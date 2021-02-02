Symptoms, Causes, and Cures

In 2021, a lot of unconstitutional, despotic policies are being forced on America. To act effectively, we need to understand that directly attacking these individual policies is not as important as attacking their root cause. To use a medical analogy, it’s the difference between treating symptoms versus curing the underlying disease. Here the root cause is total Democrat control.

For example, a lung cancer patient has many symptoms including coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, hoarseness, losing weight without trying, bone pain, and headaches. Each of those symptoms is bad but none can be cured individually. To cure those symptoms requires addressing the cause – lung cancer.

Symptoms

We as conservatives are experiencing painful symptoms as we enter 2021: Just a short list includes Trump’s fraudulent defeat, Biden’s many executive orders, calls for obedient unity, Obama administration retreads, a farcical second impeachment, Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote in the Senate, government purges, big tech suppression of speech, subordinating our economy and security to China, etc.

Additionally, we’ve been told that further “symptoms” await us. Again, the short list includes no filibuster, an expanded Supreme Court, additional states, new illegal immigrants bringing in disease, a crashing stock market, reentry into the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran Deal, totalitarian rule – and the list of potential symptoms goes on.

But as with lung cancer, we cannot cure the individual symptoms. We must attack the cause.

Causes

So, what are the real causes creating the above symptoms that we need to address? Perhaps curing the following two causes could relieve the lion’s share of the symptoms we are experiencing.

Cause 1 – Democrat Legislative Control

The Democrats have a narrow margin of control in both the House. In the Senate, they have Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote. If they jettison the filibuster, her vote would allow them to advance the leftist, unconstitutional governance that the Senate would normally resist. Democrat Legislative Control creates many painful political symptoms.

Cause 2 – Democrat Executive Branch Control

As we all know by now – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have Executive Branch control for four years. If both were to be impeached, Pelosi would gain control. Biden is overplaying executive orders – essentially ruling via executive fiat -- to counteract anticipated legislative delays. As of this writing, there are 42 Executive Orders. The only virtue of Executive Orders is that the next president can delete them as expeditiously as Biden signed them. Some will also fall to litigation. Once again all these executive action symptoms are due to a single cause – Democrat Executive Branch Control.

So, what is to be done to remedy these two causes creating these seemingly endless symptoms?

The Cures

As with any serious disease, the cure will not happen overnight. It will require reoccurring effort throughout the treatment period and we, the patients, are responsible for participating in our recovery.

Cure 1 – Defeating Democrat Legislative Control

This requires a two-year treatment period. During that period, the Republicans need to shore up their fortunes for the 2022 Midterm Elections:

Primary out undesirable RINOs and replace them with conservatives. Fund and actively support Republican House and Senate candidates for the 2022 midterm elections. Encourage Republican State Legislatures in their redistricting efforts. This can substantially affect federal election results Encourage those same state legislatures to reexamine their state’s voting regulations and make what necessary changes they can (Voter ID, Request-only absentee ballots, limited software interaction, ensured vote traceability for audit purposes, etc.). They are responsible. Strongly get out the Republican and conservative vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Two years of hard effort by Republicans and conservatives will ensure the best chance of removing legislative control from the Democrats, and the chances look good. If so, the Democrat Legislative Control cause will be cured along with all its many associated symptoms.

Cure 2 – Democrat Executive Branch Control

This requires a four-year treatment period as the Republican Party puts up a ticket that can defeat the Democrat Ticket in 2024. It’s a difficult cause to cure, but still just one cause:

Again, support Republican State Legislatures to shore up state voting regulations to ensure a fraud-proof 2024 election. Continuing this effort is paramount to solving this problem. Fraud seems a much greater threat to the presidential ticket than to the 468 down-ballot elections. But four years allows ample time for motivated Republican legislatures to address fraud as COVID continues to wane. Continue to support US House and Senate candidates for the 2024 Election cycle. Most importantly select a President/Vice President ticket that represents the 75 to 80 million Trump supporters and the sensible remainder of the Republican Party. Thankfully, Republicans have a deep, strong, attractive, and young bench and we have three years to make a solid selection.

Symptom Relief During the Cure

A cancer patient needs to get relief from symptoms during the cure period such as radiotherapy that reduces symptoms, even as chemotherapy cures cancer.

So, what is conservatives’ radiotherapy to relieve symptoms over the next 2- and 4-year periods as the cures are administered?

Some relief comes from changing our mindset because many of the symptoms we experience come under the heading of “things I cannot change.” Whenever we find ourselves enraged by an executive order, legislation that we hate, a Biden speech, John Kerry flying in his resource-consuming private jet to stop fossil fuel consumption, AOC losing in the first round of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader,” Nancy Pelosi tearing up State of the Union Speeches, impeachments that would even fail as a Saturday Night Live skit, we need to take a pass and move on.

Perhaps the Serenity Prayer is handy here:

God grant me the serenity To accept the things I cannot change The courage to change the things I can And the wisdom to know the difference

That is our radiotherapy. If you can’t change it then don’t think about it.

Remember, though, it takes not only “courage to change the things I can,” but a commitment of time and energy. Being proactive will make you feel better. Donate money to Republican campaigns, pester your state legislature about voting rules, join local tea party groups, sign up for the 75 Million and Rising email list, share your views with independents to bring them over, canvas for the Republican Party, drive people to voting locations.

We are a resilient people. If we focus less on our symptoms and, instead, work the cures, accept what we can’t change, change what we can, and stay calm we can be cured of what ails us.