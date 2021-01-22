Why Joe Biden Will Be the Greatest American President Ever! (If You Believe the Media)

In August 2016, Jim Rutenberg of the New York Times saw Donald Trump was going to be serious candidate. He spoke for many in the media:

“If you’re a working journalist and you believe that Donald J. Trump is a demagogue playing to the nation’s worst racist and nationalistic tendencies, that he cozies up to anti-American dictators and that he would be dangerous with control of the United States nuclear codes, how the heck are you supposed to cover him? “Because if you believe all of those things, you have to throw out the textbook American Journalism has been using for the better part of the past half-century….”

And with that, the media’s pilot fish flushed journalism right down the crapper. Covering the President became a contest of which “journalist” could slander Trump the most. The out and proud anti-Trump media was born.

The lengths the anti-Trump media went to oppose him were extraordinary. In the 2016, they overlooked all of Hillary’s scandals: She signed off on selling Putin’s Russia 20% of our uranium supply while Bill was getting big bucks for speaking in Russia. Can you even imagine if Trump had done that?

She had her own unsecured email server in her basement, risking our national security. There are service members in jail for much less.

She and DNC chair Donna Brazile cheated Bernie out of the Democrat nomination. She cheated in the debate with Trump by getting the questions handed to her in advance. The anti-Trump media acted like it was no big deal. Donna Brazile, who passed Hillary the questions, was fired by CNN but was later given a job on Fox News. They were dragging their profession through the mud.



They intensified their efforts after the 2016 election. Incredibly President Trump spent the next four years hobbled by investigation after investigation. Two years of Mueller with “leaks” from unnamed sources, and unnamed sources in positions to know – all claiming that President Trump had colluded with the Russians. The NY Times, Washington Post and CNN led the charge. Almost all followed. After spending 32 million dollars investigating, Mueller came up with nothing actionable against Trump and ended his investigation,



Next was the accusation that he abused his power by asking the President of the Ukraine if they were investigating the Bidens’ part in threatening to withhold a billion dollars in aid, unless he fired the prosecutor investigating the company that was paying his son, Hunter, over a million dollars a year, fired. Biden was on video boasting about it at a NSC conference:

‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. [Laughter.] He got fired.”

A light bulb should have gone off. There it was, on video for all the media and America to see – but they saw nothing. Biden brushed it off. Obama gave him cover by saying that it was the US position that the prosecutor had to go. There were no questions about why Biden had to bully him around like he was an errant child. There were no questions about why the US was meddling in the internal affairs of the Ukraine. It is clear that, a sovereign ally, the Ukraine, was strong-armed into firing one of its prosecutors in six hours. He was investigating a Ukraine company (A domestic matter that was none of the U.S.’s business)! The prosecutor was investigating a company that was reportedly paying Hunter Biden 83k a month though he neither spoke the language, nor had any energy company qualifications.



Clearly an investigation was called for, instead the President was impeached for just asking about it.

After over a year of tolerating riots in many of the cities -- now famous for their ballot hijinks. All of a sudden, Trump’s rally at the Capitol is an insurrection. They impeached him again, The Senate is going to vote on whether he can hold public office again. What are they so afraid of?

And Michelle Obama wanted him banned from all media and social media. In obeisance, Twitter has permanently banned him as did Facebook and Instagram. The power accumulated by Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey screams for antitrust action even louder than Standard Oil’s monopoly did in 1910. There is nothing in either man’s resume that qualifies him more than any other random individual to make judgements on content on their platforms. Which gained monopoly status just as Standard did, by gaining a foothold advantage and acquiring smaller companies to limit competition. For capitalism to work there must be competition. The Sherman Antitrust Act is used just for that purpose. It’s time. But it will never happen under Democrats.

They want to not only remove Trump; they want to destroy him. Social media stands ready to join in at every turn – beyond banning the President. They will ostracize anyone criticizing Biden. They will not stop until Trump is completely destroyed. In their fantasy, his hotels are seized and used to house the flood of immigrants. And his golf courses are divided into tracts and given to Black Lives Matter to help fill General Sherman’s order that each slave family get 40 acres and a mule. Part of the reparations that are sure to come.

The fantasies now extend to Biden, that he will be loved by the world. He will eventually surpass Castro, Chavez, Lenin, and even Mao in popularity and importance. He is going to open our borders and use the powerful engine of the US economy to end poverty around the world.

With Biden in office, it is going to be great. The wind is at his back and the path is being cleared by the media, Wall Street and Big Tech. The Media are both his fawning lapdogs and his ferocious bulldog protectors. There shall be no serious dissent. Peace at last.



Antifa and BLM are going to stop rioting and burning cities (Mission accomplished!). The Corona virus (or at least the lockdowns) will immediately start to fade. The Democrats will release the $2,000 checks to everyone that they were withholding so Trump would not get credit. And then there is another check on the way. And millions of student loans are going to be paid off. The vast majority are going to be ecstatic. An era is ending.

Cheap labor will soon be everywhere giving citizens working those jobs now, a boost into better jobs working on green new deal projects. Just like they did under Obama’s Clean Energy Initiative. Don’t worry there are going to be clean, green, good paying jobs for everyone. Don’t worry about fraud and corruption. Joe Biden won’t stand for it. Just like he cracked down on companies like Solyndra and many others who ripped off the US taxpayers by going bankrupt or sold to China. Remember Obama’s “Nobody messes with Joe” speech? Remember all those “green” jobs?



Caravans are on their way up from South America. The Democrats will have the power to set the path to citizenship. I expect it to be easy and corrupt.

Goods from China are going to become cheaper as Biden removes Trump’s tariffs. Your money at the grocery and big box stores will go even farther.

Yes, life will be great under Biden. The stars are perfectly aligned for Biden. The media is the most powerful. Followed by Wall Street, big tech, social media, the liberals from California to New York, and the hardcore socialist lefties like Antifa. All the asylum seekers, dreamers, reparation seekers, and all the immigrant wannabes -- especially in Central and South America. And all those salivating for their $2,000.00 check and his promised third check; are with the program.

Yep, ol’ Joe will be easily the best President ever as he is worshipped by new citizens, followers, enablers and his party. Soon they will be cranking up the Jackhammers at Mt. Rushmore. A new face is on the way.

