations for slavery are being enacted or garnering serious support.

The question is, how do these actions benefit the country as a whole? How does unrestricted illegal immigration benefit society? How do higher gasoline and heating costs help the typical middle-class working family? When a 17-year-old girl is cheated out of a college athletic scholarship because she lost her race to a biological male, the good that comes from that is what, exactly?

Nothing that the “Biden” administration is doing helps the country as a whole. That is not their intent. All they are doing is feeding the insatiable appetites of their special-interest voting blocs in hopes of securing future electoral victories. The best that normal people can hope for is an anti-Democratic voter backlash in upcoming elections -- assuming the country isn’t too far gone by then and that those upcoming elections are actually on the up and up.

This is a critically important juncture in America’s journey. There are no guarantees that this is going to end well.

Image: Pixabay