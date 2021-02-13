Remembering the Parkland School Massacre, and Trying to Learn from It

With another anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting upon us, let us remember the 14 students and three staff members who died in Parkland, in Broward County, on Valentine's Day 2018.

It is also a time to remember that the mass murderer was a Democrat-created and Democrat-inspired killer, and a time to remember that Democrats continue to hysterically lie, prevaricate, and conspiracy-theorize.

Democrats have effectively exploited the survivors' grief for their nefarious political gain. Especially loathsome and sinister has been the thrusting of traumatized children into the roles of activists, having force-fed them the usual Democrat and DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) propaganda of the People's Temple–esque anti-gun cult.

We shouldn't be angry at the kids who have been initiated into the anti-gun cult, via a Clockwork Orange–type Ludovico technique; they've been duped into believing that they're gun policy and Bill of Rights experts, who really know what James Madison meant when he penned the Second Amendment. Recall when then-17-year-old Douglas student David Hogg — a real-life Jack Merridew, the Lord of the Flies antagonist — asked on CNN: "If you can't get elected without taking money from child murderers, why are you running?" Normal question from one barely old enough to legally drive, right?

At the CNN town hall a week after the shooting, Douglas student Cameron Kasky said to Republican U.S. senator Marco Rubio, of Florida: "It's hard to look at you and not look down the barrel of an AR-15."

We all know that Kasky didn't come up with that on his own.

The loved ones of the deceased and injured will always mourn. Their ire and anger, though, are ignorantly directed at the wrong organizations and individuals.

Malignant Democrat Majorities

Show me who's in charge, and I'll show you the likely outcomes. In 2018 and presently:

Who lives in Broward? Majority Democrats.

Who lives in Parkland? Majority Democrats.

Who's on the Broward school board? Majority Democrats.

Who works in the district? Majority Democrats.

What was the background of Robert Runcie, superintendent of the Broward County Public Schools? Chicago Democrat.

Broward's PROMISE policy of lax disciplinary standards for troubled students —which the murderer was, for years — was from Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Who runs the Broward County Sheriff's Office? Democrats.

Who's Parkland's state senator? A Democrat.

Who's Parkland's state House rep? A Democrat.

Who's Parkland's U.S. rep.? A Democrat.

Who received a majority of the vote — Trump or Clinton — in Parkland in 2016? The Democrat.

Who received a majority of the vote for U.S. Senate in Parkland in 2018? The Democrat.

Who received a majority of the vote for governor in Parkland in 2018? The Democrat.

Who received a majority of the vote — Trump or Biden — in Parkland? The Democrat.

All Democrat majorities are malignant — no exceptions — and produce kids who kill other kids.

Starting in middle school, the murderer was suspended at least 67 days in 18 months. He was then sent to another district school, and then to Stoneman Douglas; in 2015, while at Douglas, a district assessment claimed that the murderer could be a future "model student."

In January 2016, the Broward Sheriff's Office got a tip that the killer — then in 10th grade — had posted on Instagram that he planned to shoot up a school. By the end of the next month, the murderer was suspended after he carved swastikas into a lunch table and scrawled "I hate n------" on his backpack. In 2017 (about a year before the mass murders), the district was again made aware of the murderer's desire to commit a school mass shooting. There are many, many more published reports about his obsessively violent mental state and academic struggles.

Parkland was a perfect storm of collective failure: the FBI admitted it failed to investigate the murderer; Obama educational standards (entitled PROMISE: Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Intervention, Support, and Education), enacted without Congress's approval and designed to reduce minorities' encounters with law enforcement, peddled lax disciplinary standards for troubled students (the killer, at one time, had been in the PROMISE program); and not only did the Broward sheriff's deputies fail to act on several tips about the killer's violent tendencies, but they also failed to act on the day of the massacre.

Terrorism of "It Takes a Village"

The Parkland school shooting was many years in the making — a horrific example of the myth of "equal outcomes": the PROMISE program, in which the killer was enrolled, was designed to achieve "equal outcomes" between whites and minorities and was early adopted by the Obama sycophant Runcie. The killer was frisked daily in school and was always accompanied by security.

Democrats go to extraordinarily great lengths to protect each other: "vote blue, no matter who, no matter what."

What does any of the above have to do with the type of firearm the murderer used, or how many rounds of ammunition fit into the magazine?

Spoiler alert: nothing, and nothing.

A gun has never killed anyone, ever, intentionally, or accidentally. Wherever the voters of Biden and Harris are the majority of the populace, however, the highest rates of gun-related violence and murder almost always follow.

What should keep every adult-minded American up at night this: how many more Democrat-created and Democrat-inspired mass murderers are there among us? Frighteningly, I believe there are many more than we realize; and for those in red/purple states, such as Florida and Texas, and blue/purple states, such as Arizona and Georgia, you'd better stop living in denial about the migration of Democrats to your states. The more Democrats there are, the likelier a killer kid will be born.

I recommend the book authored by Andrew Pollock, whose daughter, Meadow, died in the Parkland shooting: Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created The Parkland Shooter and Endanger America's Students.

Post-Parkland, perhaps most farcical of all is this: all those who spectacularly failed now expect you and me to live under their so-called red flag laws, which potentially infringe upon and abridge our First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights — one half of our Bill of Rights, and one quarter of our entire Constitution. Red flag legislation is fancied after Minority Report–type guilty-before-proven-innocent laws, which have been bipartisan and enacted in dozens of states, to allow for law enforcement and the State to confiscate the firearms of allegedly dangerous individuals. These laws are a quintessential example of why bipartisanship is oftentimes the gateway drug to tyranny; when an unconstitutional, bipartisan law is passed, it just means that both parties were wrong.

Earlier this week, a Broward judge ruled that the school district was not liable for failing to warn parents of the killer before he went on his cold-blooded rampage, because he was no longer a student in Broward at the time of the shooting. Probably unwittingly, this judge showed why red flag laws are, at worst, unconstitutional and, at best, futile. Said the judge: "... the district [did not[ have pre-knowledge of a definitive threat by [the killer]."

The Parkland murderer was singularly perhaps the most obvious red flag–type case in American history, and Democrats still didn't get it right.

Rest in peace to the 17 deceased; you should be alive.

Rich Logis is author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat: How to Make America Grown-Up Again. He can be reached at OpinionsAreWorthless.com and Twitter at @RichLogis.

Image via Pexels.