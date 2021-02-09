Biden Sings ‘Lola’ - Girls will be Boys, and Boys will be Girls

Ray Davies and the Kinks released an iconic song in 1970 about a confused man and his romantic encounter with a transgender female who “walked like a woman but talked like a man, oh my Lola”. A controversial song at the time, it is now the new norm, codified into law under one of dozens of President Biden’s executive orders.

His January 20 executive order, “Preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation” means that women’s sports are now open to males who “identify” as females, those who “walk like a woman, but talk like a man, oh my Lola.”

Not only sports, but also restrooms, locker rooms, and any school sports. If members of the boys’ high school soccer team decide to identify as girls, they can join the girls’ soccer team and shower with them too. What could go wrong?

Joe Biden instinctively knows there are biologic differences between boys and girls. There are multiple photos and videos of Biden inappropriately touching and sniffing girls and women, but not boys or men. He is disregarding his own executive order by discriminating based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

As as a society we segregate males from females during intimate activities such as bathroom use, dressing, and bathing. Without such distinction, girls’ sports become a joke.

Males and females are biologically different, regardless of what gender activists or executive orders claim. Chromosomal differences between boys and girls differentiate the two sexes from the moment of conception, with developmental differences in musculoskeletal structure and function affecting athletic performance decades later.

No amount of testosterone or estrogen taken as an adult will change what has already been programmed into the body before birth. Just as installing the latest operating system on a ten-year-old phone won’t improve its performance, instead only crashing it. Has anyone notice the high rate of suicide among crashing transgender youth?

Examples abound of physiologic advantages males hold over females in sports competition. Several years ago in Connecticut, two boys “transitioning” into girls competed in the girls’ state track championship, taking first and second place in the 55-meter sprint, the winner setting a new state record.

Bad luck for the girls who trained and prepared, hoping to win or even set a state record. These physiologic inequalities extend beyond high school championships to the Olympic games.

Take Olympic track as an example, the 200-meter race. The women’s record is 21.34 seconds, set in 1988. How would men’s times in the 2016 Olympics compare in this same event?

There were 10 heats in the men’s 200-meter event at the Rio games, each heat with 7 or 8 runners. Of the 80 or so male runners, all but 5 had a time that would have broken the women’s 28-year standing women’s Olympic record.

This means that almost all the competing men, if competing as a transgender woman, would have easily won the gold medal and three of them would be standing on the medal podium. How does this “prevent or combat discrimination”?

Take another Olympic sport, weightlifting. In the 69 kg weight class, the world record for men is 357 kg versus 275 kg for women, close to a 25 percent difference. Biologic women competing against biologic men would have no chance of getting anywhere near the medal stand.

From hypothetical to reality, this scenario played out as described. In the 2017 Australasian Championships, a New Zealand man, transitioning into a woman, easily won a gold medal in women’s weightlifting. How is that for discrimination, now legitimized via Biden’s executive order?

YouTube screengrab

Team sports fare no better. The US women’s soccer team, 2015 World Cup winners, lost to a 15-and-under boys team from Dallas. Another example occurred in Australia when the women’s national team lost a practice match 7-0 to a teenage boys team.

Pick any track and field event, swimming, weightlifting, rowing, skiing, golf, and so on and the biologic differences would be similar.

Despite Biden, or his puppet masters, believing themselves to be woke, resistance is arising from surprising quarters. LGBT advocate and winner of 18 Grand Slam women’s singles tennis titles, Martina Navratilova opposed this executive order saying it would, “clearly would not be a level playing field."

She wants, “A carve-out or a separate policy for elite sports or sports at the higher level of high school, college and pros." Such a carve out would essentially negate the executive order as young children’s sports are often co-ed without any of the consequences seen in higher level sports competition.

Several female professional athletes, in a Washington Post op-ed, noted the obvious,

The evidence is unequivocal that starting in puberty, in every sport except sailing, shooting and riding, there will always be significant numbers of boys and men who would beat the best girls and women in head-to-head competition.

They also correctly noted that, “sex segregation is the only way to achieve equality for girls and women in competitive athletics.” This is the reason for separate men’s and women’s competitions, rather than a coed free-for-all.

Where are the feminists and other “women’s rights” groups? Are they OK with all of this? Or is their fealty to liberalism and socialism more important than advocacy for women and girls?

Biden also overturned Trump’s ban on transgenders serving in the US military. Biologic differences are relevant in rigorous military training, just as in sports. Only two women have graduated the Army’s elite Ranger School, although some claim the women received special treatment to achieve passage, based on a general promising in advance, “a woman will graduate Ranger School.”

Are affirmative action games wise for the military? The US Navy has a pregnancy problem, with 16 out of 100 Navy women reassigned to shore duty due to pregnancy, up 2 percent from the previous year. Is this type of distraction what the military needs if engaged in a hot war with Russia or China? Unless the goal is an army of Lola’s who, “When she squeezed me tight, she nearly broke my spine.”

Gender justice sounds compassionate on CNN panel discussions or in liberal think tank white papers, but in the real world, consequence are not only real but also discriminatory to those who have been playing by centuries old sport customs in place since the first Olympic Games in ancient Greece.

There can certainly be transgender sports categories if there is sufficient demand. 1.4 million Americans identify as transgender out of population of 330 million. 0.4 percent of the population, the majority of whom are not competing in higher level sports.

This suggests Biden’s EO is a solution looking for a small or nonexistent problem, serving only to virtue signal to gender justice warriors. Given that there are 64 genders at latest count in the US, should there be separate sports competitions for each gender to “prevent and combat discrimination”?

How about a simple solution, a basic genetic test to determine sports categories? Forget gender, sex, or any now subjective characterization.

Those with XX chromosomes in one group, those with XY chromosomes in another group. A cheek swab and a binary choice, regardless of how one dresses or chooses to identify.

Rather than clarity and equality, Biden’s executive order creates chaos, as described by the Kinks. “It's a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world, except for Lola.”

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and freelance writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.