To the GOP: Trump You!

I have two words for the Republican Party establishment: Not Happy Birthday. It’s along the lines of “Trump You,” using a few different letters earlier in the alphabet.

Most Trump supporters, like myself, have been optimistic that just like in the movies, good will win out over evil, middle earth will live in peace with men, elves, and dwarves coexisting for the common good, rather than being enslaved like orcs. I believed a divinely inspired nation would not fall to the dark side. But alas real life isn’t mirroring the big screen, at least not today.

I’m frustrated for many reasons including Georgia’s senate seats predictably going to the Democrats, both new senators corrupt and incompetent, although the Republican options were not much better. The Georgia election was stolen in the same manner as the presidential election two months ago.

Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me, as the saying goes. The Republican Party poo-pooed electoral fraud and made no effort to investigate or at least make a stink about it, with the exception of only a handful of GOP members of Congress.

Others like Mitt Romney castigated Trump for complaining about a stolen election. It’s ironic that Romney most likely lost in 2012 due to the same cheating that occurred in 2020. In 59 Philadelphia precincts, not a single vote was cast for Romney. Anyone want to bet that election was stolen from Romney just as it was for Trump with bogus ballots and rigged vote counting? Yet Trump fought back and Romney, like a sap, grinned and walked away. What a gentleman. What a loser.

The Georgia senate race followed the pattern of two months ago, with a Republican governor and secretary of state defending the corruption and preventing any investigation or accountability, and as expected, with the same election results. Several precincts stopped counting votes for the night and by the next day Fox News declared the two Democrats the winners. At least they waited until most of the votes were counted, unlike on Nov. 3 when they called Arizona for Biden after only a few votes were cast.

Vice-President Pence took a page from the U.S. Supreme Court and voted 'present.' Is he a deep state plant, or a traitor, as attorney Lin Wood asserts? Is Wood off his rocker or is he one of the few in Washington, D.C. brave enough to say the emperor is wearing no clothes? He is an accomplished defamation lawyer who understands better than anyone the consequences of such accusations.

What playbook did Pence follow, that of the White House or the deep state? The jury is still out on Pence. Perhaps the “greatest show on earth” is still playing out.

Where are state level Republicans, governors and legislatures, those charged with certifying electors? They too voted 'present,' preferring to look the other way toward their future lobbying gigs while saying to hell with the Constitution and free and fair elections.

So called “conservative” pundits are acting anything but. One recent example is Erick Erickson, once conservative enough to guest host the Rush Limbaugh show, wants the police to shoot Trump supporters as well as impeach and convict Trump. Given the new Congress and contingent of NeverTrumpers, they might pull this off in the next two weeks.

Another phony conservative, Bill Kristol, wants the protesters cleared followed by Trump’s impeachment and conviction. Why doesn’t he just lead a brigade of Antifa to storm the White House with pitchforks and a guillotine?

Funny how the media had no problem with BLM and Antifa riots all summer, yet a few hours of supposed Trump supporters engaged in what CNN previously described as a “peaceful protest” has the media now in a lather. How do they even know who the Capitol rioters even were? Antifa can carry a flag and wear a MAGA hat, as facial recognition noted.

Trump asks, “Where’s Hunter?” but I ask, “Where’s the GOP?” The party of eunuchs is terrified to oppose anything. They were silent over Spygate and a summer of riots destroying American cities. They offered no pushback over punishing lockdowns and business closures. Through their silence, they endorse electoral fraud and their political suicide.

The Republican Party, through their inaction, has made themselves permanently irrelevant. No Republican will ever get near the White House. Democrats will keep enough Republicans around as pets, useful idiots, below any threshold needed to stop a constitutional amendment or any other legislation.

If elections can be stolen this easily, twice in two months, Republicans are destined for a long walk in the wilderness. Electoral fraud will be institutionalized, the type of cheating Jimmy Carter and UN observers would be screaming about if it happened in any backwater third-world country.

Then it’s on to the legislation. Green New Deal, Medicare-for-All, open borders, amnesty, taxes on everything, abolishment of the Electoral College and the elimination of several inconvenient amendments in the Bill of Rights, fundamentally transforming America, Obama style, into Cuba or Venezuela. Don’t think this will happen? Ask a former Clinton spokesman who is pushing exactly this.

Republicans, through their passivity or in some cases encouragement, brought one party rule to an already divided country, miserable after a year of COVID diktats. They deserve their future irrelevancy.

Lastly, I cannot leave President Trump out of my rant. I have been a Trump supporter from the beginning, writing my first pro-Trump article in early July 2015, just weeks after the famous escalator ride at Trump Tower.

Trump has been the most powerful person in the world for the past four years, the chief executive of America, with its vast investigative and intelligence capabilities. He told us repeatedly “we have it all” and “we caught them all,” yet there has been no reckoning or punishment for anything. Trump had the power to act, and if he didn’t, then that’s on him.

Where are the declassifications? Where are the spygate indictments? Where is the DNI report on electoral fraud? Where’s the promised storm? Where’s the kraken?

Who will act if Trump doesn’t pull this out? The myriad scandals will be buried faster than the sexual assault allegations against Biden. Despite promises of a biblical storm and pain for the corrupt, there has been nothing. If Trump leaves office and these promises haven’t materialized, that’s on him.

Which is why I still hold out hope. It is out of character for Trump to lose in this fashion, especially since he has telegraphed everything since before he was elected in 2016. He knows a weaponized Biden government will destroy him and his family.

I still hold out hope, despite such hope being slim and getting slimmer by the day. But where is Trump’s party? Without Trump, Hillary Clinton would be preparing for her second term with Democrats running the show in Congress. Yet the GOP is out to lunch, or else running from Trump as if he has cooties.

They can go the way of the Whigs. Perhaps a new “Patriot Party” relegates the GOP to a footnote in the history books. But they brought this on and fought tooth and nail to keep Trump from Making America Great Again, far harder than they fought Obama against any of his dreams or schemes. So to the GOP I say, Trump You!

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and freelance writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Parler, and QuodVerum.