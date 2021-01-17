Political Desperation and Conservatives' Dunkirk Moment

Paraphrasing Winston Churchill, the presidential election of 2020 was a colossal political disaster, a catastrophe on the level of Dunkirk. However, the Dunkirk 1940 fiasco quickly turned out to be a Dunkirk miracle. Do conservatives, whose "root and core and brain" are currently in disarray, have a chance of performing a similar marvel?

When the Dunkirk saga concluded, Prime Minister Churchill had occupied 10 Downing Street for a little less than four weeks. When the fiendishly clever (and practically undetectable for the untrained eye) 2020 election steal happened, President Trump was occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a little less than four years.

Leftists tried to destroy Donald Trump these past four years by attacking him from various ideological directions. Recall unsuccessful attempts by the Bolsheviks (Bernie Sanders) and Mensheviks (Hillary Clinton). The third attempt, under the banner of the rukers of the Middle Kingdom -- a strain of socialism practically unknown to the general population -- succeeded, and now Chairman Joe Biden is currently at the helm.

One of the reasons it has happened is clear: Americans do not have immunity to the current Chinese version of socialism. In contrast, other socialism strains (including, but not limited to, Communism, National Socialism, International Socialism, and Fascism) have been known to American citizens for over a century. As a result, our society had developed a decent immunity to them.

China's socialism occupies a distinct position in the cesspool of leftism, but it is not that unique. It shares with its sister ideologies — National Socialism and Fascism — an idea referred to as "anathema" to all other leftists: they allow private businesses to coexist with collective and government enterprises but under strict ruling party control.

The crucial word here is "control." No wonder Zuckerberg, Dorsey, and Brin are precisely implementing just that — a 21st-century version of total ruling party control. The merciless, preordained purge of dissidents is a well known tradition of all leftist ideologies. If they burned books and exterminated about 100 million innocent souls in the 20th century, we should not expect their ideological successors in the 21st to do anything different from what they are doing now. Moreover, leftists even borrowed some of their ideas from Leon Trotsky and, incapable of implementing permanent revolution, organized, quite predictably, a permanent impeachment farce.

However, the main reason for conservatives' Dunkirk's existence lies with a strategic, decades-long blunder of exploiting the Republican Party for conservative objectives. Conservatives were trying to pull the same trick leftists have done with the Democrat Party. The originally pro-American Democrat Party has been successfully hijacked and repurposed by leftist anti-American forces. In return, the hijacked party had acquired a reasonably coherent, consistent ideology — Democrats had become a Big Government and Big Taxes party.

From the very beginning, the Republican Party had an internally conflicting ideology. The two Republican Party pillars — Low Taxes and Big Government — are not compatible with each other. Republicans, like Democrats before them, are an extraordinary bundle of contradictions. Since World War II, conservatives were attempting to bend the Republican Party into a more coherent movement, advocating Low Taxes and Small Government. They only partially succeeded — inside Washington, there is a small (and outcast) conservative Republican fraction. This fraction has never betrayed and will never betray its own — Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

In other words, the loss in 2020 was not a failure of Conservatism per se. It was a failure of the apriori self-defeating myopia of incorporating Republicans into the conservative movement.

On the surface, it looks like the Republican Party bosses betrayed President Trump, but that is not true — they were not backing Trump to begin with. They tolerated (and many even supported) Trump as long as he promoted low taxes, but everything beyond that was too alien to them. As a result, the Maoist revolution's violent reality is upon us, and ebullient, perfectionist, and workaholic Trump has been replaced by someone who displayed remarkable ineptitude.

There are all signs that the Republican Party nomenklatura are ready to put themselves into a groveling position and allow rabid socialists to run the show. As with many leftist revolutions before, we should expect massive human jetsam to be seated in the front row, especially at the incoming Ministry of Truth's helm. Imagine the unimaginable fandango: Chinese attaché for American affairs Joe Biden plans to transform the United States into China's economic and political fiefdom. Chinese communists are proficient in Stalin-like massive purges, so expect the "cancel culture" and vast blacklists to reach a pan-American, industrial scale pretty soon.

What should immaculate conservatives do while subservient Republicans prepare to join forces with the (D)eranged for expelling dissidents and non-conformists who dare to protect the "archaic" Constitution of the United States?

We should follow Winston Churchill's magnificent oration during the horror of Dunkirk "to outlive the menace of tyranny, if necessary, for years, if necessary, alone. At any rate, that is what we are going to try to do."

As Winston Churchill would proclaim, reminiscent of his famous "we shall fight on the beaches" speech, even though large tracts of America and many states have fallen or may fall into the grip of the Demshevik party–controlled thought police and all the odious apparatus of Maoist rule, we shall not flag or fail.

We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in America, we shall fight for the Republic for which it stands, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength, we shall defend our beacon of freedom, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the internet, we shall fight on the TV grounds, fight in the fields of science and education, and fight on the airwaves.

We shall never surrender, and even if, which I do not for a moment believe, this Republic or a large part of it were subjugated and lost its freedom to the immature left-wing bohemians, then our people beyond the Washington swamp, armed and guarded by the Constitution, would carry on the struggle, until, in God's good time, the New World patriots, with all their power and might, step forth to the rescue and the liberation of the entire World.

Gary Gindler, Ph.D., is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and a new science founder: politiphysics. Follow him on Twitter and Quodverum.

Image via Pxhere.