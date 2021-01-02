Stopping the Democrats

The presidential election, although the most important, was only 1 of 469 elections that happened on November 3, 2020.

There were 435 House of Representative elections and 33 Senate elections. There seemed to be only fraud and inaccuracies within normal variation for the lion’s share of those 468 elections. Attempting to fix elections at that level would be close to impossible. The legitimate results of those down-ballot elections reflect the true status of the fraudulent results on the presidential level.

It was certainly easier to corrupt a single presidential election versus the other 468 elections given the ability to focus, plan, and execute the fraud given many months, the Coronavirus enabling event, and focusing only on swing states to be successful. Democrats never fail to take advantage of a crisis and they did so with Coronavirus, mail-in voting, and software corruption.

Will the Democrats be able to steal the two Georgia runoffs? Possibly. They will be able to focus on those two elections alone and attempt more fraud and corruption – but only due to their ability to focus on those elections and nothing else, much as they did on the 2020 presidential election.

Looking at the 2020 468 election results other than the presidential election and their possible implications, we find:

House of Representatives -- likely 14 or 15 Republican pickups reducing the Democrat advantage from 37 seats down to 11 or 9 seats allowing only 4-5 Democrat legislative defections.

Senate -- Democrats picking up between 1 and 3 seats and at best with only a vice-presidential tie breaker allowing no defections on any potential legislation.

Of course, Republican unity is always a wild card.

The best-case scenario for Democrats in the House and Senate is Democrat control which, if unified, would allow them to pass anything they want: tax increases, packing the Supreme Court, removing the filibuster, adding states. But even limited-thinking Democrats might consider their precarious position for 2022 with an aggressive approach, a likely negative public sentiment, and a limited ability to affect fraud in the 2022 midterm to mitigate their possible losses across 468 elections. With such thin existing margins in the House and Senate they might be wise to be careful.

Meanwhile, back at the White House -- "Joe and Jill went up the hill” -- how well are they going to be received over the next two years? Even a fawning mainstream media might not be able to keep the credibility cloak on Biden for 24 months as Kamala guides his hand to sign legislation.

Then imagine an enormous, fully blossomed Hunter Biden scandal finally penetrating the media and threatening the White House resident. Additionally, there seems to be a growing conservative media challenging the media-messaging boat. Then there will be Trump doing well-attended periodic rallies to influence the narrative.

Further limiting the Democrat 2022 midterm steamroller will be the dominance across the country of Republican legislatures and the redistricting impacts.

Were the House/Senate Democrat ratios different, such as they were in 1992 (House by a 258-176, Senate by a 57-43 margin.) or 2008 (House by a 257-178 margin. Senate 58 to 42) it might be right to agree with today’s doom peddlers that have us in a 52 state, 11 Supreme Court Justice, 104 Senator socialist/Marxist state by 2022.

But just how much impactful, one-sided legislation can you write, review, and pass under the above conditions with many Democrat legislators looking over their shoulders and Biden likely being exposed? Without Democrats committing 2022 political suicide while opening a wide door for the next Republican administration, probably not much.

Will the Democrats do damage before the 2022 midterms? You bet. Will Joe Biden do damage before the 2022 midterms? You bet. Will that damage be unrecoverable? Unlikely.

Getting back to election fraud, and the presidential election being the prominent risk factor, there exists a four-year window to have conditions in place to get that fraud and inaccuracy back to nominal levels. So, who carries the responsibility for this?

Enough information seems to exist about irregularities, software problems, mail-in voting problems, and Identification verification problems for the right people to do the right things to get this under control.

But who are those right people?

Unfortunately, the remedies sought to recover the 2020 presidential election by the Trump team and their allies through litigation was doomed from the start even with some compelling affidavits and evidence. Unfortunately, the horse was already out of the barn and it was not the responsibility of the court system, including the Supreme Court to put the horse back in. The legal remedies being sought, overturning results without specific numbers of false votes that proved a different result, will understandably not be entertained by courts. It would require throwing out legitimate votes, or the baby with the bath water. Not going to happen.

The responsibility over the next 4 years predominately lies with state legislatures.

At present Republicans hold both House and Senate majorities in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

That makes 31 states that have no excuse for fraud prone election procedures that are the responsibility of those Republican legislatures, including the key swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Those legislatures have four years to get their act together and enact proper voting procedures, practices, and tools that will avoid a 2024 repeat of the 2020 election fraud at the presidential level. It is not on the Supreme Court or the U.S. House, or the U.S. Senate -- it is on the state legislatures and they are in the position to take care of business. It will take Republicans transforming from munchkins to something larger.

So, what do we all do in the meantime?

First, recognize the importance and likely legitimacy of the coming 2022 midterm elections and how important they are in stalling the Democrat agenda. Forget about boycotting -- get out and vote.

Pressure your state legislatures in the next four years to enact necessary election regulations (voter ID, limited mail-in or absentee voting, paper ballots, limited software interaction, etc.) to assure a fair 2024 presidential election.

Given a Biden inauguration, will we be disgusted? Yes. Will we suffer perhaps four years of the same disgust we experienced under 20 years of Carter, Clinton, and Obama? Yes. Many of us have lived through all of those. Such is the nature of things when your party is the minority party, be you in the minority legitimately or not.

But will our country survive this latest setback as established and continue alternate transitions of power?

Yes – if we stay strong and Republican state legislatures step up.