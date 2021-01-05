The Future: It Ain’t Gonna Be Pretty

One of the common memes in our racist-sexist-homophobe world is that Conservatism Inc. betrayed us. They never stood their ground, always caving to the libs, whether on race, on spending, on deficits, and now on election fraud, Chief Justice John Roberts.

But this assumes that we Americans are actually in control of our fate. You think?

How about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just approving a change in House Rules to make them more “inclusive?”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) unveiled the rules for the 117th Congress on Friday, which contain “future-focused” proposals, including the elimination of gendered terms, such as “father, mother, son, and daughter.”

You think Nancy Pelosi, she of the $24,000 side-by-side refrigerators, really believes in this? But what are fathers and mothers and sons and daughters against another term as Speaker of the House?

And what could be more important to the future of feminism than re-upping your speakership at the tender age of 80? You go Grrrl!

See, I don’t think the leaders of the Democratic Party are really the lords of all they survey, as we deplorables like to think. Evidently the Democratic lords must worship at the shrine of Woke and display the right amount of Kente cloth, or the wokies will want to know the reason why.

I am sure that when Nancy is privately eating a bowl of premium ice cream from her freezer, she mumbles the old ancien régime refrain: “Après moi, le deluge.” Because I doubt if the next generation of wokey, diverse Democrats will be up to the mark.

It was Donald Trump that closed down the old conservative game, by declaring that Republicans won’t be proposing any reforms of Social Security and Medicare. President Trump campaigned on no cuts, so that means no cuts, not until the federal government goes Venezuela.

That points to the real reason for the “failure of conservatism.” In a modern democracy, the government cannot cut entitlement programs: not pensions, not health care, not education. Really, the government can’t cut anything. What do you think lobbyists do all day?

Today, changes in policy have to take place under the radar. On the Dem side we have Lawfare, the hundreds -- thousands? -- of activist groups working to change the law with lawsuits. On the Republican side we have President Trump pushing through hundreds of federal judges and boosting the economy by slashing regulations while proudly standing for American workers and American jobs.

Given that government spending has flattened out as a percent of GDP -- which presumably reflects an equilibrium between voters that want more spending and voters that want less taxes -- how do you think the Dems are going to pay for “climate change?”

I will tell you: with an orgy of subsidies and tax breaks that will make the current subsidies for wind farms and solar farms and electric cars look like a walk in the park.

And so the Democrat strategy is to pile on more government loot by administrative trickery and Lawfare in the courts; they have to because nobody is going to agree to pay for climate change out of their Social Security or Medicare benefits. Republican strategy is to cut taxes and regulations and let the chips fall where they may. Because the net result of 40 years of Republican politics since Reagan is that real spending cuts are pie-in-the-sky.

Obviously, at some point, the game is up and the Treasury can’t sell enough bonds and the Fed can’t print enough money, and the American people flood into the streets demanding to keep their Social Security and Medicare benefits, and then government officials start investigating how to access your Fidelity and Vanguard accounts, not to mention your nice little hoard of gold coins and your Bitcoin stash.

Couldn’t happen here? Ask an Argentinian about the “Corralito” which began by freezing dollar denominated accounts and ended with Argentinians being forced to convert U.S. dollar denominated bank accounts into Argentinian pesos.

You think that Chief Justice Roberts is going to stop the federal government from looting your IRA?

There is only one bright spot in the future. Most likely the Biden team is just not up to the mark when it comes to looting your savings, your precious metals, and your sacred Bitcoin. They won’t have a plan ready to go in time to stop the financial panic.

One thing is for sure, the tech lords and the Wall Street financial geniuses will be two steps ahead of the Swampies in Washington D.C. I wonder if they have been having a few quiet dinners together at the French Laundry recently.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: USgovenmentspending.com