Was a COVID-19 Vaccine Developed before the First COVID-19 Case Was Discovered in America?

Regardless of one's political affiliation, it goes without saying that nobody wants to be forced or otherwise deceptively coerced into accepting a vaccine that may eventually cause cancer or some other harm — especially when many, without vaccination, do not even experience symptoms from the targeted virus. It also goes without saying that many are probably familiar with the idea that corrupt persons seek government positions or use their power and influence as a way to be paid by foreign countries or big corporations. One recent example is the Bidens' apparent collusions with China and the FBI's apparent cover-up of that information before the 2020 election.

Some commentators have made the good point that physicians do not get paid nearly as much in government or public health jobs as physicians do practicing medicine in non-government positions. This, the commentators have concluded, may leave government public health employees open to outside influences.

It is not an exaggeration to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines — which currently require two doses — could quickly become trillion-dollar products; every time a "new strain" or "new variant" of SARS-CoV-2 is claimed to be discovered, a new vaccine could (wrongly) be said to be necessary. Creating the need for such a potential trillion-dollar product could result in several persons being highly compensated. It is probably wise, then, to "follow the money" and discuss those government officials who are promoting COVID-19 vaccines. It is preferable to avoid mentioning names, but these are government public health officials who have provided the groundwork for COVID-19 vaccines, and names are required.

For example, in January 2020, one of the first to publicly create COVID-19 panic in America was Dr. Nancy Messonnier — the director of the U.S. federal government's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC. She uses her position at the CDC to promote vaccines. Her bio says she is "currently leading the CDC's efforts on COVID-19 vaccine." (Some probably also know her as the sister of Rod Rosenstein, the former deputy attorney general who participated in the FBI investigation of President Trump and appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel.)

So one of the first people to create COVID-19 fear in America works for the CDC to promote vaccines. It is also worth mentioning that the CDC's apparent official stance is indeed to promote COVID-19 vaccines. Of course, COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. are not legally approved for marketing/advertising in the U.S.; wrongly or misleadingly claiming that the unapproved COVID-19 vaccines are "safe and effective" could be illegal labeling or advertising known as "misbranding." So the CDC cunningly promotes COVID-19 vaccination without mentioning the names of the specific still unapproved vaccines.

It is relevant to mention that the CDC has falsely overstated COVID-19 death counts. Falsely over-stating COVID-19 death counts could be used as a form of deceptive coercion to scare Americans into getting vaccinated.

Then there is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Fauci is one of the most consistent U.S. federal government officials to contribute to the COVID-19 fear.

While he was promoting the COVID-19 fear, though, there were some interesting things going on with Dr. Fauci's NIAID/NIH along with Bill Gates's "Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations" (CEPI — reportedly co-founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2017) and Moderna, a COVID-19 vaccine–maker recently given emergency use authorization by the FDA. Moderna does not have any approved products on the market (the COVID-19 vaccine is still unapproved) but set a record for the biggest biotech initial public offering in December of 2018. In a U.S. government document, Moderna wrote (emphasis added):

In collaboration with the Vaccine Research Center ("VRC") and Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases ("DMID") of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID"), part of the National Institutes of Health ("NIH"), as well as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations ("CEPI"), we are pursuing the rapid manufacture of a vaccine to address the current 2019-nCoV outbreak. 2019-nCoV [SARS-CoV-2] was first identified in Wuhan, China on January 7, 2020. On January 13, 2020, the NIH and our infectious disease research team finalized the sequence for the 2019-nCoV vaccine and we mobilized toward clinical manufacture. As of February 7, 2020, the first clinical batch, including fill and finishing of vials, is complete. This mRNA vaccine was designed and manufactured in 25 days and is undergoing analytical testing prior to release to the NIH for use in their planned Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S.

Did you get that? The virus "2019-nCoV," which would soon be given the scarier (and more likely to lead to draconian lockdowns and vaccines) "SARS-CoV-2" name, was reportedly discovered on January 7, 2020. By January 13, 2020, Dr. Fauci's NIAID/NIH, Bill Gates's CEPI, and Moderna already had a COVID-19 vaccine finalized. Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 panic, some commentators were mentioning Bill Gates's odd public appearances, which were used to provoke COVID-19 fear; his co-founded entity's already having co-developed a COVID-19 vaccine by that time may have something to do with that. While two of the most influential promoters of COVID-19 fear, Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates, were attempting to scare the world, entities closely associated with them already had funded and/or finalized a potentially highly profitable vaccine.

The timeline is also worth mentioning. There were reportedly only 59 total COVID-19 cases in the world as of January 9, 2020. So there were reportedly 59 cases of COVID-19 in the whole world, none which were in America, while Moderna, Dr. Fauci's NIAID/NIH, and Bill Gates's CEPI were developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The first COVID-19 case was reportedly discovered in America on January 21, 2020 — eight days after the COVID-19 vaccine was already developed.

It also cannot be overlooked that Dr. Moncef Mohamed Slaoui, the U.S. federal government's chief adviser for "Operation Warp Speed" (the quick development of COVID-19 vaccines), had (or has) financial interests in Moderna. He joined Moderna's board of directors in 2017. And it may or may not be relevant, but Dr. Slaoui was an adviser for a company started in 2018 that creates medicines for China.

Also noteworthy is that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, led by Alex Azar, another person with ties to the pharmaceutical industry that cannot be ignored, granted "liability immunity for activities related to medical countermeasures against COVID-19." The action is dated March 10, 2020 but made the immunity effective on February 4, 2020 — prior to Moderna's, CEPI's, and the NIAID/NIH's completion of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine.

Finally worth noting are the stock prices of both COVID-19 vaccine–makers that were given emergency use authorization by the U.S. federal government. Pfizer's stock price has remained between approximately $27 and $42 per share in 2020. The stock price of Moderna (which, again, co-developed its COVID-19 vaccine with Dr. Fauci's and the U.S. federal government's NIAID/NIH as well as Bill Gates's CEPI) began 2020 at about $19 per share and went as high as $170 per share in December 2020 — a gain of about 800%. These are two companies with similar products — but the one not developed in conjunction with the U.S. federal government and Bill Gates's CEPI did not gain even close to as much as the company that co-developed its vaccine with the U.S. federal government's NIAID/NIH and Bill Gates's CEPI.

The above may be a big deal, or it may be inconsequential or coincidence. Either way, it sure is interesting.

