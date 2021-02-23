Everything is Fake in Utopia

When Democrats gain power through fraud, everything that follows becomes fake as well.

The media bombarded our screens with fake stories about Russian collusion, "hands up don't shoot," Jussie Smollett, systemic racism, and "very fine people" at Charlottesville. These falsehoods are the output of professional fraudsters whose flagship product is shipping lies in bulk.

After getting away with an election so fraudulent that we have it on video, a fake impeachment seems like an appropriate next step. The public relations event featuring high-profile scammers using manipulated tweets as evidence to attack Trump is the perfect encore to the greatest heist of our lifetime.

When deception is normalized, tech giants can routinely conceal Biden’s unpopularity. On Biden’s campaign trail, mass manipulators scripted questions for audience members to ask him. Not even a month into office, the phony administration requested its media allies brief them on questions they intend to ask. White House press conferences will still be theatre, but Jim Acosta will no longer have a part.

Our fraud-in-chief was filmed repeating "salute the marines" after someone likely relayed the command to him through an earpiece. If you ask the fraudsters, Biden actually said "good-looking marines," and we all misheard him. We're supposed to believe that Biden complimenting the looks of male marines is more sensical than a party of manipulators secretly telling a senile puppet what to do. I’ll take door number two.

When everything is fake, Joe Biden is a "devout Christian" who supports abortion, Black Lives Matter, and the most radical factions of the LGBTQ lobby. It doesn't matter that these movements are antithetical to Christianity because fake is the new normal. Leftists might find solace in pretending a man with no redeemable qualities is a profoundly religious person because it reassures Catholics they can be hip left-wingers without undermining their faith. Of course, that's a lie, but accepting what's fake to avoid hard truths is a significant benefit of leftism. That tradeoff gave birth to the abortion industry, transgenderism, and systemic racism.

In our fake new world, Hunter Biden is an expert in Ukrainian and Chinese affairs, and there's nothing suspicious about him raking in millions from foreign companies. Ilhan Omar's staffers did not illegally harvest ballots, and Maxine Waters never told Democrats to attack Republicans. If the security footage from State Farm Arena on election night is a conspiracy theory, so are the videos of Omar and Waters.

Living in unreality means Republicans almost murdered Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on January 6th and a D.C. police officer was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. When both stories turn out to be lies, it was irrelevant, because they served a purpose. Pretending to be mortified by political opponents' behavior is one of the Democrats' favorite national pastimes.

Ever since January 6th, social media became platforms to rant about "insurrection," "sedition," "treason," and "domestic terrorists," by nearly every blue checkmark. Whenever a prominent Republican like Ted Cruz tweets, the replies are dominated by leftists reciting these lines right on cue, still pretending to be haunted by the event.

In response, Republicans are eager to cite the riots by Antifa and Black Lives Matter that killed dozens of Americans and caused billions in damages, anticipating that the hypocrisy would matter to Democrats. That kind of hypocrisy might cause rational people to stop and reflect, but it makes no difference to phonies. A child isn't concerned with hypocrisy while pretending to be a superhero, and neither are leftists.

Hypocrisy is only bothersome to people interested in truth, but the left has different rules. They are immune to hypocrisy because they don't believe many of the things they espouse. Do you really think Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi had an epiphany in their seventies that there's an infinite number of genders? Unlikely, but they have no problem faking it.

Democrats aren't suffering from amnesia. They didn't forget screaming "Gestapo" when Trump defended federal buildings from rioters. Their outrage was fake when Trump sent troops to Portland, and it's fake now concerning Capitol Hill. These are the people who turn the other cheek when sanctuary cities release illegal aliens after murdering teenage girls with a machete and sue states who outlaw the butchering of babies with a heartbeat. Spare us all the charade about being horrified that four Americans died on Capitol Hill from suicides, strokes, and a police officer killing an unarmed Trump supporter. Everyone knows it's an act, including the purveyors.

I'm not shocked that Andrew Cuomo falsified COVID-19 death counts at nursing homes. Frankly, it's stunning the media is covering it at all. I'm sure Cuomo is surprised to face scrutiny for lying when fraud is the party's modus operandi. We've already witnessed counties falsely attributing deaths to COVID-19. A recent study even concluded COVID-19 deaths might be 1600% overreported. If I were part of a fraud syndicate like Cuomo and was the only one required to report honestly, I'd be upset too.

The good news for Cuomo is that people who lie for a living have been in these situations before. He'll have to endure some bad press as punishment for getting caught, but he's not in any real trouble. The Democrats will set up a pretend investigation by a congressional committee or a deep state-controlled department. It must be a separate entity to appear legitimate and unbiased but comprised of fellow party members. The FBI or DoJ will work fine because Democrats can corrupt institutions faster than Rumpelstiltskin can spin hay into gold.

The fake investigation will rule Cuomo innocent, and Democrats will leverage the sham ruling to crack down on "disinformation" because this incident demonstrates the dangers of conspiracy theorists having first amendment protections.

It would be hypocritical for a fake party to punish another member for being a fraud, and that kind of hypocrisy is the only type the left can't tolerate. It worked for Hillary, Comey, and Brennan, and it will work for Cuomo, too.

Welcome to our fake new world.

Bode Lang is a Conservative blogger who produces Conservative videos on YouTube, but is hoping you’ll move with him to Rumble

Image: Tim Green