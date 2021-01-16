Will America Survive Her Attempted Suicide?

Now what, Republicans?

Our worthless opinions and romanticized delusions about democracy as a Grecian pursuit of Jeffersonian erudition won't save us.

It is Republicans who romanticize democracy, not Democrats. Democrats romanticize outnumbering, overwhelming, and overtaking their opposition; their modus operandi isn't very different from that of Islamic supremacists or the Chinese.

To affirm just how pathetic the now extinct national GOP is, Republicans are placing their hopes and dreams with...Joe Manchin, senator from West Virginia.

We debunk ourselves, oblivious to our own self-irony.

The Problem

Republicans have to work much more to drive voter turnout than do Democrats. This is because too many Republicans live in a world created by George Will, Willard Romney, and William Kristol, where democracy is an endeavor of Arthurian nobility, in which the finest traits of man manifest for all the world to see.

Democrats? Nah, they don't bother with any of that drivel — outnumber, overwhelm, and overtake. Vote blue no matter who, no matter what.

We lost Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin by a combined 43,000 votes. A total of 4.3 million registered voters in these states stayed home on Election Day, and I promise you the majority weren't Democrats. Furthermore, the Libertarian candidate received more votes in each state than was each's margin of victory for Biden. Libertarians are romanticizers of democracy as well.

Had we won the three, Trump and Biden would have each finished with 269 electoral votes, and the U.S. House of Representatives would have soon thereafter, in accordance with the Twelfth Amendment, held a contingent election, with a state delegation vote for president and a U.S. Senate vote for vice president. End result? Keep America Great, and a real-life, real-time civics lesson. How breathtakingly beautiful it would have been.

Instead, we were subjected to a march of futility in Washington, D.C. on January 6 and some inanity about 74 million voters — we now love the popular vote! Though I don't doubt that fraud, irregularities, and Democrat interstate migration hurt us, we were hurt far more by the usual Republican laziness, torpor, and obsession with the romanticization of democracy. In electoral politics, no man is an island.

If we had a Republican Party that had taken the time to actually understand the Democrat opposition, it would have created a culture whose members would have deployed the identical modus operandi to the Democrats'. The most effective means by which to defeat fraud is to outnumber, overtake, and overwhelm the fraudsters. Rather, the GOP has spent years insulting our intelligence, eagerly awaiting cocktail party invitations from the editorial boards of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Federally, America is now a Westernized monarchy and Godless sharia theocracy hybrid, with Biden simply a Manchurian president, who will sign where he's told to with his China-made pens. To lose, on the same day, the presidency and two Senate seats necessary to prevent a Democrat congressional tyranny of the majority was a most fitting denouement to the tragedy of the national GOP.

PS: About 2.8 million registered Georgia voters didn't vote in the Senate runoffs. Jon Ossoff won by 55,000 votes, Warnock 93,000.

The Solution

We need re-education about democracy, and the de-romanticization process must immediately commence.

Democracy is the benign versus the malignant. It is a terrible model of governance — it is just the least terrible of all the terrible models. It is made less terrible, however, when adult-minded Americans participate in it. This is a point I delve deep into in my upcoming first book, 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat: How to Make America Grown-Up Again.

Yes or no: Did the Framers trust We the People to make future correct decisions? If you answered "yes," your romanticization of democracy as a mellifluous Shakespearean sonnet is showing. Had the Founders believed this, they would have constructed the republic as a simple-majority democracy. They didn't, because simple-majority democracy is terrorism.

John Adams, 1814:

Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.

George Washington, 1791:

The tumultuous populace of large cities are ever to be dreaded. Their indiscriminate violence prostrates for the time all public authority, and its consequences are sometimes extensive and terrible.

The only point Washington was mistaken on was his "sometimes" qualifier; it's almost always. It is not coincidental that he expressed this five months before the ratification of the Bill of Rights.

Democrats have spent the last century infiltrating virtually every public- and private-sector industry in the U.S., including once reliable red states. Democrats have always focused on outcomes and results. Opinions don't pay the bills, win, and influence — outcomes and results do. Too many Republicans, conversely, have spent the last half-century espousing their worthless, useless, irrelevant, insignificant, and romanticized opinions — which have never resulted in a singular win, of any kind, anywhere.

The sad irony is, I don't believe there actually are more Democrats than non-Democrats. The Democrats now own the Legislative and Executive Branches, but there are 23 GOP trifecta state legislatures and governors, compared to 15 for the Democrats. The GOP is also the majority in another eight legislatures that have Democrat governors.

State sovereignty is all we're probably going to have left soon. Congress and D.C. are gone — too adulterated — and eventually the money-printing machine will be irreparable. The macro is failing, or has failed, but the micro could lead us to salvation.

I know, I know: "Rich, we're not a democracy; we're a constitutional republic." As if Democrats actually care. Our Constitution, our framework, and our principles are all abstracts — inanimate objects that endure, or are murdered, by man.

I have designated 2021 as the year of The Sounding of the Alarm. Soundings are what the Founders, Reagan, and Trump did. Trump will be a mere footnote in the GOP's history because the party couldn't romanticize him.

Republicans often cite Benjamin Franklin's 1787 "a republic — if you can keep it" comment. Rarely, however, does one ever say the balance of the quote. In the full exchange, Franklin is asked why the citizens of the young republic wouldn't want to keep the republic. Franklin replied: "Because the people, on tasting the dish, are always disposed to eat more of it than does them good."

Chew on that, Republicans, and get back to me with some solutions to resuscitate America from her attempted suicide. Tick-tock.

Rich Logis is author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat: How to Make America Grown-Up Again. He can be reached at Rich@OpinionsAreWorthless.com, on Twitter at @RichLogis, and Parler at @RichLogis.

Image: hansgklein via Pixabay, Pixabay License.