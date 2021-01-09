The Capitol: So Much Suspicious Evidence

It's our own fault. We allowed Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to control the narrative while Google controlled the answers to any questions.

They now believe they can define what happened on January 6, 2021 with impunity and we will accept their lies as truth.

We the people, however, are all too aware of what they are trying to accomplish, having been witness to the Hunter Biden story dissolving into the ether from inaccessibility and the silencing of any dissent as they stole a presidency.

For the entire year, the left has tried to provoke the right into violence. On Wednesday, they got what they wished for. Or conversely, they infiltrated a peaceful demonstration with Antifa and carried out a successful false flag operation.

They Tell Us

This was all Trump's fault. We know this because for the past four years, we have been told everything is Trump's fault. And I would wager, they will tell us for the next four years, everything is Trump's fault. As a matter of fact, when someone writes the acknowledged history of the United States of America's Second Civil War, it will be Trump's fault as well.

Funny Thing

Having watched some part of almost all the Trump rallies and having never seen anyone wearing helmets, backpacks, headscarves, or any degree of blackout with a tool dangling from their belts, it was surprising to see so many of the so-called rioters so clad at this "rebellion."

In the now-famous picture of seven guys scaling the wall to the Capitol Building, one can see people already at the precipice. Those are the ones who walked up the stairs (just outside the frame) when the entirely inadequate security melted away.

Wow, it is almost as if it is a staged photo reminiscent of the dozen versions of the Russians raising the flag over the Reichstag in 1945 or Pelosi's garage.

Me? I would have taken the stairs, but then I would not have been wearing a headscarf and a backpack with a tool dangling from my belt as three of the four nearest the top were begging for the director to yell, "Cut!"

Why wasn't there adequate security, and why weren't those who were present armed? I guess, no one would want an Antifa, Harvard-educated political science major to get hurt when they did what they always do: break the window of the store for the ignorant pawns to loot.

One can be forgiven for thinking security was purposely left deficient and unarmed to provoke what might happen should a sampling of Antifa intermixed within the mostly peaceful crowd be successful at impelling the desired riot.

False flag? Hitler put less effort into setting up Poland with Operation Himmler at the inception of WWII, the "big one" (as Archie Bunker used to say).

No security and no weapons — what a surprise. It's almost as if they wanted this. Yet they still managed to kill a woman by shooting through a door. Deadly force is allowed only when you fear for your life or the lives of others. From multiple videos, one can see that what Ashli Babbitt was doing had not yet met that threshold.

But then again, as a Trump-supporter, she was not a member of a protected class, so her death, while meaningless, was warranted.

You see, when you are meaningless, either you do as you are told or you deserve to die.

I also noticed how polite most of the people were who did get into the building, staying within the velvet ropes, looking at the majestic statues that line the marbled hallways of state. They were in such awe that, unlike a gender studies major in a mask from this summer's riots, they elected not to overturn a single statue in the building they invaded with such respect — the ruthless bastards.

I also liked the video that starts with a standing-still security guy pointing at a bunch of people in an elevator directly opposite a set of marble stairs (action!). He then turns and jogs up the stairs. At the top, he turns to his left to go up another flight of stairs but pauses first, as if waiting for the crowd to catch up with him. With each flight, he repeats the same actions, turning, and waiting.

It's like a bad Oliver Stone movie. Wait...what? At least his movies were entertaining — perhaps something from Michael Moore? Or do they think we are so stupid that they need not even cut the video for continuity?

This Is What They Wanted

Even had this been conservative middle-aged white men letting loose the dogs of war and crying "havoc," who cares? What did they think was going to happen when they created one crisis after another to deprive a successful president not only of his presidency, but also of his re-election, as they not only laughed at the stupid deplorables clinging to their guns and religion, but also deprived them of their livelihoods and loved ones?

They Wanted This; They Got It.

Watch how the rebellion they fomented grows organically.

Grace Curley, among others, pointed out the other day, you cannot get the toothpaste back in the tube. The left should think about what it has done and what is coming.

These people have stolen an election without caring who knows it. They have rioted, assaulted innocents, and burned down our cities for most of a year. They have defunded police, resulting in a nationwide increase in murders — forget about the increase in other crimes. And they told us we were wrong to mention how all their predations make us suffer.

Whether the left successfully prosecuted a false flag operation or this was an organic conservative rebellion, the result is the same. The left thinks it can push Americans around forever. Leftists think they can tell us what to do and we will obey. They have another think coming.

