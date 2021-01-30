What Is the Hill for Trump Voters to Die On?

The far-left Democrats in charge of our government are the true extremists who pose the greatest threat to our nation, not Trump voters. Our side has the facts, the truth, and the moral high ground, and we are not handing over our freedom.

The Biden/Harris edicts last week include weaponizing government against an undefined group of "right-wing extremists" along with a sweeping abortion law that will solidify their financial power base, expand censorship, and exert extreme control over every aspect of American's lives. In tandem, these pronouncements are death sentences for the nation.

It is no coincidence these poisonous moves were made on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the most divisive, anti-American, anti-constitutional sham foisted on the American public since the Dred Scott decision.. Along with Doe v. Bolton, the framework was set for a weaponized government against its governed, starting with the voiceless and then moving on to the rest of us.

The irony is, the radical abortion ideology espoused by Biden/Harris/Obama is extreme relative even to Roe v. Wade, yet it's off most Americans' radar. It is horrifying.

Refusing to oppose their radical death manifesto is the greatest mistake of the GOP, and disenfranchised Trump voters need to pay attention if they are to unite beyond their righteous anger over election malfeasance.

Abortion is not a mere social issue. It is the greatest defining moral question facing Americans since slavery. It is the one point on which most Americans would agree if they were given clear facts, and it illustrates brilliantly why the country cannot survive with only one political party.

The Republican platform states an affirmation of the sanctity of human life and its God-given freedoms and promises to protect it. The Democrat platform promises unlimited access to abortion.

One is based on our founding principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The other is not.

Evidence shows that Planned Parenthood is a racist abortion industry functioning as a financial arm of government, giving rich returns to those who vote to fund it. Perhaps it's the same also for those who pay lip service only to defunding it.

Planned Parenthood was founded by racist eugenicist Margaret Sanger, who called blacks and immigrants "human weeds." Sanger would be pleased to know that more black babies in New York City are killed than are born today. She has in fact done more to decimate the black community than slavery could have ever dreamed possible.

Consider the fact that the population of black citizens in 1880 was 6 million, increasing to 18 million by 1960. Compare this to 20 million black babies aborted since Roe. These brief human lives leave a silent vacuum of untold millions who might have descended from them. The Epoch Times quotes a Radiance Foundation estimate that "if this trend continues it will be irreversible by the year 2050."

This is a tragedy for the entire nation and a good reason to insist that all lives matter.

Two American medical studies published in the latter part of 2020 show further savage effects of unfettered abortion. One, published by the University of Pittsburgh on humanized rodent models, grafted second-trimester aborted babies' scalps and back flesh onto rats and mice in order to study the human immune system. Photos show images of dark, fine human baby hair growing in stark contrast to the short white hair of the lab rat. This study was funded by the National Institutes for Health and the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, the same branch collaborating with Moderna on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, studied racial differences in fetal exposure to flame retardants. In four studies of 249 women scheduled for second-trimester abortions, permission was obtained from the mothers to draw their blood, use their placentas, and dissect the livers of their aborted babies to be studied by the University of California and the California Environmental Protection Agency. This study was funded by the EPA.

These studies are only some among many using human remains collected from abortions, and they rival any of the experiments performed by the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

One could argue in both cases that practical use was being made of human victims who were destined for legal death anyway, but this is not the argument a civilized society makes.

In defense of such practices, Kamala Harris had David Daleiden's home raided in California in 2016 while she was attorney general of California. Daleiden exposed Planned Parenthood's trafficking organs and brains of aborted babies, and he is still fighting five lawsuits because of it. His undercover videos, which can only be described as horrific, were viewed by Congress in 2015 in a push to defund Planned Parenthood of its tax dollars. Nothing but lip service was paid to the effort except by Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee, who were willing to leverage a government shutdown over it.

Instead, Mitch McConnell shut them down with the pallid statement "this is another issue that awaits a new president with hopefully a different view toward Planned Parenthood."

Enter Donald Trump.

He defunded Planned Parenthood squarely from the Republican platform, affirming the sanctity of life. He was the first president in American history to attend the March for Life. He appointed three pro-life judges to the Supreme Court.

He requested an investigation into Planned Parenthood's potential violations of HIPAA that the Office of General Counsel never answered. He proclaimed January 18, 2021 National Sanctity of Human Life Day, stating that "every human life is a gift to the world." And finally, he opposed the selling of human remains and asked that this be added to the Republican platform — but was slapped down by moderate Republicans as adversarial.

These are the same moderate Republicans who refuse to absolve taxpayers of reprehensible acts of murder rivaling ancient and barbaric practices of child sacrifice.

And they are the same moderate Republicans who stand with Democrats ridiculing Trump as a traitor while shoving the rest of us toward Communist Chinese practices of forced abortion and human organ–harvesting.

These historically ignorant Democrat radicals and moderate Republicans need to understand something very clearly.

Our founding principles affirm that "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."

Our founding fathers were not perfect men, but they were grounded in these perfect truths when they wrote our founding documents. Abraham Lincoln proved (in his Cooper Union Address) that almost every single one of them opposed slavery on principle as a moral wrong and intended it to end, and it did.

Donald Trump is not a perfect man, either. But he stood on the same founding principles that freed the slaves to protect innocent human life, and this is why he will be remembered as the most life-affirming president in American history.

The rabid backlash by a radical government to silence Trump and his supporters proves that a government weaponized against innocent babies will eventually weaponize against all of its citizens.

It appears that the thousands of peaceful Americans who desire to breathe the fresh air of liberty are the real threat to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. These Americans love their friends and family and have a long memory for betrayal, and they are not willing to hand over their young to be sacrificed on the altar of social progress.

The radical left Democrats and moderate Republicans have shown by word and deed what they hold most dear and sacred. It is time for Trump voters to do the same.

